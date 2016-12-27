Natural Gas Stockpiles Will Make All The Difference

Another week has passed in the natural gas market and it has been another week of wild volatility. This year is shaping up to be a lot different than last when it comes to the fall and beginning of winter seasons. On November 16, 2015, the price of nearby natural gas futures peaked at $2.46 per MMBtu. By December 14 last year the price had dropped to $1.6440, the lowest level since February 1999. The low of last season would come in March and it was only 3.3 cents lower than those November lows.

This year, the price on November 14 was around the $2.85 level, by December 14 the price was at $3.57 per MMBtu, on its way lower from highs of $3.777 on December 9. This year has started out very different from last. We have seen wide price ranges in the energy commodity and a very cold start to the winter season, which only started last Wednesday. Many market analysts are calling for the price to rise over $4 and move even higher if the cold continues to grip large portions of the United States for a prolonged period.

History tends to repeat itself in markets but it is rarely, if ever the same. In looking at the numbers and comparing this year to last, I wonder if the pattern of establishing lows in 2016 will compare with the highs of 2017. If that is the case, we could see an ultimate high of $3.81 in 2017, only 3.3 cents higher than those December 9 pre-season highs. Meanwhile, history is not repeating itself this year in one regard, last year $2 was the pivot point price for natural gas and this year that level is one dollar or 33% higher.

Volatility makes bulls and bears lose money

The winter season only began last Wednesday but it has been freezing across parts of the United States already for weeks. The price of natural gas has been up and down like a yo-yo and any long or short position that remained in the market too long has been a loser. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

The daily chart of NYMEX natural gas futures shows that it has been a wild ride for anyone trading in the futures arena or the ETF or ETN products that attempt to replicate price action. In October, the rally to $3.6750 on the January futures contract ended in tears for anyone looking for a higher price level as the price cascaded down to $2.722 on November 9. Shorts who decided that this year would be a repeat performance of last received a spanking when the price turned around and exploded to $3.777 one month later. Those bulls with dreams of a $4 handle watched them go up in smoke as the price then proceeded to crash to lows of $3.242 and last week the market turned around once again and moved back to the $3.70 per MMBtu level.

Disciplined traders who came to the market with a plan that outlined a clear stop and profit level likely made money in the natural gas market while others, long and shorts alike, probably lost their shirts by stopping out as the market continues to gyrate in both directions.

Inventory numbers have played a large part in attracting speculators to the natural gas market starting in the fall of this year.

Inventories drove the price down and will drive it up

Increases in inventories slowed to a trickle in the early fall as the rate of gas moving into storage declined precipitously from the same time last year. However, when it became clear that stockpiles would increase to a new record high in November, the price of the energy commodity crashed for the first time in the middle of October.

In a case of sell the rumor and buy the fact, the price took off right after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported the new all-time high in stockpiles and the price moved to a higher high than in October. The withdrawal season commenced and it has been significant so far this year.

The winter began last week and withdrawals have already been significant

Last week, the day before the EIA reported the inventory withdrawal for the week ending on December 16, the price of natural gas exploded 30 cents per MMBtu higher. The report confirmed the buying as the EIA told markets that stockpiles declined by 209 billion cubic feet. There was a total of 3.597 trillion cubic feet in storage as of the most recent report which is 5.9% below last year's level at this time and only 2.2% above the five-year average. The next big event for the natural gas market, when it comes to inventories, will be the week when inventories fall below the five-year average for the first time in a very long time. Given the weather over recent weeks, it is possible that could come sometime in January.

There are two important things to watch these days for those brave enough to trade this volatile energy commodity. The weather forecasts around the United States should be the main focus as a continuation of cold temperatures throughout the majority of the winter season will keep the bid under natural gas and any warming spells will cause immediate price corrections. However, it is likely to be inventories that will get this market going if they begin to drop at a faster rate.

Watch out if the trend in stocks continues

If the winter remains cold through the end of February and inventories decline at an average rate of 260 bcf per week, the market could find itself in a situation where total available stockpiles dwindle to below 1 trillion cubic feet. The last time the inventories decline below that level was during the winter of 2014 which could be explosive for the price of the energy commodity in the weeks and months ahead.

February 2014 looms large

The last significant rally in natural gas prices came in early 2014. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the weekly chart of the energy commodity shows, the price of natural gas rose to almost $6.50 per MMBtu in late February of 2014 when stockpiles were on their way to levels below one trillion cubic feet. Granted, in the middle of December of 2013, the total amount of gas in storage was at the 3.248 trillion level, but that is only 349 billion cubic feet below the current level. A continuation of the biting cold temperatures over the coming two months could cause the price of the energy commodity to shock market participants on the upside. From a technical standpoint, the energy commodity put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart last week and we could be looking at a higher high before the end of 2016.

Natural gas is now in a position where almost anything can happen when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price. Mother Nature will dictate that path, as she always does, but keep your eyes on the stock numbers each week and if withdrawals begin to increase watch out for some explosive price action. During the first months of 2017, stockpile levels will make all the difference in the natural gas market.

