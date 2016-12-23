Go on now, go. Walk out the door. Just turn around now 'cause you're not welcome anymore. I will survive.

Prime Minister Theresa May has thrown down the gauntlet and British MPs are aghast. Apparently Prime Minister May doesn't seek to brief and be briefed with regularity typical of former Prime Minister David Cameron. Even the Queen is disappointed with the insufficiency of briefing. They'll get used to it. May has made her decision. She needs no briefing. "Brexit means Brexit."

The effects of Brexit on the British economy, in the near term, will be negligible. In the long term, the effects will be positive. Britain's greater freedom to negotiate trade agreements on its own terms outside the EU will improve British economic growth. Britain's loss in trade from the EU will be minor. Germany needs Britain's imports more than Britain needs Germany.

The British public is getting what it asked for. Freedom to set its own policies. Prime Minister May is pursuing Brexit with a singleness of a purpose characteristic of the best of Britain's heads, from Winston Churchill to Margaret Thatcher. Her theme "Brexit is Brexit," says it all. Britain will pursue its interest with singleness of purpose. Without compromise.

May's policy is the right one. Brexit may be right. Brexit may be wrong. But May should honor the vote. Respect for the vote will lead to the fastest determination of the vote's wisdom. If Britain has set the wrong course, why wait to find out? Dithering will only make matters worse. It also will weaken Britain's position in negotiations with the EU.

So, the open issues, those that determine the future of Europe and the global economy, are two, both up to the Continent, now that May has made Britain's position clear:

Will the Eurozone pursue its economic interest, letting Britain out easily? Or will the Eurozone pursue its political interest, with a punitive deal?

That ever-dominant bureaucratic motive, job preservation, leads to the conclusion that the Belgian EU political machine will seek a "hard" Brexit, to preserve the EU - inciting fear among nations that would follow Britain's exit strategy. And EU politicians, cringing in the shadow of coming elections, will rally behind the Brussels bureaucrats.

What do the British elite expect?

The decision. A hard outcome is the inevitable result of hard positions on both sides. This conclusion has the hearts of Britain's academic elite fluttering. An EU-funded research program based at King's College London, provides their glum forecast, here. Their conclusion is that the U.K. surrenders most of its existing economic and trade ties in return for securing control of immigration as well as most of its money and laws. That is what they believe the governments will decide. I concur.

The British elite complaint. The elite inquire, "Why couldn't the vote be more nuanced?" Here's a thought. If the vote were more nuanced, the elite on the Continent and in Britain would have more scope to maneuver. That would produce a more Continental, more bureaucratic, less British outcome.

The "leave" vote explicitly rejected the expanded role of the bureaucratic, elitist, Belgium-based government of the EU. "Leave" accomplishes that objective. Nuance, not so much.

British voters rejected the position of their own politicians, analogous to the outcome of the Presidential election in the United States. There is, however, a major difference. Prime Minister May intends to respect the voter's wishes. It appears that, in contrast, President-elect Trump plans a Wall Street heaven, being wall-to-wall Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and military advisors. The elite continue to control US events but, in Britain, they have been shut out for now.

An economic disaster, say the British elite. Having erred in their consensus forecast of short-term economic damage resulting from Brexit, economists have fallen back on a more credible, but also less accountable, forecast of slower growth in the medium to long term.

Watchers of Federal Reserve forecasts of future economic growth over the past three years or so recognize the song, if from the lips of a different singer. Tomorrow never comes. Wait long enough, every forecast is correct.

What do the European elite plan?

Plan? As one would expect, there is no single European plan. The Germans and French have a plan, but the Italians disagree. The Germans and French expect more austerity and migration than the Italian government, facing political pressure at home, can withstand. Yet, claims the Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico,

"The negotiations must lead to a result where it is clear it is worth being a member of the EU, that there are more advantages than disadvantages. To be perfectly frank, unlike the U.K., we know what we want."

I could not disagree more. The British public has clearly indicated that they know what they want. They want to leave. The British government, in contrast to that of the EU, is dutifully responding to the Brexit vote.

The EU nations, in contrast, have been at loggerheads over growth and immigration policies since the outset of the Financial Crisis in 2007. Germany wants austerity, and although it waffles over immigration, Germany has undoubtedly benefited greatly from immigration since the EU began and before, Southern Europe, led by Italy, does not see its interest being served by Germany-supported pro-immigration policy.

EU Monetary policy, with its negative interest rates, has left the Continental banks in tatters. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), having settled a federal suit in the US for a minimum $7.2 billion, teeters. Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS: OTC:BMDPF), the Italian bank, is in worse condition. It indicated, on December 22, that it would run out of cash within four months, requiring a bailout from someone - either the Italian government or the EU. Not what Germany has in mind.

Fiscal policy is the largest bone of contention. The French and southern European governments would do better with their traditional more expansive policies. Northern Europe flourishes under German austerity.

The ungovernable EU is ruled from Belgium by default. The quibbling among nations over the EU's central policies, from immigration, to bank regulation, to fiscal policy; has led to governance by appointed officials located in Belgium. They, naturally, are more than willing to take the reins.

There is an undisclosed EU three-point plan for Brexit, written in Brussels. There is the usual "leaked" memo, describing a hard Brexit, reportedly a position developed by EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Conclusion.

The future unity of the remaining EU depends largely on the economic performance of the UK following Brexit. Britain's economic future will be much brighter than the vague consensus forecast. If so, the likelihood of further defections from the EU is substantial.