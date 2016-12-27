PRO Weekly Digest: How To Spot Accounting Red Flags With Jay Yoon

His journey to the short side, which companies are more likely to misrepresent their business, why being long is actually more difficult than being short and why CGI is still a short.

Feature interview

Long-time Seeking Alpha contributor Jay Yoon worked in investment banking and private equity before transitioning to investment management, where he employs a long/short strategy. His focus on the site has primarily been on short ideas, and as the interview below shows, it comes from a bad long experience. We emailed with Jay about portfolio management, his critical eye towards management, how to spot red flags (with real world examples) and how shorting helps him become a better long investor.

Seeking Alpha: You’ve been almost exclusively short-focused in your work on Seeking Alpha. It's not hard to find anecdotes and numbers to argue that short selling is several degrees more difficult than long-only investing. What led you to start spending time on the short side and what themes did you look for from the start?

Jay Yoon: Although I have many years of investing experience from my time in private equity, I began investing in the public markets on a full-time basis just three years ago. Like many people who begin investing in the stock market, I started out strictly as a long-only investor.

At the time, I thought shorting stocks simply made no sense. If stocks generally go up over time, then why would I want to waste my time on a strategy that goes against the tides of the market? I also thought that shorting was too risky. Because there is no limit to how high a stock can go, shorting the wrong stock (like Netflix a few years ago) can bankrupt you. On top of that, the cost to borrow shares to short certain companies can run in excess of 50% per year.

The catalyst which led me to eventually incorporate short selling into my portfolio was a series of poor investments that I made on the long side. In 2014, I invested in Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI). Both of these companies had seen exponential increases in their stock prices and were trading at astronomical valuations. The huge increase in their share prices was largely driven by overly bullish statements from management and stock promoters on the future growth prospects of their business. In the case of KNDI, confusing / irregular financial reporting also aided its stock price performance.

Regrettably, I bought into the hype for PLUG and KNDI and went long both stocks. I even wrote articles on Seeking Alpha touting these companies as good investments. Of course, the hype generated for both of these companies proved to be just hot air. Within a year, the stock prices for PLUG and KNDI collapsed over 50%.

Looking back on it, my investments in PLUG and KNDI were the turning point in my investing career. Although the hit to my personal account and reputation were tough to endure, the lessons I learned from these experiences were invaluable. I came to the realization that there are many publicly traded companies who do not represent their business in an honest manner. After coming to this realization, I began to analyze companies with a much more skeptical eye.

From this more critical approach, I discovered a number of companies where management had grossly misrepresented its business to investors. As a result, the stock prices of these companies appeared to be significantly overvalued. Despite still having some reservations about shorting stocks, I decided that these opportunities were too good to pass up. As a result, starting in late 2014 I began to incorporate short positions in my account.

From the very beginning, the general theme of my short strategy has been to find companies where investors have somehow been misled. This includes companies with overly promotional or unethical management teams, as well as companies with questionable accounting practices. I also focus a lot on finding companies that are in some type of financial distress, particularly overleveraged businesses. Based on my experiences and observations, a distressed business is much more likely to misrepresent its financial performance than a healthy one. The two most recent shorts that I have written about on Seeking Alpha, Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) (see here) and AVID Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) (see here), are a perfect illustration of this.

Both companies are overleveraged, rapidly burning cash and losing ground to competitors. As a result, their management teams have resorted to questionable accounting practices to seemingly hide the true performance of their business from investors.

In regards to the types of companies that I will not short, I tend to shy away from growth stocks where the primary argument for shorting is overvaluation. These types of shorts often do not have well- defined catalyst for a stock price decline. As a result, the valuations of these types of “momentum stocks” can often rise seemingly without end and cause a lot of pain for short sellers.

Although most investment professionals believe that shorting is much more difficult than long investing, I have found it to be the exact opposite. In my opinion, long investing is more difficult because it involves trying to predict the future. That is a hard thing to do and it is why most investors cannot beat the markets. By contrast, my shorting strategy does not rely that much on trying to predict the future. Instead, it relies on trying to uncover accounting irregularities and misrepresentation of business performance. Spotting these types of issues is much easier than trying to predict the revenue and profits of a business 2 to 4 years from now.

SA: Can you walk us through how you manage your short book – specifically whether to lock in significant gains in such a short time frame or wait for the thesis to fully play out even if it means giving back some of the gains?

JY: The manner in which I manage my shorts depends on the situation and how the thesis plays out over time. That being said, I will usually cover around half of my position once I have realized significant gains from the short. I will then hold the remaining half until the stock reaches my price target or new developments at the business lead me to adjust my thesis and price target.

Overall, I try to be very objective and flexible when it comes to managing my short book. For example, if new developments indicate that a company’s business is in worse shape than I initially thought, I will add to my short position even if it has already declined by a meaningful amount. In other cases, if new developments suggest my thesis is incorrect, I will immediately close the position regardless of whether I made a gain or loss on the investment.

SA: As it seems the market has gone straight up since the election, are you finding any more short opportunities? Have you needed to reposition at all?

JY: I believe there are good short opportunities regardless of market conditions. As I discussed, my strategy is largely focused on finding companies that are in some way misrepresenting their business to investors. These types of companies always exist regardless of how high the broader markets are trading. That being said, the share prices of some of the companies that I am looking at have appreciated significantly during this post-election period. This, in turn, has increased their attractiveness from a returns perspective. Thus, as it relates to my strategy, I think the number of short opportunities has not increased very much but the profit opportunity certainly has.

I have not had to do much repositioning of my short book during this market rally. I typically size my short positions so that, even if their prices move against me by a considerable amount, I will still be okay from a margin and risk perspective. I also own a considerable amount of long positions and run a market neutral portfolio at this time, so I am not that sensitive to whether the markets are trending up or down.

SA: Uncovering major accounting issues is probably one of the most difficult yet most lucrative sources of alpha, and it's a theme of your articles to go line-by-line through the financial statements to highlight issues. Obviously it’s different for each company/industry but what are some red flags you look for that merit further research?

JY: There a few things that I initially look for when screening for financial reporting related issues. I think one obvious red flag is the presence of significant Non-GAAP adjustments. I once heard David Einhorn say that “when a company tells you not to look at GAAP financials, it is time to look at the GAAP financials.” I have found that companies sometimes use extremely aggressive Non-GAAP metrics to misrepresent their true financial performance or hide a deteriorating financial condition.

One recent example of this is AVID. Management was using misleading Non-GAAP metrics for bookings, revenue and EBITDA which did not accurately reflect the true performance of the business. By doing so, the company was able to temporarily hide the rapid deterioration of its financial condition from investors. Eventually the market caught on to what was happening, and AVID’s share price has collapsed over the past couple months.

Another red flag is a large disconnect between reported free cash flow generation and net income. When cash flow significantly lags net income, this can be a sign that management is using creative and even illegal accounting methods to artificially boost their profits.

I think one such example of this is CGI. For the past year, CGI’s free cash flow generation has lagged its net income by around $20mm per quarter. Based on my analysis, it appears that the reason for this disconnect is CGI’s use of questionable accounting methods to inflate its profits.

These are just a couple of the many different types of red flags that I look for in the financial statements. I think every situation is unique and there is no limit to how companies can cook their books. I think, at a high level, I simply look for companies whose financial statements are overly complicated or just seem a bit off. Through experience, I have developed an ability to quickly recognize when a company’s financials do not make much sense.

SA: On the flipside, how does your experience with short ideas inform your long investing? What sort of stocks do you look for?

JY: I think being a short seller has greatly improved my abilities as a long investor. For example, being a short seller has taught me how to spot signs of trouble in a company. This includes spotting signs of dishonest behavior by management, as well as signs of questionable financial reporting methods. By improving my ability to spot these issues, I have been able to avoid a lot of disasters on the long side.

Also, as a short seller, I have spent hundreds and maybe even thousands of hours reading earnings reports and SEC filings. These experiences have improved my ability to analyze financial statements and determine the true economic performance of a business. This, in turn, has improved my ability as a long investor to more accurately determine the intrinsic value of a company.

In terms of my investment philosophy on the long side, I believe a big part of successful investing is to know when you do not know. I think the best investors are those who stick to their circle of competence and are good at recognizing when they do not have the ability to understand a company’s business. As a result, on the long side, I focus on just a few sectors.

At the moment, most of my long investments are in the energy, technology and industrials sectors. I try to find companies with very simple, easy to understand business models. Also, I do not invest in companies where multiple variables have to break my way in order for the investment to work out. I prefer investments where the long thesis is based on just one or two key variables. By focusing on simple businesses with simple investment theses, I think it is easier to make good investment decisions.

