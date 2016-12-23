New Home Sales: November 2016

Today, the U.S. Census Department released its monthly New Residential Home Sales Report for November showing an increase with sales rising 5.2% from October, climbing 16.5% above the level seen in November 2015 but still remaining near a historically low level with 592K SAAR units.

The monthly supply declined to 5.1 months while the median selling price declined 3.66% and the average selling price declined 4.49% from the year-ago level.

The following chart shows the extent of sales decline to date (click for full-larger version).