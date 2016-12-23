Is Gilead Infected With The Big Pharma Virus?

This article provides a review of the ViiV pipeline and some thoughts about Gilead in relation to that, and about Gilead overall as an investment choice.

With HCV prospects at Gilead uncertain, the HIV/AIDS franchise has taken on additional importance to investors.

Gilead has been facing a mini-onslaught from ViiV; or maybe, not so "mini.".

Introduction

Has Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) moved so far from R&D and product development within its most core franchise, HIV/AIDS, that it has forgotten to protect those crown jewels quite as thoroughly as it might? Clearly, its HIV/AIDS franchise is strong and probably getting stronger. Yet ViiV is challenging it and in some ways, as shown below, it may be that GILD has ignored that challenge to focus on diversification, Big Pharma-like, when it might easily have met ViiV where ViiV chose to engage GILD. This article addresses these issues in some detail.

Here's some background, first commercially, then scientifically.

GILD's emergence within antivirals

In the mid-'90s, GILD invented what remains, two decades later, the best treatment for influenza, Tamiflu, which it out-licensed, generating a significant royalty stream.

That and other sources of cash flow combined with GILD's discovery that the important antiviral tenofovir, which was only deliverable intravenously, could be given orally as "TDF" (as found today in, e.g., Atripla, Truvada and Stribild), to allow it to pursue a broader vision of HIV/AIDS treatment. This vision, audacious in an era where keeping AIDS patients alive required multiple pills given in complicated regimens taken throughout the day, was for a single tablet to do the job, the "STR" or single tablet regimen paradigm.

As this evolving product line surged to reach many billions of dollars of annual sales, GILD diversified by acquisition into cardiovascular diseases, and now markets two such products, Letairis for pulmonary hypertension and Ranexa for angina. These have done well enough, but are headed for the generic scrapheap sooner rather than later, so there's no future there for GILD given dubious prospects for its cardiovascular R&D division - one of several disappointing R&D divisions.

Rather quietly, the company provided for its next growth spurt by internally developing several drugs effective against hepatitis C virus, or HCV. After acquiring Pharmasset, GILD first introduced Pharmasset's drug Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) but then followed it with two different combination tablets containing sofosbuvir plus a second GILD-developed drug. These products are Harvoni and Epclusa. A third GILD drug, "vox," is pending in combination with Epclusa to create a 3-drug tablet to treat HCV, likely to reach the market next year. So we saw renewed brilliance; the stock soared from $20 about 5 years ago to above $120. At $73-74 at Friday's closing price, it's still well up from where it was before the Pharmasset deal was announced.

After GILD saw what a success its HCV line would be, and after it got initially strong results from its lymphoma/CLL drug Zydelig in development, it may have decided to accelerate its diversification away from antivirals. But as we know, this has gone poorly, forcing it back to its base.

That base involves disappointing results for HCV sales relative to its own guidance as of a year or so ago.

At the same time it was moving forward on HCV, GILD was keeping up its progress in HIV treatments. Beginning over two years ago, I began pointing out that while HCV was getting all the attention, GILD had a commercially important improvement on TDF in the works that would likely refresh its product line and help avoid a patent cliff for the HIV/AIDS franchise. That improvement is called TAF. It allows delivery of the same amount of drug to infected cells with only a small fraction of the oral dose; as little as 10 mg where 300 mg of TDF was needed in some cases.

Now, with global HCV sales falling off faster than it and most industry watchers and competitors such as AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) anticipated, and with GILD's non-antiviral R&D programs in disarray, the microscope is falling on whether GILD has done enough in HIV drugs. Given the enhanced importance of this franchise, which now looks like GILD's only likely major growth area as HCV recedes in size, lets look in a different way than I have discussed before about GILD's competitive positioning in HIV/AIDS.

As Andy Grove of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) may have asked:

Has GILD been paranoid enough in HIV/AIDS drug development?

Very possibly not, and this may be hurting GILD's stock.

GILD's basic strategy has been brilliant: create a great "backbone" of two drugs, both "nucs," first TDF/emtricitabine (or, F/TDF = Truvada), then follow it with the next-generation TAF/emtricitabine (or, F/TAF = Descovy). Then add a third drug to give what is now its advanced 3-drug lineup of Genvoya and Odefsey. That focus on 3-drug combos is going to come to fruition, assuming favorable Phase 3 data, with what will be a next-generation version of Genvoya. This combo is being referred to at GILD as bic/F/TAF, or bictegravir/F/TAF.

This promises to be a best-in-class 3-drug combo. But its development is going to be GILD's final single tablet regimen, according to the CEO. And tactically, there may be enough threats to harm GILD's ability to maximize its profits. Make no mistake, GILD is talking about bic/F/TAF as a major profit generator perhaps out to 2030; bic's patent extends beyond then. So this is of great importance to shareholders.

In the next several sections, I'll discuss two potential problems with how GILD has been going at this problem, to be followed by a third issue in its HIV/AIDS franchise.

The potential rise of 2-drug STRs

It has been thought, and perhaps correctly, that because the HIV mutates easily, that an ideal strategy to suppress the virus involves 2 nucs plus a third drug; Truvada and now Descovy being comprised of 2 nucs as a backbone.

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) looked at a 2-drug combination of its protease inhibitor Kaletra plus the nuc lamivudine, aka 3TC or Epivir, with positive results, published in 2014 as the GARDEL study. A conceptually similar ATLAS-M study, has been reported as well (perhaps others as well).

This combination did not make it to market. However, ViiV, which is the second leading HIV/AIDS drug developer globally and is about 80% owned by GSK (NYSE:GSK), recently announced positive results for a different and (presumably) superior combination. This made for a great headline, as shown below, from Reuters, which reported just a few days ago:

GSK's two-drug HIV therapy shines in two big studies GlaxoSmithKline's already fast-growing HIV drug business has received an important boost after two major clinical studies successfully tested a new two-drug treatment regimen to control the virus that causes AIDS. The approach is a departure from conventional triple drug cocktails that can cause troublesome side effects, especially among older patients who make up a growing proportion of those treated for the disease. Antiretroviral therapy has turned HIV from a death sentence into a manageable condition but patients need to stay on treatment for life, so there is a growing focus on making medication as well-tolerated as possible... Easing back from triple therapy is the opposite approach to that being pursued by HIV market leader Gilead Sciences, which is banking on improving triple regimens. "The key debate remains whether Gilead will gain the upper hand again or whether a disruptive two-drug regimen becomes standard of care, favoring GSK," said UBS analyst Michael Leuchten... Results of the two Phase III tablet studies, announced late on Monday, showed that the combination of GSK's dolutegravir and Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) rilpivirine worked as well as three- or four-drug regimens.

Does GILD really need analysts to question whether its HIV/AIDS strategy is on the verge of being disrupted?

ViiV did not release a lot of details, though the designs of the studies can be found at Clinicaltrials.gov, studies 15-16. ViiV's press release contained this quote, which shows that the data were considered sufficient to allow marketing approval to be sought:

Dominique Limet, CEO ViiV Healthcare, said "These are important results for the HIV scientific community and represent an important milestone in our understanding of how HIV can be treated. The results support our strategy of investigating two-drug regimens as innovative treatment options for people living with HIV and we are planning regulatory submissions for this two-drug regimen as a single tablet in 2017."

We shall indeed see, with interest, more data on this product.

Perhaps even more dangerous for GILD is ViiV's further exploration into 2-drug therapy, namely dolutegravir (Tivicay) and 3TC; from an August press release:

ViiV Healthcare today announced the start of a phase III programme to support regulatory filings for a two-drug regimen of dolutegravir (Tivicay®) and lamivudine (Epivir®) as a treatment for HIV-1 infection in adults who have not received prior antiretroviral therapy. The phase III programme comprises two identical studies (GEMINI 1 and 2) comparing a two-drug regimen of dolutegravir plus lamivudine with a three-drug regimen of dolutegravir plus the fixed-dose tablet tenofovir/emtricitabine (Truvada®). The studies together will include approximately 1,400 men and women living with HIV and are being conducted at research centres in Europe, Central and South America, North America, South Africa and Asia Pacific.

So they are going against Truvada, which while older than the TAF-based Descovy, is likely about as effective. These are noninferiority studies and represent a direct challenge to GILD.

So the question arises: should GILD have been doing something similar?

The rationale for ViiV's latest 2-drug strategy

Or, the rise of InSTI's.

Dolutegravir, branded as Tivicay, is a newer member of an increasingly important class of anti-HIV drugs, integrase strand transfer inhibitors, or InSTI's, also written as INSTI's. In brief these are more simply called integrase inhibitors. These drugs block viral DNA from being integrated into the host's (human) DNA after the virus's RNA has been transcribed into DNA. Thus the InSTI's follow logically in use with an inhibitor of viral DNA production such as a nuc. Here is a diagram of this sequence from the NIH:

Click to enlarge

Scientific details such as the above diagrams aside, the InSTI's began emerging a few years ago as key drugs, per a document from the NIH published in October 2013.

Perhaps ViiV is on to important concepts here.

So, understanding there are no guarantees, and looking at the floundering that GILD has been undergoing in its non-antiviral programs, would it have killed the company to have done the same thing?

GILD has developed its next-gen InSTI, bictegravir, but it is only testing it as the 3-drug combo. Could it be safe and effective in a 2-drug combo, either with TAF or emtricitabine? Why not investigate?

Instead, when asked about this strategy in the Q3 conference call, GILD was nonchalant. Note my bolded emphasis within GILD's response:

Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs & Co. Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe just wondering if you guys can comment on the GSK ViiV doublets for HIV. Maybe just help frame for us how to think about that if those are successful in either treatment or maintenance setting. Would you look to explore your own doublet regiment, or do you think you've already set a high enough bar there? Thank you. Norbert W. Bischofberger - Gilead Sciences, Inc. Terence, the debate in with bictegravir is not doublet or triplet. We're developing bictegravir F/TAF because it has three excellent components that have proven safety and enormously high efficacy. If you look at the ViiV Triumeq compound, of course that contains [my correction] abacavir. So in that scenario, there is an incentive to get rid of abacavir and go to a doublet, as you call it. But in our case, we have no incentive whatsoever to do that. I would like to point out it's an interesting strategy. It's a potential competitor. The only thing I would like to point out, the safety efficacy has to be still proven in a larger patient population, number one, and, number two, in a more diverse patient population, particularly in patients with high viral load.

Now, the mention of abacavir as something to drop from Triumeq is accurate in that this drug has some safety issues. Yet Triumeq has been very successful despite that. Further, ViiV could do a line extension, perhaps, in which it drops abacavir and adds rilpivirine (if JNJ would allow) or some other drug. So the question remains, why would not GILD want to parry "a potential competitor" that exemplifies "an interesting strategy" with something similar?

Is GILD really saying that emtricitabine has no side effects that might affect utilization of GILD's combos? I don't think that's accurate.

Maybe for patients with lower viral loads, say?

The next point has been discussed less, but it's worth presenting for readers to think about.

ViiV has Tivicay, but GILD will not offer bictegravir alone

Consider a doctor who has an HIV-infected patient whose virus is resistant to dolutegravir (a small but increasing problem), should not receive or does not tolerate tenofovir, but is a good candidate for elvitegravir (found in Stribild) or the upcoming bictegravir. In order to use an InSTI, the doctor would have to go to Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Isentress, which is best taken twice a day. Then the doctor could perhaps fashion a combination regimen of three separate pills, each taken once or twice a day. GILD would get no revenue from this patient. If, however, GILD did what ViiV does, and offered the InSTI as a stand-alone drug, it might get some additional revenues, just as it does now from Vitekta (elvitegravir).

So, assuming the dolutegravir-rilpivirine combo receives marketing approval, ViiV will have a full line beginning with a single InSTI, dolutegravir alone, a doublet with this drug and the Triumeq triplet with it as well. That's in addition to an extensive product line beyond dolutegravir.

The HIV/AIDS treating community may focus increasingly on InSTI's. If that occurs, would having only one state-of-the-art product with bictegravir, fine molecule though it likely is, be a negative for GILD? Mindshare matters, and more products with an InSTI, as ViiV would have, might pay dividends.

Finally, there's the issue of long-acting integrase inhibitors.

ViiV studies cabotegravir for prevention of HIV infection

GILD has this field to itself, technically called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), with Truvada. As I understand it, GILD is trying to work out a plan to get F/TAF (Descovy) studied so that it can achieve a similar indication.

ViiV is looking for a piece of that business, which has been a brightening spot for GILD, as it announced on Dec. 20:

ViiV Healthcare announces start of phase III study evaluating long-acting cabotegravir for HIV prevention The study will evaluate injections of cabotegravir given every two months compared to daily oral Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) with Truvada®... The global phase III study called HPTN 083 will seek to enrol 4,500 men who have sex with men, and transgender women who have sex with men, at more than 40 sites in North and South America, Asia and Africa. Participants will be aged 18 years or older and at high risk for HIV infection. A second phase III study, to evaluate long-acting cabotegravir for the prevention of HIV infection in young women, is anticipated to start in 2017.

GILD has addressed this topic before, either in a Q&A or some conference call, but I forget when, so there's no link. My recollection is that GILD has commented that this is a small market opportunity. Whether GILD has an active preclinical program in this niche of an injectable PrEP drug is not known to me; I think it does, or at least has had one in the recent past.

I would like to see GILD compete with ViiV everywhere ViiV is forging ahead.

Here's why I think that way.

To be a category-killer, it helps to be everywhere in the category

Think of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the '90s. The company was (almost) everywhere that a desktop computer could want to be in software, with of course some exceptions. Almost any program that required Windows to run it was a positive to MSFT, and it build those sorts of relationships extensively. Or move forward to last decade and look at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). From the first iPod, it moved along to other iPods; then of course an iPod with telephony functionality called the iPhone; then a large iPhone lacking telephony, the iPad. So it was everywhere it could be in mobile screen-based data processing, along with its laptop Macs.

GILD is not doing this sort of thing anymore with HIV/AIDS, though it has done so up to now and has done so with HCV.

Instead, GILD is declaring victory with bic/F/TAF and moving on - though it does have some preclinical work ongoing both in treating HIV and one drug being tested for cure (see below). If GILD had substantial non-antiviral opportunities in R&D, I would understand this. But it does not have them, at least not with any level of confidence it can demonstrate to investors. Even GILD has admitted this some time ago, asking for patience given the gigantic jump in revenues from HCV drugs beginning in 2014.

But HIV/AIDS treatment is relatively low-hanging fruit for GILD, and it's concerning that it's letting ViiV seize various initiatives. Per a George Patton quote "Never let the enemy pick the battle site."

It appears that while GILD has its formidable product line, which I discuss in the Conclusion, ViiV is doing more picking of battle sites in HIV/AIDS than I like as a GILD shareholder.

HIV, GILD and a cure

GILD has what it calls GS-9620 in Phase 1 for a functional cure for HIV, as well as in Phase 2 for hepatitis B control/cure. What I think is the same drug was recently discussed as showing some promise in treatment of simian immunodeficiency virus. The abstract and title are pretty technical, but I'll summarize this by saying that what the article calls GS-983 (which, again, I think is the same as GS-9620 but cannot be certain) in conjunction with a JNJ therapeutic vaccine, led to encouraging results. The summary of the abstract was:

These data demonstrate the potential of therapeutic vaccination combined with innate immune stimulation as a strategy aimed at a functional cure for HIV-1 infection.

But this is far off, highly uncertain and competing with many other attempts at some sort of cure, functional or complete.

Conclusion - how "together" is GILD's act these days?

Two years ago, GILD appeared to be on top of the world. HCV sales were booming; Harvoni had just been approved. Even its oncology franchise was looking interesting; Zydelig had been approved over the summer with strong efficacy, though some safety issues.

Now, we are seeing pricing and volume pressures on the HCV line, with poor visibility on what the franchise will prove to be worth. The 3-drug sof/vel/vox HCV combo will be nice, but not a game-changer, and will have competition from ABBV, and eventually possibly from JNJ.

Within the resurgent HIV/AIDS line, plus Vemlidy (TAF 25 mg) for hepatitis B, there is growth now. If one takes Vemlidy, then there are Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya; and possibly by 2018, bic/F/TAF. Then there is the and the combo that JNJ has filed, thus likely to be approved next year (Descovy + boosted darunavir, a protease inhibitor). So it's not that GILD is lacking growth in HIV/AIDS, assuming bic/F/TAF is as successful as may be hoped.

It's that there is no clear vision beyond HIV/AIDS. It's that the R&D pipeline beyond antivirals has turned out to be one disappointment after another, including Zydelig.

And now the aggressiveness of ViiV, with uncertain results from latest Phase 3 studies, casts doubt on just how brilliant the long term future of GILD's HIV/AIDS franchise it. If GILD were competing more aggressively with ViiV, I'd feel better about it. I would gladly sacrifice the NASH program, or the oncology program, etc. at GILD if money were the issue. A company needs to defend its core, which at this company is HIV/AIDS; whereas at GSK, ViiV is very nice indeed, but not core.

Also to be considered in answering the question asked in this section's heading is the missed guidance from GILD, and previous confusion within the company about accruals and rebates related to the HCV division.

Putting all the above together, perhaps fresh management would have a different perspective on value creation. And it's not just value creation, it's the telling of a credible story to investors - and to employees. What is the company about? Where is it going? To look at GILD's ever-changing pipeline list, it's like a Big Pharma company, with efforts in various unrelated directions. But it lacks the seasoning and R&D history of Big Pharma.

The most dynamic biotech companies I follow are, in my opinion, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN). Their CEO's can tell you where they plan to be in 5 years - and in 10; and even beyond. That vision is undoubtedly what Bill Gates could have transmitted to his employees and investors in 1990, and what Steve Jobs could have told his stakeholders when the iPod began to take off about a decade after that. GILD today - I don't see it.

When this happens to a company with the low P/E that GILD has (though how fast profits may drop is to be determined) and the gigantic free cash flows due to an industry-leading product line, I think that a company may be in play. Less likely, but still possible, is that the board could force a management shakeup. Even though Dr. Martin, the chairman, hand-picked Dr. Milligan as CEO, anything is possible.

I have been professing my view for a good while that the saving grace of GILD was its very low P/E relative to the market; but that on an absolute basis, GILD was not dirt cheap by any means. I continue to hold that view. No company is perfect; most go through difficult periods; a low relative P/E plus very strong free cash flows provides quite a cushion. ViiV may not meet with success with its 2-drugs combos, nor with its injected PrEP candidate. GILD's bic/F/TAF plus its other TAF-based HIV/AIDS drugs could move to much greater glory. I have hypothesized that they alone could be worth the company's entire market cap. So I see no special reason to sell my remaining shares, which for quite a long time have represented "house money" from trading GILD in 2014. But any new money I've been putting into biotech has been going into CELG.

Thus, things look murky at GILD. There are just too many strengths to feel really bad about this name, but increasingly the company just looks as though it's out of fresh new ideas.

Maybe 2017 will see some of them come to the fore.

Thanks for reading and sharing any views you may wish to share; and, happy holidays to all.

