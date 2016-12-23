Weather Models Align For Colder January

Happy Holidays to all of our readers and thank you for your continued support for HFI Research. We truly appreciate you all (bulls, bears AND haters alike).

Overnight model runs were converging on what we wrote two days ago in a NGD titled, "Natural Gas Daily - Cold Bomb Risk Seen for Mid-January." Most models agree that the warm temperatures we are currently seeing throughout the US and into next week will be short-lived. This provided fuel for natural gas to rally sharply earlier this week.

Click to enlarge

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices are rallying nicely across the board with most of the gains focused on Jan/Feb. Current weather models are not showing any sign of moving east, but there are other indicators that show that the cold temperatures we are seeing for January 7 into mid-Jan will likely persist throughout January.

Current weather forecasts maintain the bearish stance going into next week with our current storage projections for the week of 12/30 to be substantially below where the market is forecasting.

While longer storage projections tend to be volatile in nature, with the next 10 days almost certain to bring warmer than normal temp forecasts across the US, we think the consensus's estimate of -130 Bcf draw will need to be revised sharply lower. Will we see a sell-off on the back of the short-term revision? It's certainly possible, but given that the overnight model run projected even warmer temps for next week, and natural gas rallied, we think the market is already anticipating the bearish backdrop.

In addition, be mindful that most traders are already on vacation with low volumes being traded. Many of the physical gas traders that we talk to daily won't be back until the start of 2017. Most have exited positions prior to the year-end, and will return with a clean slate. This presents an interesting situation. If by the beginning of the year, weather forecasts for mid-Jan is expected to remain cold and with natural gas storage already below the five-year average, will we see $4+ gas?

As always, weather forecasts tend to be volatile, but here are some of the early Jan forecasts that are publicly available:

WSI

Click to enlarge

Source: Michael Ventrice

Genscape

Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Overall, some of the forecasters we follow are calling for January temps to remain below average, and some are calling for extreme cold weather come mid-January. Most of them aren't seeing warmer temp patterns to develop. We think this will continue to be supportive of natural gas prices, and the floor could be raised from $3.25 to $3.40/MMBtu by the start of Jan.

Lastly, we just want to thank all of you for reading HFI Research and following us this year. We've grown our follower base from 600 at the start of this year to over 5,600 and we have been the No. 1 most viewed commodity article writer on Seeking Alpha for most of this year. If it wasn't for all of you, we wouldn't be here today writing our daily articles on natural gas. We truly appreciate you all and wish you all Happy Holidays (bulls, bears AND haters).

