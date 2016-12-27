Precious Metals: Gold And Silver Sentiment Is Not Bearish Enough To Establish A Bottom

Lately, I have been getting a lot of critical comments on my articles on precious metals. It is true that I was bearish last December when the price of gold hit lows of $1,046, but to be fair I quickly sang a different tune in February when the price broke to the upside. I am a trader. I do not look at gold or other precious metals prices for the long term, I analyze the markets and come up with what amounts to an educated guess for the coming weeks or months.

I remained bullish on the precious metals sector and gold in particular, until Election Day. As I wrote in a piece that followed the surprising victory of President-elect Trump, I see many similarities between the 2016 contest and the first election I voted in way back in 1980. Gold came into that election after a long rally that took the yellow metal to all-time highs and silver to $50 per ounce, a record that still stands for gold's little brother. On election night I thought a lot about what the surprise and 180-degree change in leadership philosophy for the U.S. could mean for markets. I decided that it would mean a strong dollar and increasing economic growth leading to higher interest rates. Moreover, this view means that the price of the yellow metal would move lower. So far, that is exactly what happened.

Do not get me wrong, I am a gold devotee and believe that the metal is the longest surviving means of exchange and store of wealth in the world for good reason. Central banks around the world hold the metal because of its esteemed history and value as a financial asset. I have lots of experience in the gold market from years as a trader and ultimately running the precious metals business for a leading global bullion dealer. However, I am a realist and gold like all commodities is a cyclical market. Since the election, the dollar has rallied, interest rates have moved higher and gold has come under pressure.

The only positive thing that I can say about the precious metals these days is that sentiment in the market has turned decisively bearish.

Sentiment turned bearish

When any market becomes too loaded up on one side or another, it tends to be a sign that a reversal is on the horizon. Sentiment on gold was bullish for much of 2016 and likely reached its highs after the Brexit referendum shocked markets in late June. In the aftermath of Brexit, gold traded to its highest level of the year when it hit $1,387 on the now active month February COMEX futures contract. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, right after gold hit its highs on July 6, open interest hit its peak on July 11. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions on COMEX gold futures. The metric rose to 657,776 contracts representing 65.78 million ounces of gold or around 2,046 tons of the yellow metal. At the highs the total value of the metal was around $91.23 billion. The level of open-interest reached an all-time high for gold futures on July 11, surpassing the level seen in 2011 when gold was above the $1,900 per ounce level. At the same time, sentiment was so bullish in July that money flowed into gold ETF and ETN products and shares in major and minor gold producers reach highs, outperforming gold and posting amazing gains on the year. To say sentiment in gold was bullish following Brexit would be an understatement. The open interest number told us that gold sentiment was not only bullish but the market was loaded up on the long side.

Gold spent the next few months moving lower, making lower lows and lower highs and open interest dropped alongside the price of the metal.

The shock of the election of President-elect Trump caused the yellow metal to shoot higher on election night, but it could only manage a high of $1,341 and a $70 move to the upside. Following Brexit, gold rallied by $100 ounce. It appeared that the market was becoming accustomed to surprises.

Gold quickly reversed and closed on November 9, the day following the election at the $1,272 and it continued to fall for the next three sessions closing at around the $1,220 level on November 14. As gold dropped, open interest moved lower in futures as investors and traders sold off their long positions in gold as well as other gold-related market vehicles. Gold has continued to fall and at the end of last week, the price closed at the $1,133 per ounce level, $208 lower than on election night. Clearly, sentiment is not bullish any longer in the gold market.

Participation is anemic

As the daily chart shows, open interest in gold futures are currently around the 402,653 contract level, 39% lower than the July highs while the price is only 18.3% lower than the highs for the year. The open interest reflects 40.265 million ounces of gold positions with a current value of around $45.62 billion at a price of $1,133 per ounce, half the value it was on July 11. The drop in open interest drops signifies that longs and shorts have closed positions. However, it also puts a spotlight on overall participation in the gold market which is lower. Speculators are not betting on a lower price and longs have stopped out of their risk positions. The price action and open interest metric together tell me that participation in the gold market is anemic and that it is not yet bearish enough for a reversal to occur. The chances are that gold will continue to grind lower until sentiment in the market becomes overstimulated looking for more losses.

One of the most bearish signs for gold is the price action on its long-term monthly chart.

The long-term picture has reversed the hard work done in 2016

Gold did yeoman's work and moved into a bull market throughout much of 2016. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, gold rallied from $1,046 in December 2015 to $1,387 in July but the back of the bull market broke in October when the slow stochastic crossed to the downside. In November, gold put in the most bearish technical pattern on the monthly pictorial since September 2011 when the price was north of $1,900 per ounce. Gold made a higher high than in October and closed below the previous months lows creating a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the longer-term chart. However, open interest remained flat after the losses meaning that many bulls have become agnostic towards the gold market and most others simply do not care.

$1,046 is the line in the sand for the two metals and silver could be preparing for a violent probe of the downside

Critical support for gold, other than some minor technical support at the $1,125 per ounce level, stands at $1,046 the lows from December 2015 and the price that gold bottomed.

I would argue that gold failed at the highs because sentiment became too bullish and buyers reached their maximum position levels and no more came to market. Like in a game of musical chairs, the music stopped. Now, sentiment is not bearish enough to foster a rally in gold. Last year when gold took off to the upside, open interest fell to the lowest level since 2009 when it hit 373,000 contracts and shorts helped to trigger the initial rally as they covered risk positions. It is possible that trend following shorts will return to the gold market but a break below $1,100 or the $1,046 support may be necessary for that to occur. Meanwhile, the fundamentals for gold are worse as we head into 2017 compared to last year.

The dollar has rallied and broken out to the highest level since 2003. Interest rates in the United States are on the rise. The Fed increased the Fed Funds rate in December and indicated the market should expect another three rate hikes in 2017. In July, the longer-term bonds began to fall and continue to make new lows. A rising dollar and increasing interest rates presents a bearish environment for the price of gold.

While gold may continue to drift lower, and it is sitting less than $10 above recent lows at $1,024.30 as of last Friday, silver could be the first domino to fall if precious metals prices are preparing to take another leg lower. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The monthly chart of COMEX silver futures shows many of the same characteristics as the gold chart. However, silver did not suffer a bearish key reversal trading pattern in November. Meanwhile, silver open interest has declined from over 223,000 contracts earlier this year to around 161,000 contracts. Like in gold, silver investors have become agnostic to the metal. In October, the slow stochastic crossed to the downside indicating that the bull market that took silver from $13.60 in December 2015 to over $21 per ounce in July had some to an end.

At $1,133 per ounce, gold is $87 above its critical support. Silver, on the other hand, at $15.75 per ounce is still $2.05 above the December 2015 lows, its critical support level.

Silver tends to be a more volatile metal than gold because its penchant for price variance attracts speculators on the up and down sides of the market. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

The weekly silver chart shows that last week, silver dropped below the $15.83 support level and recovered only to return and close below support at the end of the week. A break to new lows could get ugly in silver as the next level of temporary support stands at $14.785 the lows from late March 2016.

Late last week, we found out that the Russians bought around 31 tons of gold or one million ounces in November. While central bank buying is always a positive sign for the yellow metal, the price reaction was minimal. Gold and silver ended last week dangerously close to recent lows but still above critical support levels dating back to last year at this time. The problem for these metals is two-fold. First, the longer they sit and drift around current levels the more the chances that they will visit new lows and continue to their paths to challenge support. Second, and more importantly, open interest and volume metrics are telling us that while the market has lost interest in the two precious metals, it has not become bearish enough to trigger any recovery rallies.

Sentiment in gold and silver is agnostic and that may be the worst news for the prospects for these metals over the weeks to come.

I remain bearish in gold and silver since the evening of November 8. I see no reason to cover risk positions at current prices but will use a trailing stop to take profits and attempt to ride both metals lower as the dollar and the interest rate trend continue to support more losses in these precious metals.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.