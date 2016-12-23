The A-Team: Updated Ratings Towards Year End

Consequently, the ratings assigned to the 10 A-Team components must be updated to reflect these changes.

Following the US elections, the landscape has changed dramatically, with expectation for higher yields and wider spreads.

Prologue

The launch of the A-Team portfolio at the end of Q1/2016 was followed by a focused article for each and every stock. All 10 components were presented and discussed in details, making a case for each and every one of those to be held for the next five years.

Since 3/31/2016, many things have changed, especially over the last couple of months when yields started to move higher, a trend that got a real boost out of the recent US elections results.

The A-Team components were chosen carefully in order to allow each and every one of those to perform over a five-year course. Nonetheless, the circa nine months since launch have been so great that about 40% of the 50% total return target already been achieved.

Moreover, the president-elect, Mr. Donald Trump, has changed the landscape of the markets and, consequently, the expectations of investors to such a degree that it seems as if we are entering a new era. Not only a new president and a new government - both completely different than the ones we experienced over the past eight years - but a new era for the different asset classes - equities, bonds, etc.

Background: Reminder

The A-Team has two goals and two goals only:

Long-term goal: To deliver a total return of 50% (or 10% per annum, on average) over the course of five years (since 3/31/2016). The idea is to identify names that may not necessarily (though very likely) outperform the markets (SPY, QQQ, DIA) but first and foremost may provide a very nice total-absolute return. Short-term goal: To deliver a total return of 10% over the course of 12 months (since 3/31/2016). The idea here is to have a successful start for the long-haul journey; making a short-term case to justify the long-term target. Boy, this has turned out to be a very good, solid and convincing case...

Here are the focused articles of the A-Team's 10 components according to the order that they were published:

Since then, there were several articles covering the A-Team as well as an article that updated the trading ranges and recommendations of the 10 stocks. It's time to review and update these numbers.

A New Era Has Begun

Following the US elections results, investors have adjusted their expectations quite dramatically. The "Trump factor" caused many changes overnight; literally... Since 11/8/16, we experienced very drastic moves:

Equities' valuations soared

It's worthwhile noticing that unlike the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indices - that are market-cap weighted - the Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index. The higher the prices of a specific share - the higher its influence on the index level. Taking into consideration that there are only 30 blue-chip stocks in that index makes the DIA less reliable to reflect the overall market sentiment and return.

Indeed, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) - the stock with the highest price among the DJIA index - has performed so well since 11/8/2016 (~40% return) that this stock alone is responsible for about 1/4 of the DJIA total return. Putting it differently, the DIA hasn't done so well as a whole but those were mostly its financial-related components (led by GS) that gave it an even bigger boost compare to what would be the case should the DJIA has been a market cap weighted index.

Bonds' prices tumbled

The higher the rating - the bigger the loss.

The higher the rating - the bigger the loss. While US corporate investment-grade bonds (AGG, LQD) suffered significant, though not disastrous, losses US Treasuries (UST, TLT) have been beaten hard. Unlike the safer ratings, when it comes to High Yield debts - the risk on environment helped the lower ratings avoid the turmoil (thus far) and both the HYG and JNK have managed to record mild gains. I doubt that the lower ratings would be able to keep up with this divergence because higher interest rates mean that more companies would struggle to finance their activities, consequently ending with more bankruptcies. I expect spreads to widen over time to reflect the higher risks that lie ahead.

The Fed has hiked its benchmark interest rate for the first time this year causing yields and rates across the curve to move up sharply:

At the moment, the common belief is that we are about to see higher yields and rates in 2017. The famous "dots chart" that was published recently implies that Fed members are expecting three interest rate hikes in 2017.

Most market participants expect the US 10-Year Treasury Note yield to reach 3% over the next 12 months.

Higher rates and yields mean a steepening yield curve and wider spreads. The implications of such changes on the A-Team are in two words: very positive.

Change of Landscape: A Big Plus for the A-Team

The A-Team consists of 10 stocks: six BDCs (BDCS, BDCL) and four mREITs (REM, MORL). There was no intention to favor BDCs (over mREITs) in the first place but, lucky me, it turned out to be a very favourable decision to have an overweight exposure to BDCs that are, in essence, pure financial plays.

Since 11/8/2016 everybody speaks so highly of the financial sector (XLF, KRE). Since 11/8/2016, it's almost impossible not to bump into someone talking about and recommending to buy bank stocks (BAC, C, GS, JPM, MS, WFC, USB, KEY, RY).

Let's take a closer look at how the "pure" financial sector performed since the US elections compared to overall market on one hand as well as to specific income-generating segments - BDCs, mREITs, Real Estate (XLRE, IYR) and eREITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ) - on the other hand:

While the financial sector skyrocketed, the real estate sector - especially eREITs - lagged way behind.

It's no surprise that mREITs - although recording a positive return - showed "mixed feelings" since Mr. Trump got elected. I've recently discussed and explained those mixed feelings regarding mREITs.

Nonetheless, I wish to emphasize that I still like many mREITs and the simple rules I adhere to right now are:

Avoid traditional mREITs, e.g. AGNC, NLY, IVR, CYS (I still have a small position in the latter but that's not reflecting my current stance).

Focus on hybrid-special and/or proven-successful mREITs such as NRZ, STWD, ARI, BXMT. Names that are around for quite some time and already proved their ability to withstand various (market) landscapes, especially rising interest-rate.

Wait till the end of the upcoming earnings season. My main fear when it comes to mREITs is that they may record sharp declines in their book values and shareholders may get spooky when they see BV suffering double-digit losses during Q4/2016.

Take a look at how well have the four mREITs that are part of the A-Team have performed since 11/8/2016:

On average, the four names (NRZ, STWD, ARI, LADR) have performed similarly to the overall market and much better than their respective segment. Furthermore, it's important to note that ARI and LADR underperformance was due to the specific events/news regarding these two companies soon after they've reached 52-week highs:

ARI has priced a stock offering at $17.14 and that took the stock down more than 5%.

LADR insiders sold 10M shares at $13.60 each, about 10% below market price at the time.

Should these companies haven't suffered from specific negative news - these four mREITs would outperformed the S&P 500 easily.

As for BDCs and the six names that are part of the A-Team:

There's really not much to add to this "better than a thousand words" chart. The six names (PSEC, GAIN, NEWT, MAIN, ARCC, HTGC) have not only significantly beaten the respective BDCs but they almost doubled the return of the SPY, on average as a group.

Since BDCs, by nature, are income-generating machines, they can't and shouldn't beat the financial sector, specifically banks, performance during favourable times (for the sector) such as the one we are witnessing and possibly entering into right now.

Nevertheless, it's because of their nature that BDCs are more resilient and possibly less exposed to additional positive news and deregulation that the banks are so "thirsty" for and count on. In an environment where the curve is steepening and yields go up, BDCs should do well. Very well! Look for yourself:

What is interesting to pay attention to is for mREITs performance along the line: When yields go up gradually - as they did between June 2012 and March 2013 - mREITs are able to cope and perform. The problem starts when the rise (of yields) is very sharp and very quick, just like the change in the landscape we experienced between May 2013 to the end of 2013. At such time, mREITs find it hard - perhaps impossible - to do adjust quickly enough and they actually decline.

This is exactly what leads me to be cautious when it comes to mREITs over the short term after yields move up so sharply over a short period of time. Nonetheless, it's important to remember that not all mREITs are born equal. Furthermore, the short-term BV destruction may be followed by a long(er) term better profitability and dividend coverage. Timing is everything!

The A-Team Performance Since Launch

Here are the total returns of the A-Team's 10 components since launch date (3/31/2016):

Quite impressive I recon... with NRZ already delivering in less than nine months what we expect, on average, out of an A-Team member over a course of five years.

Honestly, I can't even say that there was one disappointment in here. Some did better than others, no doubt, but they have all performed - and nicely done!

Past Ratings and Trading Recommendations

For each stock, the original focused article also contained a "trading recommendation" section in which I set the ratings and price ranges for each rating.

Time went by, things changed and in mid-August, I published an "Updated Ratings Following Recent Earnings And News". Here is the table that has been used then:

Obviously, as outlined above, we experienced some drastic changes since this table was published and it's time to update my targets for the entire A-Team.

MAIN

RATING STRONG BUY BUY HOLD SELL STRONG SELL TRADING RANGE <25 25 - 28 28 - 34 34 - 37 >37 Click to enlarge

I sold MAIN a couple of months when it hit the original $32.50 sell target, just to see the stock keep climbing to an all-time record of $37.51 on 12/22/16. I was wrong; there's no better way to put it. I've missed on another ~20% gain comprised of price appreciation plus dividend distributions. Am I sorry? I would be a fool not be. Yet, even with my new trading ranges, trading at >$37, MAIN remains a STRONG SELL.

ARI

RATING STRONG BUY BUY HOLD SELL STRONG SELL TRADING RANGE <14 14 - 16 16 - 18.5 18.5 - 20.5 >20.5 Click to enlarge

Using the above table, we can see that ARI has recently joined MAIN and hit the "SELL" range. This is not surprising because when ARI trades at $17.5 the premium to BV ($15.94 as at 9/30/2016) is ~10%. As a matter of fact, ARI climbed as high as $18.10 recently, that's about 14% premium to BV. Taking into consideration that BV is most probably lower now compare to 9/30/2016 it's safe to say that at $17.5, ARI is trading at a double-digit P/BV premium. Not as hefty as MAIN's ~70% but something to keep in mind.

I expect ARI to keep delivering solid results and it's clear to me that until $18.5 there's no reason to dump ARI's double-digit dividend yield. As a matter of fact, I wouldn't be surprised if over the life of the A-Team ARI wouldn't test the $20 level at some point in time.

Although my updated rating finds ARI right on the edge between a BUY and a HOLD, I would wait with purchasing this name until we see the earnings report for 12/31/2016. I rather buy ARI at $17.5-18 following a positive report than buy it now at $17 just to see it going back below $16 in the case of a negative report (BV erosion risk).

ARCC

RATING STRONG BUY BUY HOLD SELL STRONG SELL TRADING RANGE <14.5 14.5 - 17 17 - 20 20 - 22.5 >22.5 Click to enlarge

ARCC is a company I really like and I have high expectations from. This BDC should benefit not only from the recent changes in the landscape but also from its big purchase of American Capital (ACAS) earlier this year. IF there were doubts in regard to this purchase I believe that now it's clear that ARCC has positioned itself, even if not intentionally, very favorably into the future. I would buy ARCC any day. This is a long-term holding that still pays a 9.4% dividend yield. As a matter of fact, although this make take some time I believe that ARCC might increase its distribution in 2018, after the synergy and benefits of its purchase/scale take full charge and start contribute (net of associated fees and expenses) to the well-managed company's results.

STWD

No change to the ratings and trading ranges.

STWD is a cash cow and it will continue to be an income-generating machine. My only hesitation here is that being an mREIT, the company may not be able to present a positive earnings report. I have no doubt that within 3-6 months Barry Sternlicht, the legendary CEO, would be able to take full advantage of the steepening yield curve as well as from many opportunities that might present themselves in light of the sharp increase of yields.

The company has recently reported that it has circa $10bn in dry powder, waiting for the right moment and the right opportunities. So do I. As much as I love STWD - and as a shareholder - I wouldn't add now when the stock price trades within the HOLD range but I rather wait till it gets back to the BUY zone of $19-22.

I'm pretty sure that STWD would require an adjustment of the trading ranges inside 2017 but I'll wait patiently (while holding it) for a better entry level and/or for more clarity regarding its results.

NRZ

RATING STRONG BUY BUY HOLD SELL STRONG SELL TRADING RANGE <12 12 - 16 16 - 20 20 - 24 >24 Click to enlarge

NRZ is a real gem! In my previous update, I didn't touch NRZ because the original trading ranges were already quite aggressive. I recall few readers claiming that I'm too optimistic in regard to NRZ because I started talking about this company when it was ~$10. Even on 3/31/2016 it still traded well below $12.

I expect NRZ not only to keep outperforming the A-Team but to also increase its dividend soon (inside H1/2017). That leaves me no choice but to widen the trading ranges to reflect the great potential that still lies ahead here.

My current trading ranges are very aggressive (even so, NRZ is a HOLD...) and I believe that we will mostly benefit from the juicy dividend of NRZ while it keeps cruising within the HOLD range. Nevertheless, even within the $16-20 range it still has more than 20% to increase in value before it hit the SELL zone.

HTGC

RATING STRONG BUY BUY HOLD SELL STRONG SELL TRADING RANGE <12 12 - 14 14 - 16 16 - 18 >18 Click to enlarge

HTGC is a developing company and it's growing nicely, reaching the thresholds that may turn things around from both market cap (joining the >$1bn market cap) and total lending book (~$1.4bn). I have no doubt that HTGC stock has more room to appreciate from here and personally I see it as a BUY even now. My only concern here is the P/BV (which is already rich) but you know how this concern ended up with MAIN. Yet, HTGC is no MAIN (yet...) and, therefore, I only moved up the ranges slightly (by 0.5pt) to reflect my strong belief that this BDC still offers growth and value.

NEWT

RATING STRONG BUY BUY HOLD SELL STRONG SELL TRADING RANGE <12 12 - 16 16 - 20 20 - 24 >24 Click to enlarge

The "baby NRZ" is hitting on all cylinders. What an amazing growth story this is!... and it very well may only be the beginning...

This small cap ($226mil.) is poised to flourish. It simply seems to do everything right and the new landscape may only make things easier and faster for it. The true value of NEWT was - and still is - the "hidden values" through its less known activities within the payment/settlement arena. Having said that, I truly believe that this company may deliver twice as much as it did since 3/31/2016!

That leaves me no choice but to match NEWT trading ranges to those of NRZ. Accidentally or not, they both currently trade at relatively close prices and they both still offer tremendous value.

NEWT is much smaller than NRZ but NEWT is a BDC and it probably has even more room to run further. NRZ is already trading within the HOLD zone and NEWT may join it (into this zone) soon. Either way, hold tight and let this "baby NRZ" keep marching higher.

LADR

No change to previous trading ranges:

RATING STRONG BUY BUY HOLD SELL STRONG SELL TRADING RANGE <11 11 - 14 14 - 17 17 - 20 >20 Click to enlarge

The recent drop in LADR share price (as outlined above) simply allow investors to grab this mREIT at sub $14 again and hold into it as it may climb higher. We already visited the mid-range of the HOLD zone and I expect LADR to visit this area again during the second half of 2017.

LADR recently hiked its dividend distribution; always a good sign.

I personally bought more on the day that it dropped, following the insiders' sale, because I've decided that nothing has changed fundamentally here and the company I liked before the sale is still the same company, only with different shareholders.

GAIN

No change to previous trading ranges:

RATING STRONG BUY BUY HOLD SELL STRONG SELL TRADING RANGE <7.5 7.5 - 9 9 - 10.5 10.5 - 12 >12 Click to enlarge

GAIN has been the most aggressive update in the mid-August update and, therefore, it's only natural that it's now remains untouched.

The stock price had already visited the HOLD range, just to see a 20% drop, more than half of it a reaction to what the market viewed as disappointing Q3/2016 earnings results. Since the company revisited the mid-$7 area we're now back to mid-$8 and I expect the company to regain its strength back to mid-$9 inside 2017.

PSEC

No change to previous trading ranges:

RATING STRONG BUY BUY HOLD SELL STRONG SELL TRADING RANGE <6.5 6.5 - 8.5 8.5 - 10.5 10.5 - 12.5 >12.5 Click to enlarge

I really have not much to say about PSEC. It's doing exactly what investors wish from an income-generating instrument: Pay - and pay very nicely indeed. With a monthly dividend that currently represents ~12% yield - I have no problem with PSEC sitting on the border between BUY and HOLD. This is exactly where I see it right now.

As always, PSEC is all about the earnings report: Positive results may create a short squeeze while mediocre results may end up with investors...Keep cashing the 12% per annum. I must say this is far from being the worst trade-off I have ever been offered... I happily hold and will happily sell if it ever goes into the single digit area.

Till then, I'm a happy camper; of PSEC as well as of the entire A-Team (but MAIN...)

Epilogue

Frankly, I'm surprised that I found the time to cover the A-Team and to update my ratings and trading ranges.

Sometimes, when you write an article, you learn (yourself) as much as you teach (others). This is exactly what I experienced here. Writing this article allows me to better understand and arrange my thoughts and to target the right names at the right time.

I surely hope that this article may assist you, readers, in doing the same. There are more than a few "full house" players that I'm aware of - investors that hold the entire A-Team and happily doing so!

The recent changes in the landscape most probably turn the A-Team into an even more attractive portfolio than it was back in March. I surely hope that as many readers turn into happy investors because while 2016 was a very good year for the A-Team - 2017 may be as good, if not better!

I wish you and your loved ones happy holidays and a successful. healthy and prosperous 2017. Happy New Year!

