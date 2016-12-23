Colgate-Palmolive Still Too Pricey

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is a dividend champion consumer staples company. Mike Nadel recently published an update on his DG50TM portfolio here, which caused me to take another look at stocks in it that I don't own. But even its recent price decline doesn't bring it down to my target price. I would gladly buy it at around $60 a share. The price decline of nearly 9% over the last six months is not enough to make it fairly valued yet.

Is CL a good investment partner?

The first stage of my evaluation of a company is to determine if the company is a good investment partner. For me, as a dividend growth investors, that means the company has to have a history in increasing earnings and be well positioned to grow those earnings into the future. This is a requirement because it is earnings and the growth of those earnings that enable a company to pay and grow their dividends. From the company website, this presentation provides all this information, with the slides below being the most important in my analysis.

This first slide shows the main products of CL. They are grouped into four areas, with three of those four being insulated from economic conditions. The pet nutrition area is the most sensitive to economic bad times, because while pets will still need to eat, in bad times, their owners will get fewer new pets or may switch to cheaper alternatives. But people will always needs to take care of their teeth, hygiene and house cleaning.

This slide shows how CL has grown its sales over the last 16 years. Growth has been good outside of Europe and continues in the latest quarter of 2016 with 4.5% organic growth. While it is possible to grow a company's earnings only through cost savings, there is only so much you can cut costs. Sales growth is essential to long-term earnings growth.

This next slide shows that over the years, CL has increased its gross margin. That too is important to earnings growth, and declining gross margin is often a factor in declining earnings. The nearly 2% higher gross margin for the last quarter of 2016 shows that CL's latest cost cutting program is bearing some fruit.

While everyone needs toothpaste, convincing consumers that they need your toothpaste (or other consumer staple product) is much harder. A significant component in making that argument is marketing and advertising. In today's world, integrating various communication platforms magnifies the effectiveness of an advertising campaign. The slide above shows that CL is aware of the need and implementing it for the various products (toothpaste in this example).

The next slide shows, using the Colgate toothpaste brand as an example, that CL has different products within a band priced at different price points. This allows it to sell to customers with a wide range of budgets, thus increasing the number of potential customers. Having a group of related products with increasing price and more features or benefits is a strategy that over time improves profits in markets where potential customers, like many of the customers in developing economies, are becoming wealthier (as for example as the middle class expands in such countries as China). How this helps is that less wealthy customers get introduced to the brand at the lower price points, and then as their budgets grow, they can move up into the products that offer more benefits (and more profits to CL).

Next is a slide that shows what CL is attempting to achieve with its most recent plan to cut costs. Cutting costs and adding new benefits to existing products are important. As competitors improve their products, a company needs to improve as well or risk losing customers. By cutting costs, CL can improve its margins and ensure it can limit price increases to levels that will improve profits rather than lose customers to competitors. As was shown in the slide showing gross margin improvements, this latest round of cost cutting is helping CL improve profits.

The final slide I will present is one that shows the dividend growth history of the company. As a dividend growth investor, I consider growth of the dividend very important. And the fact that the CL management also sees dividend growth as important enough to include in this presentation reassures me that it considers paying and growing the dividend as important.

In the latest earnings report from the end of October, the big takeaway is that exchange rates had a -2.5% effect on revenue. Especially with the Fed bumping up interest rates, and even more so if it follows through this time on the number of raises it plans for next year, I think exchange rate issues will continue to be a headwind for CL.

CL is clearly a good investment partner. It has good products that everyone needs, and seems to have an effective marketing strategy. While the exchange rate issues will continue to be a problem, I see CL doing the things it needs to do in order to grow its business so it can grow its dividend payments to me.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Getting the five-year DGR from the CCC List, which is how I evaluated PG in this article, I get a PV for the expected dividends from CL of $59.34. Morningstar gives CL a fair value of $74. Given the fairly low yield and the fact that CL does face foreign exchange issues, I want to be pretty conservative in my price target, so I will set that at $60. Since it seems that some consumer staples companies are getting downgraded on concerns that the Trump administration might hurt their overseas operations, especially with China, it's possible that might bring the price of CL down to my target price.

Can options help?

Since my price target is about 10% below the current market price, I need a lot of help from options. The February expiration date is good because it allows for more time premium. The $60 strike with a bid of $0.31 offers more premium than the pro-rated dividend for two months of $0.26, so it looks reasonable. With the Delta at -0.12, it's only a 1 in 10 chance that this contract will result in getting the shares, but the premium makes it worth waiting for a better price.

Writing a covered call using the $67.50 does give a nice premium, but has a 43% chance of the shares being called away. The $70 strike, while its premium is lower, has only a 21% chance of the shares being called away. Even though you get nearly triple the premium for only a doubling of the odds or losing the shares, I think I like the $70 call better. But either of the two strike prices will work for a covered call if your cost basis in CL shares is less than the current market price.

Conclusion

CL is a strong consumer staples company that seems well focused on its core areas. Being first or second on its major brands is a big plus. I think its integration of multiple communication platforms in its marketing campaigns also bodes well for its future. I owned it a few years back, but sold out because it went below my minimum yield. At $60 I will gladly add it back to my portfolio.

