The Future For Ethanol In The U.S.

The President-elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, ran on a platform of energy independence for the nation. The selection of Rex Tillerson as his nominee for Secretary of State highlights the important of crude oil for the incoming administration. Throughout the campaign, the incoming President advocated support for oil, gas and coal production in the United States.

With the new administration taking the reins of government in a matter of weeks, the future of ethanol in the U.S. is a topic that has yet to become clear. The ethanol blend in gasoline was an energy security child of the Bush W. administration. It then morphed into an environmental imperative under President Obama to reduce greenhouse gases.

The United States is the largest producer and exporter of corn in the world. After four straight years of bumper corn crops, the price of the grain has declined to less than half of what it was in 2012. As stockpiles of corn have grown year by year, the one saving grace for farmers has been demand for the grain for processing into ethanol to meet the government mandate. For corn producers in the U.S., the ethanol mandate has been a savior over recent years as it eats up a large percentage of surplus inventories. On January 20, 2017, inauguration day, an energy independence President will take over as leader of the richest nation in the world.

The energy administration

Energy independence was a center stage issue during candidate Trump's campaign for the Presidency. The candidate reached out to the oil and gas industry stressing that energy production in the United States is not only an economic imperative but a national security issue. President-elect Trump also advocated for the production of clean coal, an industry that was left for dead under the outgoing administration.

Over recent weeks, it has become clear that the energy sector is a primary focus of the new administration. The appointment of Mr. Tillerson as Secretary of State speaks for itself. The Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) chief has lots of experience dealing with other energy producing nations around the world and understands the importance of oil and gas when it comes to both the economic and political landscapes.

The selection of former Texas Governor Rick Perry as Energy Secretary brings experience as the governor served as the leader of the nation's leading energy producing state. Governor Perry will be a leading voice for deregulation of the energy industry which will lower the production costs for oil and gas and make U.S. production both self-sufficient and more competitive when it comes to world energy markets. Moreover, the nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency will bring to Washington an advocate for the energy industry who, together with 28 other state Attorney Generals, sued the EPA over its Clean Power Plan, an initiative that sought to put the coal industry out of business. An advocate of the Keystone Pipeline and opponent of many of the EPA's CO2 regulations, Pruitt will bring a polar opposite agenda to the agency.

The President-elect has appointed former Navy Seal Ryan Zinke, a congressman from the state of Montana who currently serves on the House Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources, as Interior Secretary. Finally, the appointment of Vincent Viola as Secretary of the Army is a choice that also harkens to the energy initiatives for the nation. Mr. Viola, a graduate of West Point, is the former chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange, the world's largest futures market for crude oil and natural gas.

Mr. Trump has made a clear statement with his nominations - energy production is a primary focus of his administration and fewer regulations are likely to reduce production costs and ignite a new energy revolution in the United States.

Traditional fuels rule but ethanol creates a dilemma

Oil, gas and coal will receive a huge boost from the new administrations so many will wonder where that will leave ethanol. Many fear that ethanol could have a scarlet letter when it comes to an association with traditional fuels in the new administration.

Most of the current ethanol consumption in the U.S. is the result of the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS2) which is likely to wind up in a debate between the major energy and agricultural companies in the U.S. with both on opposite sides of the issue and the Trump Administration in the middle.

The politics of the ethanol mandate

It is clear that big oil is against the ethanol mandate which eats into demand for their products. Agricultural companies and farmers have become dependent on ethanol as a demand source for corn particularly over the past four years as bumper crops of the grain have created an oversupply.

It is clear that the incoming President will be an energy advocate for major oil and gas producers. Fewer regulations will lower production costs. However, there may be a tradeoff when it comes to ethanol.

The President-elect won the election with huge support from the rust belt and the Middle West regions of the United States. Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Michigan all went to the incoming President on November 8. As Tristin R. Brown points out in a recent article on Seeking Alpha, "The first three states rank among the country's Top 10 corn producers (Iowa is #1), while Michigan comes in at #11. If Mr. Trump has any interest in being reelected in 2020, then he will need to maintain the support of these states, and backing the corn ethanol mandate is the simplest means of doing so." Therefore, siding with big oil may not be so easy when it comes to the ethanol mandate.

Corn's price depends on the weather, not the mandate

While corn consumption for ethanol has certainly increased the demand side of the equation by introducing a vertical that did not exist in decades past, the price of corn has a higher base price these days for demographic reasons. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in their monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report, corn consumption around the world is at record levels because of population growth. Given the exponential growth rate of the number of people around the globe, the world has come to depend on bumper corn crops each year for nourishment and survival.

The price of corn will be more sensitive to the weather across the fertile plains of the United States in 2017 and the years to come than it will be to the ethanol mandate. If the mandate were to disappear, the price of corn would likely take a temporary hit but it would certainly come storming back the next time the crop was below record levels.

Meanwhile, the ethanol mandate provides some degree of support for farmers and for processors like Archer Daniels Midland and others that refine corn into the biofuel - when processing spreads widen they receive a profitable windfall. Therefore, vested interest from many who supported the incoming president means that he will face a choice.

The Trump Administration is likely to keep the status quo in ethanol

President Trump will be highly supportive of the oil and gas industry in the United States. He will preside over a 180-degree turn at the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy and all of the regulatory agencies in the United States that will once again support business and make the regulators operate in support of American commerce. The appointment of Carl Icahn as his chief advisor on regulation could present problems for the ethanol mandate given his investments in energy companies and view that ethanol regulations are "absurd."

However, given the support for him in the election that came from many major agricultural states in the Mid West region of the nation, I believe that there is a political choice for the new president to make and that the ethanol mandate may not become a target of the administration as a payback for support. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the price of gasoline (blue) and ethanol (black) highlights, the prices of the two energies have started to diverge over recent weeks. Historically, there is a close correlation in the prices for the two fuels. It is probable that as uncertainty builds around the future of the ethanol mandate we could see increasing volatility and divergence between the two energy commodities with the most variance coming from the price of ethanol.

I believe that the administration will ultimately take a status quo position when it comes to the ethanol mandate.

Big oil will get lots of gifts from the incoming administration but they will not leave the farmers and agricultural processing companies with coal in their stockings when the new administration takes power on January 20. If the futures price of ethanol continues to drift away from gasoline, it could be a golden opportunity to buy ethanol and sell gasoline as a pairs trade to take advantage of a political outcome that seems to be a no-brainer for the Trump Administration.

