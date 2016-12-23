No More McClendon, CEO Lawler Et Al Are Making Chesapeake Energy Shine

CHK effectively exchanged some nearer term debt for much longer term debt (2025). It should be much more able to pay this back when commodities prices are higher.

CHK paid off some convertible debt. This makes one think that CHK management believes its stock is destined to rise significantly.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) is an oil & natural gas exploration and production company. It is one of the larger unconventional oil & natural gas drillers in the US, with 8,171,000 net acres of prolific oil & natural gas fields as of December 31, 2015. 4,128,000 net acres of the above 8,171,000 net acres are "developed" net acres. In other words, the leases are held by production. The actual numbers have changed in 2016; but the 2015E numbers should still be grossly accurate.

Recently CHK has sold off parts of its acreage in the Haynesville shale. These are supposedly non-core assets. One reality is that CHK has wanted to raise money to pay off its debts and to pay development costs, etc. The other reality is that CHK has needed to cut down on those areas where it has to do a lot of drilling to make leases be "held by production". Otherwise it could lose such leases. The third reality is that it does not want to grow debt by doing a lot of drilling in a low priced oil and natural gas environment. CHK management has been doing an admirable job of managing these realities.

The recent Haynesville sales are just another demonstration of CHK's good asset management:

On December 5, 2016 CHK announced the divestiture of 78,000 net acres in the Haynesville shale for about $450 million to a private company. These acres included 40,000 acres that CHK considered "core net acres". It included 250 wells currently producing 30 mmcf/d of natural gas net to CHK. This transaction is expected to close in Q1 2017. This brought the divestiture total of signed or closed deals for 2016 to $2B.

On December 19, 2016 CHK announced it had signed an agreement to sell 41,500 net acres in the Haynesville shale to Covey Park Energy LLC for $465 million. This included 326 operated and non-operated wells currently producing about 50 mmcf/d of natural gas net to CHK. This brought the total production decrease from these two sales to 80 mmcf/d of natural gas net to CHK. It brought the divestiture total of signed or closed deals for 2016 to approximately $2.5B. This exceeded CHK's asset sales goal by approximately $500 million. CHK still retains about 250,000 net acres in the core of the Haynesville shale.

In conjunction with the above deals for $915 million, CHK has been paying off debts. On December 6, 2016 it issued tender offers for $1.2B worth of its non-convertible senior notes. The specifics of the tender offers are in the table below.

As of December 19, 2016 approximately $552.6 million of the above tender offers had been accepted by holders of the various debts.

This appears at first to be a big payoff. However, in conjunction with the above tender offers, CHK also issued on December 6, 2016 a private placement of $1.0B in aggregate principal amount of 8.00% senior notes due in 2025. This offer is expected to close on December 20, 2016. There are a variety of conditions for early repayment. The gist of them is that this debt can be repaid early with a reasonable early repayment fee. This effectively brought the net payoff amount to only about $200 million.

Readers can add another $285 million from a December 6, 2016 tender offer for two different types of contingent convertible senior notes to the above $200 million for a total of about $485 million being paid off by these operations. $100 million of these contingent convertible senior notes were due in 2017, so that is a near term debt that won't have to be addressed. It is also good to get rid of Convertible Debt (convertible to stock), if you believe the stock price is about to go up. Apparently CHK management does believe this. That is good news for CHK shareholders. In a way it is also good news for CHK shareholders that CHK is no longer repurchasing its debt at a discount. This shows that CHK's effective debt rating is going up (that the company is healthier).

Shareholders will want to remember that CHK achieved its first profitable quarter (on an adjusted basis) for many quarters in Q3 2016 with adjusted net income of $27 million (+0.09/share). Unfortunately the GAAP Net Loss was still $1.197B. The biggest part of this GAAP Net Loss was $616 million in Barnett Shale exit costs and $433 million in impairment charges on oil and natural gas properties. With oil and natural gas prices much higher in Q4 2016, those latter charges should not be repeated. Those charges totaled $1.049B, which left only about $148 million in other GAAP Net Losses.

It is a bit unclear when exactly CHK will become profitable on a GAAP basis. The above debt reduction will have charges associated with it for Q4 2016. The assets sales will not apply until Q1 2017. Still it does look like CHK will achieve GAAP profitability in Q1 2017 at the latest; and it might even happen in Q4 2016 with the higher oil and natural gas prices. This is a big step upward for CHK.

CHK now brags that it reduced total leverage by 50% from 2012 - 2016. It reduced cash costs per boe by 50% from 2012 - 2016E. It cites cash costs of $4.10/boe at 2016E. Some companies can't even produce natural gas at that price. However, CHK's blended price for oil and natural gas production is that low. To put this in perspective production expectations for FY2017 are:

Oil production of 33-35 million barrels

NGLs production of 18-20 million barrels

Natural Gas production of 860-900 bcf

CHK's stated goals for 2016-2020 are:

2x Net Debt / EBITDA

5%-15% annual production growth

Cash Flow Neutrality achieved in 2018.

retire another $2B-$3B in debt

CHK claims tremendous resources at 11.3 BBoe; and that number seems likely to really be some multiple of 11.3 BBoe due to higher commodity prices, technological improvements, increased efficiencies, etc. over time using just the current assets. CHK claims 5,600 yet to be drilled locations that it expects will yield a 40% ROR with $3/mcf natural gas and $60/barrel oil. CHK claims over 10,500 to be drilled locations with a 20%+ ROR.

The chart below of Haynesville shale resources is an example of just how important the technological advances can be.

Another area CHK expects big growth from is the Powder River Basin (see chart below).

Within five years the Powder River Basin field is expected to produce more than CHK's Eagle Ford field does today. CHK's current estimate of resources is 2.7 Bboe. This seems sure to grow significantly over time.

CHK expects more of the same type of growth from its Mid-Continent assets (see chart below).

CHK's total production growth and the total oil production growth estimates over the next couple of years for CHK look good to great (see chart below).

I could go on; but this type of thing has been covered in previous articles about Q3 2016 earnings. The real point is that CHK has tremendous assets. It has huge potential to improve technologically, increase efficiencies, decrease costs, increase potential resources, etc. without selling off too much more of its assets. CHK is starting to look like a very promising company. GAAP Profitability seems virtually certain with the currently higher oil and natural gas prices. Today's January Nymex futures prices as of this writing are WTI oil of $52.43/barrel and Natural Gas of $3.538/mmbtu (1 mmbtu is close to 1 mcf). These prices are considerably higher than the closing prices for the week of December 25, 2015 of approximately $38.10/barrel for WTI and $2.029/mmbtu for natural gas. Even with the likely negative effects of hedging, the results for Q4 2016 should be a big improvement over Q4 2015. Plus there should be few resource impairment charges. CHK could achieve profitability in Q4 2016.

Of course, there are those that worry that the bottom may fall out of the oil market and/or the natural gas market. The chart below of CHK's FY2017 hedges should assuage some of these fears.

With this much of production hedged at good levels, 2017 promises to be a profitable year. Investors can expect continued progress on many fronts. As the price of oil and natural gas likely rises in the longer term, CHK should do better. With its great management achievements and strategy, it is well situated for even greater future profitability. It is a buy.

The two year chart of CHK provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The chart above shows a strong uptrend. The yellow rising bottoms line provides a good pictorial of this. The recent agreement by OPEC and a number of non-OPEC countries to curb production by about 1.8 million bpd in order to buoy oil prices should only help CHK and CHK investors. CHK has tremendous assets. Its management team is proving itself to be knowledgeable about the direction of the oil and natural gas markets. Its engineering team is piling technological advance upon technological advance. Those advances being selected for use are saving CHK huge amounts of money and time. CHK is a quality company that seems destined to succeed well over the longer term. Further demand from greater exports of natural gas to Mexico and via LNG to countries such as Japan should also boost natural gas prices over time. The moves made by management since the Q3 2016 earnings announcement should only strengthen CHK's fiscal position. CHK is a buy.

