Amplify Your Portfolio's Returns With Cirrus Logic

Considering the firm’s success in stabilizing Adjusted ROA at robust levels, as well as their material future growth opportunities, market expectations appear too bearish.

Since the strategy change in 2012, CRUS has seen Adjusted ROA stabilize at 22-28% levels, well above historic levels, while continuing to see robust growth.

Markets expect CRUS to see Adjusted ROA decline towards levels not seen since the firm’s strategic entrance into the boosted amplifier space in 2012.

Performance and Valuation Prime Chart

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits in both industrial and consumer markets. As a leader in the world of digital-analog signal interfacing, CRUS is well positioned to benefit from substantial industry growth trends related to increasingly advanced and complex microphones, as well as growing demand for louder, higher quality amplifiers. Moreover, the firm continues to lead the headset market with its advanced active noise canceling technology, in both its wireless and USB-C forms, a market which is also expected to experience rapid growth. Considering CRUS' leadership position in a number of rapidly expanding markets, the firm appears likely to experience outsized growth and performance in the coming years.

Prior to 2012, CRUS had struggled to drive and sustain profitability, with UAFRS-based ROA positive in just four years since 2001. However, in 2012 the firm entered the boosted amplifier business, driving Adjusted ROA to 17% that year. Moreover, in 2013 the firm lowered its pricing and gross margins in order to expand its addressable markets, while subsequently developing a lower cost codec to meet future mobile market demands. These strategic transformations have proved incredibly successful, with Adjusted ROA ranging from 22-28% from 2013-2016.

For context, the PVP chart below reflects the real, economic performance and valuation measures of Cirrus Logic, Inc. after making many major adjustments to the as-reported financials. This chart, along with all of the charts included in this article, as well as the detail behind the graphics, can be found here.

Click to enlarge

The four panels above explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels plus consensus estimates for forecast years as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

Performance Drivers - Sales, Margins and Turns

It can be helpful to break down Adjusted ROA into its DuPont formula parts, UAFRS Earnings Margin and UAFRS Asset Turnover, which are cleaned up margins and turns metrics used to calculate Adjusted ROA. The chart below details both Adjusted Earnings Margin and Adjusted Asset Turns historically, to help us better understand the drivers of the firm's profitability and performance.

Click to enlarge

Trends in Adjusted ROA have been driven by trends in Adjusted Earnings Margins, and, to a lesser extent, in Adjusted Asset Turns. Prior to 2012, Adjusted Earnings Margins were incredibly weak, with just four years of positive margins since 2001. However, since entering the boosted amplifier business in 2012, Adjusted Earnings Margins have stabilized at 21-24% levels. Meanwhile, Adjusted Asset Turns, which from 2001-2004 had declined from 0.8x to 0.3x, steadily recovered to 0.7x in 2012, before jumping to 1.0-1.1x levels from 2013-2015.

The dramatic improvements in both Adjusted Earnings Margins and Adjusted Asset Turns highlights the importance of the firm's entrance into the boosted amplifier business. This business not only provides an extremely stable stream of cash flows, but also serves as an excellent source of future growth as the firm expands its offerings from flagship smartphones into the mid-tier market. Moreover, while the segment is highly competitive, CRUS' highly power-efficient hardware and sophisticated software provide unique competitive advantages which should secure the firm's leadership position for the foreseeable future.

Impact of Adjustments

This analysis uses Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) metrics, or adjusted metrics, which remove accounting distortions found in GAAP and IFRS to reveal the true economic profitability of a firm. This allows us to better understand the real historic economic profitability of a firm as well as allows for better comparability between peers. To better understand UAFRS, please refer to our explanation here.

Click to enlarge

The chart above highlights the impact UAFRS adjustments have on CRUS' asset base and earnings. The largest adjustment to the firm's Adjusted Net Asset base comes from UAFRS capitalization of R&D. CRUS has regular, and material investments in R&D each year that as-reported financial statements treat as expenses. This violates one of the core principles of accounting, which is that expenses should be recognized in the period when the related revenue is incurred. R&D investment is an investment in the long-term cash flow generation of the company. Because as-reported metrics treat R&D investment as an expense, as opposed to an investment, net income is artificially decreased.

CRUS also has material non-cash stock option expenses. This is treated as an expense to the company in accounting statements, when it is actually a way for the company to give employees an ownership stake in the company. As such, this non-cash expense should be treated as dilution to equity holders and another claim against the Enterprise Value of the firm, as opposed to it being treated as an annual expense. This is especially true as, unless the company uses cash to buy shares (to suppress dilution for equity holders from the option grants being exercised), there is no cash impact on the company.

Embedded Expectations Analysis

As investors, understanding what the market is embedding in the stock price in terms of expectations is paramount to making good decisions. Without understanding what the market is pricing in, it is impossible to claim that the market is wrong. We derive market expectations for the firm from valuations and historical performance trends, to give a clearer picture into what the market is projecting for the firm.

CRUS is currently trading at an 11.8x UAFRS-based P/E, which is near historical highs. However, even at these levels the market is pricing in expectations for declining Adjusted ROA, from 26% in 2016 to 11% in 2021, accompanied by 15% Adjusted Asset growth.

Analyst and Management Expectations and Alignment

Analysts have less bearish expectations than the market, projecting Adjusted ROA to only decline to 20% in 2018, accompanied by 26% Adjusted Asset growth.

Moreover, Valens' qualitative analysis of the firm's recent earnings call highlights management's growing confidence about future opportunities. During the firm's Q4 2016 earnings call, management did not generate any material confidence markers. However, the markers management did generate were telling because they do not appear to validate the overly pessimistic market outlook. Management's highly questionable markers were specifically about the growth opportunities from a new adaptive noise-cancellation technology offering, and about being able to grow market share of Android clients.

Tellingly, there were no highly questionable markers from management when talking about profitability or the sustainability of their core business, factors that would imply that the market is correct in its current expectations for a collapse in Adjusted ROA. The company may not see growth remain as robust as it is was in 2016, but they are likely to be able to have better results than what markets are projecting.

Furthermore, during the firm's Q1 2017 earnings call management did generate several highly confident markers. Management was confident about the opportunities they're seeing in the mid-tier Android space, as well as the potential of their M5 product to drive opportunities for the business.

Additionally, in the firm's Q2 2017 earnings call management was highly confident about expanding opportunities in the Android space related to digital headset solutions and USB-C.

This growing management confidence about opportunities related to their digital headset solution and boosted amplifier business, particularly in the Android space, speaks to the future growth opportunities for the firm, as well as management's confidence in their ability to capture such opportunities.

Valuation Matrix - ROA' and Asset' Growth as Drivers of Valuation

When valuing a company, it is important to consider more than a singular target price, and instead the potential value of a firm at various levels of performance. The below matrix highlights potential prices for CRUS at various levels of profitability (in terms of Adjusted ROA) and growth (Adjusted Asset growth). Prices that are in excess of 10% equity upside are highlighted in black, and prices representing an excess of 10% equity downside are highlighted in red.

Click to enlarge

To justify current prices, CRUS would need to see Adjusted ROA fall by more than 50% to levels not seen since the firm's entrance into the boosted amplifier business in 2012. Not only do these expectations appear incredibly bearish in the context of the firm's recent robust performance, they appear mainly driven by concerns related to the firm's largest customer, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). While it is certainly reasonable to be concerned about the impact of weakening demand from AAPL on CRUS' performance, concerns about AAPL appear overblown. No matter what happens to smartphone trends, AAPL is most certainly not going to disappear overnight. Moreover, while investors have fretted for years over when AAPL's run as king of the smartphone world will end, it continues to command huge demand, with analysts predicting this holiday quarter to be the firm's best ever. Additionally, even should demand from AAPL begin to fade, CRUS remains the leader in its space, and whoever dethrones AAPL will need the highest quality technology on the market to do it, securing CRUS' position for the foreseeable future.

Bearish market expectations also ignore substantial growth tailwinds for CRUS related to increasing demand for higher quality audio and microphone technology, as well as continued growth in the noise canceling space. Should CRUS succeed in sustaining Adjusted ROA at current +20% levels, accompanied by the typical mid-teens growth seen in recent years, equity upside in excess of 100% would be warranted. Moreover, if the firm can drive more robust growth, which does not appear incredibly unlikely given the robust tailwinds behind the firm, even more material upside would be warranted.

To find out more about Cirrus Logic, Inc. and how their performance and market expectations compare to peers, click here to access the open beta of the Valens Research database.

Our Chief Investment Strategist, Joel Litman, chairs the Valens Equities and Credit Research Committees, which are responsible for this article. Professor Litman is regarded around the world for his expertise in forensic accounting and "forensic fundamental" analysis, particularly in corporate performance and valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.