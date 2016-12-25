High-Dividend Stock Yields 9%, 4 Straight Dividend Hikes, Insiders Buying

Do you use an ethanol blended gasoline in your buggy? Over the past few years, more and more gas stations seem to be carrying ethanol blends, which leads us to the focus stock in this article, Green Plains Partners LP, (NASDAQ:GPP).

Profile: GPP is a fee-based, limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. GPRE owns 62.5% of GPP, and public unit-holders hold 35.5%. GPP was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

GPP's assets include 30 ethanol storage facilities, located near parent GPRE's 14 ethanol plants, 8 fuel terminal facilities in 7 south-central US states, 2,550 railcars, and trucking capabilities:

Click to enlarge

(Source: GPP site)

The ethanol industry is dominated by five major producers - GPP's parent, GPRE, is the third-largest US ethanol producer, behind Archer Daniels Midland, (NYSE:ADM) and Valero Energy, (NYSE:VLO). (POET (OTCQX:POETF) doesn't own 100% of its production capacity.)

Click to enlarge

(Source: GPP site)

Ethanol isn't just used for gasoline, it's also used by distillers, and as a sugar substitute, in addition to other uses. In fact, GPRE moves big volumes of 12 commodities across the energy and agricultural supply chain, which is where GPP's logistical and storage assets play a vital role.

The two companies have set up long-term, fee-based contracts with commitment minimums for GPP's services, which gives GPP a stable cash flow base to support its distributions:

Click to enlarge

Distributions: GPP IPO'd in late June 2015 and has raised its distribution four straight quarters, since its first $.40 payout in November 2015.

Click to enlarge

(Source: NASDAQ)

GPP's coverage has grown steadily over the past three quarters and reached 1.19x in Q3 '16.

Click to enlarge

GPP's DCF calculations are straightforward - they deduct interest and maintenance capex from EBITDA:

Click to enlarge

(Source: GPP Q3 '16 release)

Earnings: GPP's revenues, net income, and EPU have all grown steadily over the past four quarters. EBITDA and DCF slipped a bit in Q1 '16, but have regained momentum in the most recent two quarters:

Click to enlarge

Acquisitions and Growth Opportunities: Like many of the stocks we cover, GPP has the rights to acquire dropdown assets from its parent company. It has increased its Plant and Equipment asset base dramatically in Q1 and Q3 2016, growing it by over 47% vs. 12/31/15. (More detail in the Financials section further on.)

"We've added approximately 500 million gallons of throughput volume to our platform through organic projects and acquisitions. In addition, we are pursuing projects within the partnership to expand our downstream logistics activities." (Source: Q3 '16 release)

On 9/23/16, Green Plains acquired three ethanol plants located in Madison, Illinois; Mount Vernon, Indiana; and York, Nebraska from subsidiaries of Abengoa S.A. Concurrently with Green Plains' acquisition of the Abengoa ethanol plants, the partnership acquired the related storage assets for $90 million, accounted for as a transfer between entities under common control, and entered into amendments to the related commercial agreements with Green Plains Trade.

These acquisitions have increased GPP's storage and throughput volumes by 3.76x, as of 9/30/16, and that's without any contribution from the storage assets for GPRE's 3 new ethanol plants acquisitions, which should contribute to Q4 '16 earnings.

Click to enlarge

(Source: GPP Q3 '16 release)

Industry Tailwinds: But what if the new administration in DC decides to deemphasize ethanol blending requirements in US gasoline? With the US as the world's largest exporter of ethanol, is this new "business-friendly" administration really likely to interfere?

US ethanol supply and demand has increased steadily from 2012 on, including exports, which, although yearly volume has meandered a bit, still form an important part of total demand.

Click to enlarge

Globally, demand is expected to overtake supply in 2017.

Click to enlarge

Here's where all of that stuff is going - five countries are importing nearly 80% of the world's ethanol - it's a cheap source of octane and sugar - that ubiquitous corn syrup that food manufacturers love to add to everything these days to keep us fat and happy.

(Source: GPP site)

Valuations: We've added GPP to this updated valuations table for midstream companies, which includes some midstream firms we've covered in recent articles, such as Arc Logistics Partners, (NYSE:ARCX), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), and Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP); in addition to Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), DCP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DPM) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Since GPP still has a negative book value (see Financials section further on for more details), there's no P/Book for it. Its Price/DCF of 10.20 is a bit above the average of 10.20 for this group.

Without KMI's low 2.38% yield, the group's average yield is 8.87%, which puts GPP near the middle of the pack. GPP's 12.08 EV/EBITDA is below the group's 13.55 average:

Click to enlarge

Performance and Analysts: Although GPP has outperformed its sector and the market over the past year, it has lagged over the past quarter. It fell from $21.00 to around $18.00 in November, after a downgrade from Buy to Hold from research firm Stifel on 11/2/16.

But on 12/6/16, Stifel did a turnaround and changed its rating to a Buy, stating, "We believe current valuations represent an attractive entry point for investors. Accordingly, we are raising our rating to buy from hold and adjusting our target price to $21.00 from $22.00." (Source: Barron's)

Click to enlarge

GPP is now over 16% below analysts' consensus price target:

Click to enlarge

Insiders Are Buying: Two of GPP's insiders used the November pullback to buy shares. There was also a lot of insider buying in June-August 2016 as well.

Click to enlarge

(Source:finviz)

Financials: Normally, we don't like to see negative equity, but in GPP's case, it makes sense. Why? Amassing income-producing assets requires investment, but GPP has only had five quarters of operations in which to generate income, and, actually has had even fewer quarters to do so with its newer assets.

You can see how it has ramped up total liabilities over the past four quarters, as it has increased its property & equipment assets by 47%, from $35M as of 12/31/15 to $52M as of 9/30/16.

Click to enlarge

As its investor presentations point out, though, these assets have "low operating capital requirements and a useful life of 20-plus years," so the company should be able to turn around its negative Partner's Capital figure in due time.

The Interest expense coverage ratio for GPP is also reassuring - it was over 28x in Q3 '16.

We also looked at debt/EBITDA leverage ratios for this group - as it turns out, GPP has the lowest leverage of the group, at just 2.3x.

Click to enlarge

Debt and Liquidity: GPP's total liquidity as of 9/30/2016 was $24.3 million, including $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $23.0 million available under the partnership's revolving credit facility. The balance outstanding on the partnership's revolving credit facility was $132.0 million as of 9/30/16.

Click to enlarge

(Source: GPP Q3 '16 release)

