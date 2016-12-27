The Prospects For King Dollar

It took only 10 months for the dollar index to rally from 78.93 to over 100 from May 2014 to March 2015. In the year and one half that followed, the dollar spent time consolidating and digesting the move and traded in a range from 92-100. The election of President-elect Donald Trump who ran on a platform to make America great again has translated into the next leg up in the greenback. The second rate hike in nine years and some hawkish language from the U.S. central bank propelled the dollar even higher.

As we move forward into 2017, the dollar is once again King and the throne is rising higher by the week since November. The dollar rallied by 27% on its first ten month leg higher and a similar move from the 100.60 resistance, which has now become technical support, would take the U.S. currency to over the 120 level on the dollar index futures contract.

The path of least resistance in the dollar is clearly higher and we may not have seen anything yet when it comes to this bull market that is poised to add to recent gains.

The dollar breaks out to the upside post U.S. election

The dollar spent a long time consolidating after the move from May 2014 through March 2015. It took ten months for the dollar to move 27% and a twenty month consolidation period followed. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index shows, after the 20-month consolidation period, the dollar moved higher and the next leg up in the greenback commenced as the price climbed above the 100.60 technical resistance level on November 17. The surprising result of the U.S. election caused equity prices and the dollar to move to higher ground, stocks posted record highs and the dollar rose to the highest point since 2003.

A rate hike lifts it higher

The U.S. Federal Reserve had been promising to hike the Fed Funds rate for months and at their December 14 meeting they finally delivered a 25 basis point increase. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the dollar index illustrates, the dollar jumped in the aftermath of the rate hike on December 14 reaching a high of 103.625 on December 20 and it seems like the next leg in the bull market for the greenback could just be getting underway.

Technical strength says the next leg up is under way

On the monthly chart, the dollar looks poised to make more gains in the weeks and months ahead. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The index closed at 103.288 on December 20, the highest level since January 2003 and the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, points to another leg up in the bullish trend that began way back in May 2014. Meanwhile, the next level of technical resistance in the dollar is at the 109.75 level, the highs dating back to October 2002. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that resistance is at the July 2001 highs of 121.29. The technical breakout above 100.60 was significant as the dollar now has lots of room to move higher and gain momentum on the upside. Moreover, while the dollar has the technical wind behind its sails, it also has fundamentals on its side.

Interest rate differentials and elections in Europe to launch the dollar

The most bullish factor for the dollar is that when it comes to yield, the dollar is not only the prettiest girl in the currency world, it is gorgeous. In early December, Mario Draghi told markets that euro interest rates would remain at negative 40 basis points. Given the Fed Funds hike to over 60 points, the dollar now has a 1% advantage over the European currency. Additionally, Japan remains mired in economic malaise so the yield on the dollar makes the currency attractive for anyone holding the greenback. Moreover, the hawkish tone of the Fed in their December statement where they added another rate hike to the schedule for 2017 means that by this time next year, the spread between the dollar and the two other major currencies of the world could be as high as 1.75% or more.

When compared with the euro and yen, the dollar offers both a yield advantage and a bullish trend. It doesn't get much better than that as the currency pays while you wait with a high degree of certainty for capital appreciation.

Next year could be a turning point for Europe. The future of the European Union is at stake as Germany, France and The Netherlands will vote for leaders of the respective nations. If Brexit, the U.S. election and the Italian referendum are signs, Europe could be heading for a total political makeover in 2017. The recent terrorist attack in Berlin could exacerbate tensions surrounding the immigration issues facing Europe which is likely to be the focal point of the elections. Meanwhile, a domestic makeover in the United States could foster more gains for the dollar aside from the fundamental and technical strength already behind the greenback.

Next year watch out - the Trump rally could take the dollar to 110-120 on the dollar index

President-elect Donald Trump has promised the United States that his policies will make America great again. The incoming leader has demonstrated a habit of pouring over polls and ratings during his career in the limelight as a TV star and throughout the campaign as a candidate. Under his leadership, the strength of the U.S. currency is likely to become a scoreboard for his successes or failures.

With both houses of Congress behind him, taxes in the U.S. will be lower and the regulatory environment will ease fulfilling his pledge that for each new regulation, he would get rid of two. Additionally, his promise of a massive infrastructure building project will inject fiscal stimulus into the U.S. economy fostering economic growth. Finally, one of the cornerstones of his campaign was for a total overhaul of existing trade agreements to achieve better terms for the United States. If the incoming president is successful in only half of the items on his agenda, the chances are the dollar will reward him by moving higher.

A 27% move in the dollar from the 100.60 technical breakout level would put the currency at 127.76 on the dollar index, the highest level since 1985 when the dollar peaked at 129.05. It is not unrealistic to expect the dollar to continue to rally towards 110 in the short term with the ultimate goal of 120 during the first term of the Trump administration.

The dollar is currently King when it comes to currencies around the world. We are likely to see a continuation of the rally as it has almost everything going for it these days. The stronger dollar will make U.S. goods less competitive on the global scene which would trim earnings for multinational companies. On the other hand, given the economic travails in Europe and Japan, a stronger dollar and weaker euro and yen could be just what the doctor ordered to revive those ailing economies. For now, the dollar is king and it reign may just be starting.

