Courtesy Of Intrexon, A Cautionary Tale For Trusting Investors

Many investors do not need reminding that corporate press releases should always be treated with extreme caution. Those still in doubt should check out an email exchange between the NCI and Intrexon (NYSE:XON) that has just come to light.

At issue is a 2015 press release in which Intrexon claimed to have gained access to the NCI’s T-cell receptor-based therapies. After an outraged senior NCI doctor protested that this was not the case the statement was pulled, but investors were left in the dark as neither a correction nor an explanation for the removal appear to have been published.

The astonishing chain of events was only revealed this week thanks to the posting of emails obtained in freedom-of-information requests by Knowledge Ecology International (KEI), a non-profit, non-governmental organization. Ironically, KEI was investigating a different matter – the relationship between the NCI and Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE).

Intrexon’s original April 1, 2015, press release was titled “Intrexon signs CRADA with the NCI for Rheoswitch controlled IL-12 cancer therapies using T cell receptors [TCRs] derived from peripheral blood”. Quite a coup: engineered TCRs hold great promise, and the principal investigator involved was none other than Dr Steve Rosenberg, a leading light of adoptive cell therapy.

Distress

But a day later, Dr Rosenberg emailed an NCI colleague to express his “distress” at Intrexon’s “wrong and clearly misleading” press release, and to seek advice as to any recourse, the documents unearthed by the KEI reveal.

On April 3 Dr Rosenberg emailed Intrexon’s senior vice-president Gregory Frost, saying “The CRADA document specifically excludes the use of TCRs ... We will be working with IL-12 only in endogenous antitumour T cells in the circulation – NOT with TCRs. This press release must be corrected.”

Work with endogenous T cells is naturally less advanced and less complex than delivering cells that have been genetically modified to express a specific engineered TCR on their surface.

Rather than correcting the statement, however, Intrexon appears simply to have deleted it – it is not present in the current press release listing on its website – offering no explanation. The company did not respond to repeated attempts by EP Vantage to provide comment on the matter.

Intrexon’s original statement can, however, still be viewed on various outlets including PR Newswire. The NCI confirmed to EP Vantage that the CRADA in question was signed on March 30, 2015, and that it remains in effect until March 2020. However, clinical work has yet to start, according to the clinicaltrials.gov registry.

Trust the SEC

It is not clear exactly when the statement was pulled, but on April 7 Intrexon filed notice of the NCI CRADA with the SEC, which of course is a US government agency. This filing makes no mention of TCRs, and talks only of Rheoswitch-controlled IL-12 in anti-tumor peripheral blood lymphocytes.

The lesson of this cautionary tale is to be skeptical of all press releases until they are filed with the SEC. Statements to investors often depart from reality, but a company is likely to think twice before risking incurring the wrath of the US government.