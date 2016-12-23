Carbo Ceramics Has A New Value Added Technology Product Line

The past few years have been brutal to Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR). Many managements would have given up the ghost and gone to oblivion. Sales collapsed far faster than management could adjust. But this management has faced up to some very tough medicine and is ready for more if it is needed. All the while the company is transitioning to a brand new world so that the past does not have to repeat.

Low commodity pricing has made the transition longer and more costly. It would have helped if the crash had been more gentle and provided some cash flow to aid the transition, but this management appears to be going ahead in launching a whole new range of products without the cash flow help. This management raised the needed cash instead. So while shareholder dilution has been necessary, the shareholders still own a piece of a new company that will be far more technology oriented in the future.

Click to enlarge

Source: Carbo Ceramics Capital One Annual Energy Conference December 7, 2016

Management has launched a whole new line of products to try and offset the latest downturn. The collapse of ceramic product sales has management trying several new avenues of growth to diversify the company. The two big areas are the new technology in the oil business both with ceramics and without ceramics. Then the second prong involves expansion of the industrial division. The industrial division had always been a relatively small part of profitable sales. Now that the downturn has idled plenty of plant capacity, there is room to grow this division. Management intends to do just that for diversification purposes. Management has just learned the hard way the risks of relying on one historically very profitable product line. The second slide signifies a very significant change in the growth vision.

Click to enlarge

Source: Carbo Ceramics Capital One Annual Energy Conference December 7, 2016

Ceramics Proppant has always promised enough advantages to offset its cost. But the industry as shown some giant production strides without the advantages of proppant. As shown in the first slide, that initial production has jumped remarkably over the last few years. Companies rightly chose to pursue the improvements promising the largest returns. Several of the new improvements overshadowed the disadvantages of switching back to sand from ceramic proppant.

Management believes that the giant strides of the past few years are slowing coming to an end. Then comparisons between sand wells and proppant wells can be made comparing "apples to apples". Up until now there were so many variables producing some giant improvements that ceramic proppant was not a priority. This has happened in the industry before, but it has taken an unusual amount of time for the large improvements to be realized before the ceramic proppant advantages became material. So the company watched its sales dry up because it was completely unable to make its case to the industry while other factors overshadowed the advantages of its product line. The new products promise complementary savings and can therefore aid in making the case for ceramic proppant advantages.

Of course there were exceptions, such as the Utica shale and other deep wells where ceramic proppant is probably mandatory. Other areas such as the Bakken saw a collapse in sales because the leases are relatively high cost to produce. One of the larger operators, Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) as moved much of its activity to the Scoop and Stack areas in Oklahoma while minimizing its Bakken activity. Other areas such as the Permian, Stack, and Scoop have lower pressures so the producers could use sand.

Click to enlarge

Source: Carbo Ceramics Capital One Annual Energy Conference December 7, 2016

The first slide gives the basic product line breakdown. The second slide is a little more specific. The guard line of products, for example, now consists of more than a half-dozen products. Two of those are at the marketing stage while more are undergoing field testing. But each of the three areas has multiple new products representing a far more comprehensive solution to customer concerns. Many of these products will lower costs for several years and provide a remarkable competitive advantage over current industry practices. A small example of the possibilities follow. A much more comprehensive overview is on the company website.

Click to enlarge

Source: Carbo Ceramics Capital One Annual Energy Conference December 7, 2016

SCALEGUARD is the first product that finished field testing and is now being generally marketed. Of all the new products, this one is the furthest along the new product sales curve. As shown above it promises to save the customer a lot of money. Reworks are expensive and can far exceed the costs shown above. The whole product line marks a new way to do things for the industry. For the operator that is used two some shutdowns and lost production each year, relief is on the way. The next generation of cost savings is now ready for the industry. The downturn has made market penetration hard. But with a whole new line of products that promise to save money such as this, that corporate future is now becoming focused as more and more products finish field testing.

Click to enlarge

Source: Carbo Ceramics Capital One Annual Energy Conference December 7, 2016

Investors should expect a fair amount of cash burn from all the new products. The Guard line of products alone has several products that will exit field testing and begin general sales. As shown with these two slides, there are a lot more new product lines and enhancements besides Guard. This management has been very deliberate about comprehensively testing products, working with customers to minimize new product risks, and then finally marketing those new products. While this is a far more costly way of doing things, it often save a lot of headaches later.

But new product introductions generally take patience and a lot of money. As will be seen, this company has a lot of new products. Many more of the new products are discussed far more fully on the company website. But this ambitious project amounts to a complete refocus of the company. This is no longer going to be just a ceramic proppant company. Instead the company will offer solutions affecting well product and costs for years after the products are purchased. Then alternative or other industry uses for the same products will be sought to increase sales, use idle capacity and diversify.

Click to enlarge

Source: Carbo Ceramics Capital One Annual Energy Conference December 7, 2016

Some of these products, such as the casting already have customers and the company is seeking more customers (market penetration) after favorable customer feedback. Much of this product line involves company products already in existence for use in areas other than oil wells. Many uses are in completely different industry that should counter-balance some of the oil industry cycles. In any event many of these proposals are low cost and quick payback proposals. The company also has several co-production proposals to produce other non-competing products in various industries for companies while it has excess capacity.

So this company is becoming far more complex than it has in the past. Some segment reporting would help the company make its case to the market. Currently the company just reports one sales amount and lets the market make its own conclusions. So the market discounts these products and diversification efforts as insignificant. But the current industry downturn has magnified the importance of these efforts. As very the first slide shows, these products as a group are finally beginning to gain traction. This company management has always had a value-added technology approach. A properly executed value added approach should ensure above average profitability in the future. Sales of commodity products were a last resort. Now the indicated diversification may be the next crucial step towards the long term stabilization of company finances.

Click to enlarge

Source: Carbo Ceramics Capital One Annual Energy Conference December 7, 2016

This is the first time in awhile that the company is projecting any revenue growth in a quarter from the previous quarter. A large part of this fourth quarter growth will be from delayed sales. The market does not want to hear that. But it is just an accomplishment to hold the sales level such that any reason would increase sales.

For quite a few quarters, sales were in a freefall. Now the new product sales should become significant enough in the next fiscal year to begin increasing overall sales. In fact, management projects double digit growth in sales in the next fiscal year. New product market penetration forecasts are not very accurate because of a lack of sales history. So new product sales could be erratic in the beginning until management can forecast a pattern. Large customer purchase of new products could initially enhance the erratic nature of new product sales. Patterns generally smooth as volume builds. Costs are likely to continue to run high as new product introductions are not cheap.

All of these new products will require cash to fund that beginning growth past the introduction. Initial market penetration can be costly also. Profitability may be a little bit away. So the latest goal of positive cash flow and positive EBITDA before fiscal year end is understandable. There are enough new products that an investor could reasonable wonder if the project is too large and diverse for management. So one would have to hope that the inter-connectedness of the products will minimize the scope problem.

As shown above there is more than enough cash to pay down all of the debt and liquidate. But this management is determined to drag this company into a new future. They have in so many ways put their money where their mouth is. In fact they have put quite a bit of their own money on the table. That action alone will minimize any chance of bankruptcy. Plus the land and buildings are probably worth quite a bit more than any debt, even if the inventories are not worth much at the bottom of a downturn.

Click to enlarge

Source: Carbo Ceramics Capital One Annual Energy Conference December 7, 2016

Ironically restarting the sand plant to sell a commodity product may enable the company to get "its foot in the door" to sell the higher margin projects. Currently the proppant business is severely depressed, but the sand business is growing by leaps and bounds. During the better years the company was capacity constrained, so the sand business was idled to concentrate on the far more profitable ceramic proppant business. But the easiest way to get new business is to add new business to existing business. So the sand business needs to get the salesmen in front of potential customers so the new products can be introduced while sand is sold. Therefore company is gaining customers in a commodity business as a way of selling its new products. It is an old tried and true strategy; so let us see how well it works for this company currently. The sand business may not have to be very profitable for this company to increase its profitability with the new product lines.

Many of the company plants are located in the Southeast. So the Utica shale business is not only far away, it was not the initial emphasis of the business. From a distance perspective, anything Oklahoma, and then West would have been the initial focus years ago. Now this is not ideal because the deeper wells for proppant are located further away. However, the new company products promise large enough cost savings that the distance factor may be overcome. Plus the closer locations may use the proppant for the other advantages like SCALEGUARD, that promise huge savings for years to come. The company does have acreage in other areas such as Wisconsin (to service the Bakken potentially) that are not a priority in the current environment. But the land and sometimes empty buildings (that were not yet staffed or re-designed to produce) will provide a cheap way to grow. Like many in the industry, the company froze in mid-expansion when the industry collapsed. Now management is trying to grapple with the current situation consequences.

For years this company was a debt free-large cash balance company. So this downturn has been a humbling experience. Not only has the company had to loan money, but officers of the company have loaned $25 milllion to keep the company afloat during the transition. The current product line has not supplied much cash for the transition because sales collapsed too fast.

Click to enlarge

Source: NASDAQ Website Information On Insider Ownership

From the NASDAQ, insiders have been buying like crazy all the way down. In the last year they have purchased worth more than $6 million at current pricing. One director, William C Morris, owns more than 3 million shares alone. The president and CEO of the company, Gary Kolstead currently owns 219 thousand shares worth more than $2 million at current stock prices. He has significantly increased his holdings over the last 12 months. Those holdings and more assure investors that the top management is aligned with the shareholder interests. It is also a big vote in the future of the company as many of the shares were purchased at prices higher than the current market price. The pace of key officer purchases may have slowed in the latest quarter, but that pace is still pretty impressive overall as is the total value of key officer investments in the company.

Many senior officers, as did many observers, expected the downturn to end far more quickly and painlessly. Now, even if the ceramic proppant downturn lasts, the new products are finally in a position to turn the tide favorably. There is always a lot of risk with new products but the careful product testing and work with customers should minimize many risks. There is also the risk of a new much more competitive product entering the market but right now none are apparent.

Click to enlarge

Source: NASDAQ Website Information On Insider Ownership

An even larger vote of confidence in the future comes from the large institutional buyers who own 85% of the stock. Normally institutions invest in a stock to make profits. So those fairly sophisticated investors see a bright, if speculative, future for the company. So some good news could really send this stock soaring on a pseudo short squeeze. Notice that the overall institutional position is basically in maintenance mode. It is neither growing nor shrinking significantly. There is definitely no panic rush to the exits.

The downside risk is minimal because the company has more than enough cash to pay its debt. Plus those fixed assets have value probably in excess of the current price if they were sold. That may not always be the case depending upon how the plan execution unfolds. But for right now, the company has more than enough financial strength to prevent any kind of financial crisis fears.

This stock is a bet on the future of all those new products as well as a ceramic proppant recovery. If the new product lines succeed, the markets they target are many times the size of the original ceramic proppant market. Plus the diversification involved should lower the profit cycles of the company and result in more stable profits in the future. The company still has to get there though. But should management succeed this could be a $100 per share stock within five years.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.