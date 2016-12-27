Coffee: The Bulls May Have To Wait Until February For A Signal

Coffee is one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchanges in the United States. Coffee is a daily staple for most of us and it is the weather and potential for crop disease each year that determines the price that we pay for the beans we grind and pour boiling water through sometimes a few times each day.

Coffee traded to an all-time high of $3.375 per pound in 1977, it reached a high of $3.18 in 1997 and $3.0625 in 2011. As you can see, over the past four decades, coffee has been making lower highs. However, each year is a new adventure in the coffee market and since 2001 it has been in an uptrend making higher lows. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the quarterly chart of ICE coffee futures shows, the commodity has been in a gradual, yet sometimes violent, uptrend, over the past 15 years. Most recently, coffee attempted to rally and it hit highs of $1.7955 per pound on November 8 before turning around and moving lower.

Coffee hit highs and turned around

Coffee futures have had a hard time since making highs in early November. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of the commodity has declined from $1.7955 to lows of $1.3595 last Friday, a drop of 24.3% from the highs.

On a technical basis, the price action in coffee last week could mean that lower prices are likely before the Java market turns around. The trend is clearly lower but ecent volume levels have been less than exciting. For example, Thursday's big selloff only saw 21,496 contracts of total volume, on a busy day coffee futures tend to trade more than quadruple that number of contracts. On Friday, another significant down day, fewer than 19,000 contracts traded. The volume numbers are not a technical validation of a continuation of the bearish trend in the Java market.

Will the correction run out of steam?

On the weekly chart, coffee futures are fast approaching their moment of truth. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, points to a downtrend and critical support for coffee now stands at the $1.35 per pound level, the recent low. If coffee breaks that level, it could motor to the next area of support at $1.20. The decline in volume and stagnant action in open interest could be a signal that the market will hold its current price but time will tell if the correction which is now over six weeks old is running out of downside steam.

Meanwhile, the fundamental picture for coffee is a mixed bag as we head into 2017.

The Robusta shortage but...

Many coffee traders around the world expect 2017 to be the third year of a deficit market in the agricultural commodity where demand is higher than supplies. The Robusta shortage continues to support the Arabica market as production of the European-traded beans has declined dramatically. Vietnamese production of Robusta beans will likely see a four-year low. However, production in Columbia is going to be higher because of a replanting program that replaced more than half of the nation's aging trees increasing yields by as much as 50%. Columbian production was recently revised up by 5.3% and production from the world's second largest producer of Arabica beans looks like it will rise to the highest level since the early 1990s.

When it comes to coffee, it will be Brazilian output that determines the path of least resistance for the soft commodity in the weeks and months ahead.

An off-year for Arabica production in Brazil

While many expect an "off-year" for Brazilian production in 2017, the higher dollar is currently encouraging producer selling from the world's leading producer of Arabica beans. The strong dollar is weighing on the dollar price of all agricultural commodities produced in Brazil and sugar and coffee have seen significant price declines over recent weeks.

For now, coffee bulls are hanging their hats on the potential for lower output from Brazil. Any indication of weak Brazilian production numbers would encourage speculative buying in the coffee market but that has yet to materialize.

We will know if we are in a bull market in coffee in early 2017

As the weekly chart illustrates, the last time coffee had an explosive rally was back in early 2014 when the price rose from the $1.10 level at the end of 2013 to over $2 by March. The chances are that a trend in coffee that reflects the market fundamentals will reveal itself in the first two months of 2017.

The price of coffee ground higher throughout 2016, in early January the price was at the $1.11 level and by November it hit this year's high at almost $1.80 per pound. Since then, coffee has been in "give-back" mode but volumes traded have declined. On the weekly chart, the decline in open interest, the total number of open long and short positions on ICE coffee futures, has taken the metric from over 227,000 contracts at the end of October to around the 190,000 level as of the end of last week. Falling price accompanied by falling volume and open interest is not a technical validation of a bearish trend but you would never know that from the price action in coffee over the past six weeks.

Coffee will reveal itself in early 2017 and we should get signs early if the price will start to percolate once again and move back toward highs seen less than two months ago. Meanwhile, keep your eyes on Brazil because it will be output from that South America nation that will determine if the coffee deficit continues to propel prices to higher highs in the months ahead.

