Neothetics: Valued At Cash, But Not For Long

Runup into results in the second quarter of 2017 likely.

New trials are being enrolled with a modified formulation of the drug based on prior successful trial.

Shareholders of small biotech firm Neothetics (NASDAQ:NEOT) got burned in a big way when lead candidate LIPO-202 flunked dual phase 3 trials roughly a year ago.

NEOT data by YCharts

LIPO-202 is an injectable formulation of salmeterol xinafoate, a well-known long-acting ß2-adrenergic receptor agonist used in several FDA-approved drugs. It was indicated for the reduction of central abdominal bulging due to subcutaneous fat (commonly referred to as a "spare tire" or "rolls). There was no silver lining here- the candidate failed to achieve both primary and secondary endpoints.

Early in 2016 the company released a full summary of the data. It seems management decided to modify the formulation of LIPO-202 to more closely mirror the one used in a successful prior phase 2 trial.

Figure 2: Mechanism of Action (source: Journal of Dermatology and Clinical Research Published 20 March 2015)

In the prior double-blind placebo controlled study (published in the Journal of Dermatology and Clinical Research), 513 adult subjects were enrolled at 31 sites across the US. Subjects and randomized to one of three doses of LIPO-202 (0.4, 1.0, or 4.0 µg total weekly dose) or placebo (0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP) once a week for 8 weeks.

There were no significant adverse events, although there were incidents of hematoma and erythema. Statistically significant reductions in abdominal circumference and volume in the treatment area were seen.

Click to enlarge

Figure 3: Statistically significant results indicative of future success (source: Journal of Dermatology and Clinical Research Published 20 March 2015)

To add more certainty that the treatment effects was in actuality real, composite analysis were performed requiring the patient to report a 2 point improvement on the P-GAPS (scores ranging from flat to big bulge) and clinician to report a 2-point improvement on the CPnS (numeric scale where abdominal profile is selected from a group of six similar torsos with progressively larger abdominal bulge).

Click to enlarge

Figure 4: Increase in composite scale versus placebo (source: Journal of Dermatology and Clinical Research Published 20 March 2015)

According to the source article a 1 point improvement on the P-GAPS is considered clinically meaningful. With a 1 point P-GAPS and 2 point CPnS the percentage of responders to LIPO-202 rises to 16% and 22% in subjects who were weight neutral or lost weight.

Figure 5: Responders photos at screening and end of study day 57 (source: Journal of Dermatology and Clinical Research Published 20 March 2015)

According to the most recent quarterly results, the company has cash of $14.4 million, enough to last until the first quarter of 2018 according to management. Net loss for the quarter was $2.4 million.

At the current market capitalization the company is trading near cash, valuing its current opportunities at zero. This includes two phase two trials, one in patients with central abdominal bulging and the other for the reduction of localized fat deposits under the chin (submental fat).

The company jumped back on my radar today when a press release stated the trial in patients with submental fat had been initiated. 150 patients are being enrolled in 10 sites across the US, randomized to receive injections of LIPO-202 (two possible doses) or placebo once a week for eight weeks. As data will be available in the late second quarter of 2017 (third quarter more likely), this represents a material catalyst for the company.

To conclude, a quote from a member of the company's board of directors hints at the true potential of such a treatment.

"Our primary focus is on the development of LIPO-202 for submental fat reduction," said Mr.Jeffrey Nugent, a member of Neothetics' Operating Committee and Board of Directors. "There now exists an established regulatory pathway for injectable drugs for submental fat reduction and the submental fat reduction market is expected to be larger than the $2.5B U.S. toxin and filler market. Moreover, our recent commercial research suggests that LIPO-202 could have exceptional potential in this market."

While the above sounds bullish, it's important to keep in mind potential risks. These include the possibility of negative or disappointing data, a dilutive fundraising event, and entry into a competitive market with much better funded enterprises.

For investors interested in the story after doing their own due diligence, I suggest establishing a position in the near term. I believe this stock could run hard into results, as a large market opportunity is being targeted while the company trades at cash value. Additionally, while I don't often hold positions into binary events, I wouldn't be opposed to do so on this one. Prior positive data and the derisked nature of the asset in question (already utilized in several approved drugs) merit consideration. Ideally, if the runup occurs investors can simply hold house money into results.

Lastly, the company being discussed is a penny stock and investors should be aware such stocks in general experience a greater degree of volatility and therefore risk. Although I see much opportunity in this particular instance, as a general rule of thumb I try to steer clear of them. Proceed with caution as always.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.