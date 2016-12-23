An Ominous Warning For The Indian Stock Market

The Indian stock market (BATS: INDA) is giving ominous indications for the coming year. A strong bearish technical pattern is underway as the market fails to cope up with the demonetization announcement on November 8. The leading Indian stock market index, Nifty 50 (NASDAQ: INDY), has slipped to an extremely important support level, below which one can easily expect at least 10 percent correction.

Indian companies are expected to post lower Q3 earnings (NYSEARCA: EPI) following the massive cash crunch post the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. In the absence of adequate cash in the system, the Indian consumer (NYSEARCA: INCO) is being forced to curtail his expenses, which is adversely affecting the economic growth of one of the fastest growing emerging markets (NASDAQ: ADRE).

In my previous article on Indian stocks, I had discussed a case for Nifty slipping to 7400-7500, however, the market seems to be preparing for deeper levels. As the reader can clearly see from the weekly Nifty price chart below, the index has shaped up as a prominent bearish technical pattern, head and shoulders. The important neckline support is near 7910 - 7920, which is compelling some investors to create long positions now. But in case the pattern matures, we could witness Nifty crashing down to Feb'16-lows of 6800-6900.

Source: TradingView

But what would be so ominous about that apart from being a 12 - 15 percent correction from the current levels? It would only make the stock valuations attractive to invest, right? Well, not exactly. If the market were to stumble down to sub-7000 levels now, it would violate the long-term support trendline which has survived the market since the mayhem of 2009. In essence, the multi-year uptrend will be dismissed, which in turn opens up downside risks for the market. Take a look at the Nifty monthly price chart below.

Source: iCharts

The Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were shocked with the demonetization move, capable to taking the economy backwards by at least two quarters and hurting the companies' profits. As a result, FIIs - the main driver of the Indian stock market - sold a whopping Rs 19,982 crores worth of shares in November. For December, they had sold another Rs 6,280 crores worth of shares as on December 22, 2016. The data could have been much worse had it not been for the holiday mood in the stock markets across the globe when volumes are thin.

Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will unveil the Union Budget on February 1. There is a growing optimism that the government will be keen on presenting a populist budget to calm the nerves of the masses post the note ban. The investors will be deeply scanning the budget speech for any positive clues in the absence of which the market fall becomes a sure shot.

Conclusion

Indian stocks could be prepping for a big bust if Nifty 50 fails to hold on to the key support of 7910 - 7920. The index has clearly formed a bearish head and shoulders pattern, successful maturity of which could drag it below 7000.

I had earlier said that 7400 - 7500 could attract strong buying pressure, but in light of the bearish technical pattern, it becomes important to highlight that the long-term uptrend will be disturbed.

Foreign institutional investors have been aggressively offloading Indian stocks ever since the demonetization announcement by PM Narendra Modi. They now await positive clues from the government from the upcoming Union Budget on February 1. If they are disappointed by the Budget announcements, we can all see the market grinding lower to 6900.

Note: I cover several stocks in different sectors as well as S&P 500, crude oil, gold and silver, U.S. dollar, etc.