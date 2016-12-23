Gold Miners In A Cheap Gold Environment

Gold is in a bear market, but not all miners will react in the same way to falling gold prices.

I am short the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) and believe gold will have further downside in 2017. GDXJ and the leveraged Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:DUST) have the maximum downside potential among gold investments because in a low gold environment, miners can face challenges like share dilution and bankruptcy which are not applicable to physical metal.

Even though I am bearish on gold in general, it is important to do due diligence on these stocks. This article will analyze the top three holdings of GDXJ comparing share dilution, debt levels, and all-in sustaining cost (AISC).

IamGold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

IamGold Corp has a market cap of around $1.8 billion and operates mines in high-inflation African countries. The company has an All-in sustaining cost of $1,050-1,100 per ounce of gold produced. The spot price of gold is currently $1,133.60 so this mine is safe - for now.

Unlike more risky junior gold miners, IAG has a strong cash position of around $800 million as of September 30, 2016. This was a good hedge against risk, but the company just acquired Merrex Gold (OTCPK:MXGIF) - a risky move in a low gold environment.

As the price of gold begins to fall, IamGold Corp accelerates its share issuance. This will become a serious problem if the gold price falls below the company's AISC.

IAG Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

The company has a reasonable amount of debt compared to its cash on hand; however, the acquisition of Merrex has put a strain on the company's liquidity and it is also important to note that its free cash flow has been negative since 2013.

IAG Free Cash Flow (Annual) data by YCharts

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold is a junior gold miner with a market cap of $1.6 billion. The firm's strength is that it operates primarily in North America, and will be less affected by negative forex impact resulting from a strong dollar. The company's AISC is $1,000.

Like IAG, Alamos began to rapidly increase its shares outstanding in 2015.

AGI Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

According to its investor presentation, the firm only has $315 million in cash compared to $287 million in debt. This is pretty good. However, like with IamGold Corp, free cash flow is negative, despite the large share issuances.

AGI Free Cash Flow (Annual) data by YCharts

Pretium Resources Incorporated (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Incorporated is a junior miner with a market cap of $1.2 billion. The company boasts one of the lowest AISCs in the industry and claims that it will be able to generate cash flow through its Bluejack mine even in a $800 gold environment. The pre tax IRR in this scenario is projected to be around 20%.

Unlike the other miners, Pretium displays conservative and moderate share issuance. It actually leveled off in 2016 - impressive.

Debt and cash also look good. The company has no long term debt and a rapidly growing pile of cash.

PVG Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Because I am bearish on gold and currently short GDXJ, I was expecting these companies to be worse off than they actually are. Nevertheless, my outlook on gold is still bearish, and it doesn't matter how well run these miners are if gold prices fall below AISC.

In a low gold environment, Pretium Resources seems to be the strongest company because of its low AISC, lack of debt financing, and moderate use of equity issuance. I will maintain my short on GDXJ but will consider Pretium as an investment if gold shows a convincing recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.