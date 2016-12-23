Saudis Successfully Discouraged Crude Producer Hedging

Crude futures prices gained $0.32/b (0.6%) in the week ending December 20th (to correspond to the data below). Over the balance of the week, crude futures dipped $0.28/b, on balance.

With both OPEC and non-OPEC agreements in place, the rally appears to have stalled, with nearby crude prices closer to $50 than to $60. Libya announced the reopening of its Western fields that can bring on 275,000 b/d over the next three months and Nigeria has come to an agreement with its joint venture partners, which may enable them to eventually increase production by several hundred barrels per day. The Saudis signaled they wanted to "nudge along" the rebalancing, and are assuming an oil price at $55 for 2017 and $61 for 2018. It was within the context that traders were rebalancing short and long positions.

Commitments of Traders

Utilizing the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Commitments of Traders (COT) reports for crude oil, I was able to dissect how traders were re-positioning in the week ending December 20th.

The four groups I follow - Hedgers (Producer/Merchant/Processor/User) Longs and Shorts, and Speculators (Money Managers) Longs and Shorts - are defined below:

Hedgers: A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities.

Speculators: A "money manager," for the purpose of this report, is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA), a registered commodity pool operator (CPO) or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC. These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients.

The latest data include data for both options and futures combined for the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). All comments below pertain to each group as a whole, on balance, noting there are exceptions among individuals.

Findings

Hedge longs were big sellers and hedge sellers were big buyers, canceling out their opposing market impacts, which kept prices steady. Hedge longs sold 53 million barrels to end at 365 million barrels. The prior position had been their largest in three years. It is ironic that their selling had limited further appreciation in the price.

American producers closed (bought) 48 million barrels last week. Their total short position had risen to 670 million barrels, their largest size since 2007. The only reason to close hedges is that they must expect higher prices down the road, but it is puzzling why they would expect higher prices at the same time the hedge longs are fearing lower prices.

Spec shorts covered (bought) 6 million barrels to end with a 51 million barrel position. In a recent article, I had argued that this group is close to the bottom of their position size and that swings in their position cycles correlated highly with swings in prices. They are in position to provide powerful selling pressure when there is a bearish catalyst.

Long speculators sold 6 million barrels to end at 357 million barrels. Based on historical levels, this is near the top end of their normal range. This data suggests they are unlikely to propel prices higher with much more buying.

Netting the long and short positions of both these hedgers and speculators, there was a net sale of 5 million barrels. As a result, they held a net long position of 49 million barrels.

Conclusions

The biggest surprise this week was that oil producers covered short hedges, instead of extended them. And so maybe Saudi Arabia's signal that 2018 prices will be $6 higher than 2017 may be a clever way to discourage producers from hedging.

