Long Ruble And Short Oil ETFs

Investment thesis

The idea of this trade is to be market neutral and to profit from the high interest rate in Russia and inefficiencies in oil ETFs. The Russian central bank has set the interest rate on 10% p.a. and the overnight rate is 10.12% p.a. By going long RUB, investors can gain the interest rate.

Oil ETFs have fees 0.75%-0.95% p.a. plus they have to rollover the oil futures contracts. So by going short, investors can earn fees plus rollover gap. After fees, the potential profit from this trade should be +11.7% p.a.

Correlation

Oil and RUB have almost perfect negative correlation. The main reason is that Russia is the biggest oil producer in the world. Oil and natural gas represent 63% of Russian exports and 23% of government budget revenue.

5-year correlation between oil and RUB is -0.99. Recently, the correlation has weakened. Since September 2016, the correlation is -0.72. Oil has risen because of OPEC agreement but RUB remained stable. This creates also an opportunity as RUB should strengthen with oil. I believe the correlation should return to long-term trend.

Long RUB

The best way to profit on RUB is to buy futures. The interest rate is included in the price so investors will get the full benefit of high interest rate.

Spot exchange rate 12/12/2016: 60.82

Futures DEC 2017: 67.18

Investors would have +10.45% p.a. profit if the exchange rate stays constant. I will hedge the exchange rate by going short oil.

Short oil

ETFs are a good instrument for shorting oil because of the annual fees and rollover costs. ETFs have to decline by annual fees which range from 0.75%-0.95% p.a. On top of that, ETFs have to rollover the futures contracts. Future price is usually higher than the spot price.

The future curve of oil was very steep at 1/1/2009 so ETFs had to buy futures contracts which were $10-15 more expensive than the spot price. In other words, the spot price had to move $10-15 up just to be equal.

The next two graphs show the difference between oil and oil ETFs. I have compared oil to 4 biggest ETFs on oil. The PowerShares DB Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:DBO), the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO), the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil TR ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO). The red line is oil and the others are ETFs. The first graph is a 5-year graph. In the period, oil has declined by 46.5% but the ETFs have declined by 64.5%-73.5%.

The next is a 10-year graph. Oil has declined by 11.5% and ETFs have declined by 60%-84%.

ETFs have declined so much more than oil because of annual fees and rollover costs. UCO is a 2 times leveraged ETF so I did not take that into account. The worst performing ETF was OIL. It is the third biggest oil ETF with total assets under management of $816.5 million. The cost for shorting OIL is 1.5% p.a.

Position sizing

The percentage move of RUB and oil is almost the same. So the positions should be equal on the long and on the short site. I have made a quick test by theoretically investing of 100 USD 5 years ago. By being long RUB, I would lose 50.7%, and by being short oil, I would gain 52.9%. In this graph, I have used just the commodity and not ETF which has declined much more because of the costs which I have described above.

The real profit would come from the interest on RUB and costs which have ETFs.

Risks

Russia as an emerging market and number one enemy for many western politicians has many risks. It is possible that the correlation between oil and RUB will change because other political factors will effect Russia.

There is a risk of capital outflow from Russia and sudden depreciation of RUB as it happened after annexation of Crimea.

Russian inflation rate is expected to decrease from 8.6% in 2016 to 4% in 2019. I do not see any big risk by rising inflation in Russia, but if the EU and the US put more sanctions on Russia, the inflation can pick up.

The oil future curve is not as steep as it was in 2009. It means that the potential profit will be lower. The potential risk is when the future curve will turn and future price of oil will be cheaper than spot.

Summary

By going long RUB, investors should earn +10.45%, and by going short oil through ETF OIL, investors should gain +0.75% + 2% rollover costs. The cost for shorting OIL is 1.5% p.a. so the total profit for investors should be roughly 11.7% with no need to use cash.