Natural Gas Daily - Storage Forecast For Next Week

The EIA reported a -209 Bcf draw figure yesterday, which was a larger draw than our forecast of -205 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here. We anticipate a draw around -230 Bcf for the week ending Dec. 23.

Click to enlarge

For the first time this year, US natural gas storage is projected to fall below the five-year average. The 1 Tcf surplus storage that started in April is finally gone, and HFI Research forecasts that US natural gas storage will remain below the five-year average for the first half of 2017 due to a combination of structural deficit and bullish demand outlook.

Supply and demand was very healthy this week. Demand averaged 106 - 108 Bcf/d while total supply only averaged 76 Bcf/d. Relatively speaking, a storage draw of -230 Bcf would be compared to a -58 Bcf draw last year and a -82 Bcf draw for the five-year average.

As we look ahead, warm weather is already occuring throughout the US with next week's storage forecast substantially lower than this week's. But overnight model runs show much colder temperatures across the Northern parts of the US to start Jan, which should continue to be supportive of natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices.

Weather will likely remain volatile, but the latest update confirms all major models to converge for a cold Jan start. We post our findings first thing to premium subscribers, so if you enjoy our natural gas daily updates, we think you will enjoy the premium service even more. You can sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.