Why Vale Is Set To Soar Higher

Due to the lower cash costs, earnings are expected to increase at a CAGR of 14% until 2018, which will lead to strong upside in the shares.

The ramp of S11D will enable Vale to bring down its cash costs from $13 per ton to $10 per ton, which is a reduction of more than 20%.

Cash costs at the S11D project will drop 29% from the current levels of $10.8 per ton to just $7.7 per ton once the mine is fully ramped up.

The strong rally in iron ore prices and the potential of an increase in demand for the commodity in the long run make Vale (NYSE:VALE) a strong buy candidate since it is capable of delivering a lot of upside. In my opinion, the efforts of Vale to ramp up output from low-cost mines, along with the improvement in the end-market, will help the company's stock price appreciate strongly in the next five years. Let me explain how.

Earnings estimates for Vale are moving higher due to low-cost assets

Due to its focus on cost reductions and the bullishness in the iron ore market, Vale has witnessed a rapid improvement in its earnings estimates by analysts over the past few days. More specifically, Vale is well-placed to take advantage of the increase in iron ore prices since it has been enhancing its output from low-cost areas such as the S11D project in Brazil.

For instance, the S11D mine is expected to produce nearly 75 million tons of iron ore per year starting from 2017. As the mine is ramped up going forward, Vale will witness further improvement in its output capacity. This is shown below:

Click to enlargeSource: Vale

The important part to note is that the production ramp up will take place with a lower cost base. More specifically, Vale anticipates that its cash costs at the S11D project will drop 29% from current levels of $10.8 per ton to just $7.7 per ton once the mine is fully ramped up. This will allow the company to bring down its current cash costs from $13 per ton to $10 per ton, which is a reduction of more than 20%.

What's more? Apart from the reduction in operating costs, Vale will also be able to bring down its sustaining capital expenditure once the S11D project is ramped up. More specifically, the company anticipates that its sustaining capital expenditure at Carajas will decline by 25% to $1.8 per ton from the current $2.4 per ton. Considering that its overall sustaining capital expenditure at present is $2.5 per ton, it is evident that Carajas is taking up almost all of Vale's sustaining capital expenses.

So, as this particular mine is ramped up, Vale's overall costs will decline. This is one of the key reasons why earnings and revenue forecasts have been upgraded of late.

For instance, Vale is expected to report revenue of $27.79 billion in 2016, implying an increase of 9% on a year-over-year basis. Next year as well, revenue is expected to rise to $29.97 billion on the back of increased production from the S11D project.

Driven by the increased production from a lower-cost asset, earnings are forecasted to come in at $0.86 per share in 2016. This implies upside revisions of 5%, 13%, 26%, and 32% in earnings estimates in last 7 days, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days, respectively. The improvement in the earnings estimates is not surprising as the company has witnessed a continuous improvement in its margins so far this year.

For instance, its adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 41.3% in the last reported quarter from an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.8% in the third quarter of 2015. In fact, Vale has delivered consistent growth in its adjusted EBITDA margins throughout the year on the back of a considerable reduction in the operating costs, as shown in the graph below:

Click to enlarge

Source: Vale

An improvement in equipment availability and reliability, and higher usage of dry processing at Carajas have resulted in a higher EBITDA margin. More specifically, Vale has been able to report such strong growth in its EBITDA with a slight ramp up in production at Carajas, where its production increased to a record 38.7 million tons at the end of the third-quarter 2016, representing a 14.1% increase year over year.

Projected earnings growth and the impact on the stock price

As Vale continues to increase its production from the low-cost assets, its earnings will grow at a robust pace in the long run. For instance, last year, Vale had a loss of $2.35 per share, but this year, it is expected to report earnings of $0.86 per share. What's more? In the long run, Vale's earnings will continue to grow due to reasons discussed above.

In 2018, it is expected that Vale will report a profit of $1.12 per share, indicating annual earnings growth of 14% for the next two years. Now, Vale has a forward price to earnings multiple of almost 11. If the company's price to earnings multiple remains constant over the next couple of years, its stock price may rise to $12.32 per share. As compared to the company's current stock price, this represents an upside of close to 60% in the next two years.

Conclusion

Vale has delivered a strong performance on the market in 2016 with gains of over 135%. Now, as seen above, it is expected to deliver more upside in the next couple of years. So, it will be prudent for investors to remain invested in this stock going forward in order to enjoy more gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.