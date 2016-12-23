A New Dawn For ConAgra

I have previously highlighted ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) as a reliable dividend play and covered the decision to split into two separate companies as an interesting move for shareholders. The spinoff is now complete as of this quarter, and as such there is a new separate ticker trading as Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW). This article technically will cover both companies, though in this quarter Lamb Weston related activity was described as 'discontinued operations'. This company has just reported results and it's at a 52 week high for the new post-split company on the ConAgra side. I wish to discuss performance of the name to see if my call for value creation for shareholders holds water at this point.

When we examine performance, ConAgra's just reported quarter appeared to be pretty strong even as revenues missed estimates by just $20 million, while, earnings were a strong beat. Year over year, things were also strong but we must remember that a direct comparison is complicated by a number of divestitures and the spinoff. Net sales dropped 11.5% as a result of volume declines associated with strategic plans, divestitures, and foreign exchange. Divestitures and foreign exchange lowered sales by 5.5%.

The present did reflect decisive actions to divest and build a better quality revenue base, but it also took a hit from currency. I am specifically referencing the completion of the sale of JM Swank and Spicetec Flavors. Looking more into the specifics of revenue generation, I need to be clear that there has been reorganization ahead of the just completed spinoff. There used to be a Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods segment. Now there are 4 segments for this specific reporting period:

· Grocery & Snacks - Branded, shelf-stable food items sold in retail channels in the United States

· Refrigerated & Frozen - Branded, refrigerated and frozen food items sold in retail channels in the United States

· International - Branded food items sold in retail channels outside the United States

· Foodservice - Food items sold to restaurants, foodservice operators, and commercial customers primarily in the United States

Note: Lamb Weston revenues are considered discontinued operations

With that said, in the Grocery and Snacks segment, net sales decreased 6%. One positive was that the price/mix increased 1%, while volume declined 7%. Strong fiscal discipline and efficiencies more than offset decreased sales and drove a 19% increase in operating profit and a 18% increase in adjusted operating profit. Similar patterns were seen in other segments. For example, in the Refrigerated and Frozen segment, net sales dropped 11%, while price/mix was up 1%, and volume dropped 11%. However operating profit fell 5%. Similarly in the international segment, net sales fell 5%, though a 2% positive price/mix helped offset volume declines. On an adjusted basis, profit still fell 4%. Finally, in Foodservice, sales were down 1%, but thanks to strong margins, operating profit grew 56%.

While the segment specific results show there is a lot of work to be done, the company continues to deliver returns for shareholders. It paid dividends for the quarter of $110 million vs. $107 million in the year-ago period. The Board of Directors also approved its first dividend since the completion of the spin-off of the Lamb Weston business on November 9, 2016. A quarterly dividend payment of $0.20 per share will be paid on March 1, 2017 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 30, 2017. Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its annual guidance and expects sales to decline 4 to 5% with adjusted earnings of between $1.65 and $1.70. Remember, it is critical to know that the company is in a transitional period. To that end, the stock is a hold. Collect the dividend and stay apprised of developments. This is a new dawn for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.