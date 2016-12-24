S&P 500 Weekly Update: Investors Hit The Snooze Button In The Quest For Dow 20,000.

Adding shares of solid companies that have been left out of the Trump rally will prove to be rewarding in 2017.

The “hot” trades will eventually slow down. That money will not leave the market, but instead rotate into the oversold stocks.

Deflation is no longer the boogieman, the search for income will morph into a search for risk assets and growth.

The quest for Dow 20,000 has now become an obsession with the media. What I have witnessed over time is that the more the pundits and weekend investors talk about something, the less impact it generally has on stock prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average approaching the 20,000 milestone is a perfect example of this phenomenon and likely does not matter much in the long run. It can, by all means, be celebrated but it is hopefully just one threshold of many that will be hit along the way during the secular bull market that I believe is still ongoing.

We should keep in mind as the level of the Dow rises, each 1,000 point threshold represents a smaller and smaller percentage change, therefore these milestones take on less and less significance.

While they speak endlessly on that round number, many pundits, analysts and investors are questioning whether the recent giddiness in markets got ahead of itself. Will this really be a runaway growth train? Or will the next four years turn out to be lots of hype and little results.

The chatter around now says the rally since the November election is based on hype and sentiment and nothing concrete. I will be the first to admit that I can't tell you how the next four, or possibly longer years will ultimately turnout. I do know this, if you are in the business of managing your money and haven't realized that the market is forward looking, you need to look around for some assistance.

There is an old saying that states they don't ring bells at market turning points, and uncertainty is a fact of life in financial markets. So far, the market is judging that President Elect Trump, his appointments, and the makeup of Congress, are positives for the equity market.

The investing landscape will more than likely give us challenges as it changes over time. One thing we can count on though, it won't be as smooth for the bulls as we have witnessed since the election. However, looking over the playing field now suggests that barring any exogenous event, I believe it will trend in an upward trajectory rather than a downward slope.

Bespoke Investment Group states;

"Since the breakout in 2013, new highs have become more commonplace with 45 in 2013, 53 in 2014, 10 in 2015, and now 18 new closing highs so far this year. If all these new highs seem excessive now, imagine what people were thinking in the early 1960s or early 1990s after several years of hitting new highs."

Source: Bespoke

The mania surrounding Dow 20,000, left some bulls disappointed this week with the DJIA inability to break through what suddenly became the all important 20,000 level. Other than the fact that it is above current levels, though, 20,000 is no more important than any other price level.

Even though equities remain in one of their longest bull markets on record, the road from 18,000 to 19,000 was a relatively long one. It represented a gain of just over 5%, and it took the DJIA nearly two years to get to 19,000 after first crossing 18,000.

After taking 700 days to get from 18K to 19K, the DJIA is moving a lot quicker in trying to get to 20K, and if it gets to 20K between now and New Year's day, it will be the shortest amount of time between 1,000 point thresholds in the index's history. Perhaps we need to consider that before anyone gives up on crossing that threshold.

We all have been told how we are investing in a low return environment. Don't look now, but the five year annualized return for the stock market is over 14%. That doesn't include dividends.

Assuming an individual doesn't have a special situation going on in their lives, the cost of being underweight equities is large. Those costs may be rising now that the market has broken to new highs amidst changes in the investing landscape. Many will disagree as the fear of new highs seeps into their minds and keeps them on the sidelines.

The run to fixed income and perceived safety has been born out of nothing else but fear. The memories of 2008 still haunt many, if not all of us. It's understandable. Keeping an open mind and being flexible is yet another example of how that is a much better attitude to adopt.

Anyone that kept an open mind, was flexible enough to see what was developing around them, did not join the I'm never going into the market again in my lifetime club. By doing so they that have benefited handsomely. Sad to report that so many put the blinders on and did join that club. The herd mentality at work there and elsewhere.

Safe strategies are deemed safe or at least that is what we are told. When the strategy becomes very popular and makes up the core of many portfolios, it usually doesn't work out well.

The over popularity of any strategy is ultimately its demise because valuations get stretched while changes are taking place that suggest a different approach is warranted. Once again, that brings me to the situation in bond market. What I see is a whole lot of investors being left with overvalued investments that may be inappropriate for a changing economic setting. Or simply put, not being flexible to make changes in in a changing environment.

It is obvious where the money has flowed this year as equity investors have stayed on the sidelines and watched. No it doesn't mean avoiding fixed income altogether, it surely has its place in any strategy, but be aware of what growth and then inflation will do to those holdings. It won't happen overnight, but the market right now is telling us that growth followed by a pickup in inflation is down the road.

Investors wide eyed fascination with income and bonds in the past year might just prove to be its version of the Tech 2000 wreck and the 2007 housing debacle.

Economy

Corporate capital expenditures have been lackluster during the recovery. This CapEx report from the Philly fed might be a sign that is about to change.

Chart courtesy of , Data from the Federal Reserve

U.S. Markit Flash Services PMI was reported at 53.4 for December down from the November print of 54.6.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index showed a slight decline in November coming in at -0.27 versus the October reading of -.05.

The final read on third quarter GDP was revised up to 3.5%. Nothing earth shattering in the latest report, it is now history and time to look ahead. On that score fourth quarter GDP is currently tracking 2.5% per the Atlanta Fed, and 1.8% per the NY Fed.

Existing Home Sales were solid despite inventories at only a four month supply.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist;

"It has been an outstanding three month stretch for the housing market as 2016 nears the finish line. The healthiest job market since the Great Recession and the anticipation of some buyers to close on a home before mortgage rates accurately rose from their historically low level have combined to drive sales higher in recent months. "Existing housing supply at the beginning of the year was inadequate and is now even worse heading into 2017."

New home sales beat expectations as they rose 5.2% for November. As stated in the report, the supply of new homes stands at 5 months.

The final read on Michigan sentiment remained stable at 98.2. No surprises here.

Global Economy

German factory orders were reported 4.9% higher than the previous month. The slow improvement in the economic data flow out of Germany continues.

Chinese consumers are faring well these days. This report highlights the growth in Chinese retail sales that leaves their numbers on a par with the U.S. One of the reasons which reinforces my view that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) will profit handsomely over time.

Earnings Observations

2017 consensus estimates have seen a slight uptick since the election. A trend higher in estimates would be welcome to investors, who have seen consensus earnings estimates consistently trend lower over the past couple of years. Expectations of improved economic conditions, better corporate and consumer confidence, and some fiscal stimulus in 2017 make the path to stronger earnings growth a greater probability. Many analysts are now using $130 for S&P earnings in 2017 as their base case forecast.

Brian Gilmartin adds his thoughts on what repatriation means to earnings forecasts.

Factset Research reports;

"The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.1. This P/E ratio is based on Thursday's closing price (2260.96) and forward 12 month EPS estimate ($132.40)." "The estimated earnings growth rate for Q4 2016 is 3.2%. The estimated revenue growth rate for Q4 2016 is 5.1%. If 5.1% is the actual revenue growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest year over year revenue growth reported by the index since Q1 2012 at 5.3%." "For Q1 2017, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 11.2% and revenue growth of 8.4%."

The Fed

This past week the FOMC's Chair Janet Yellen delivered a remarkably optimistic speech. While she acknowledged some headwinds for workers, her overall tone was not that of a policymaker concerned over the path of the economy.

Sentiment

The transition to riskier assets has just begun and here is more evidence of that.

Source: Bloomberg

Graphic courtesy of

Skeptics are already saying that once bullish sentiment exceeds 50%, that will be the time to sell. Based on the only other period where we saw a similarly long period without a majority of bulls, I won't be following that advice.

For those that missed the comments from last week;

"The market was really off to the races with a rally of 14.4% in the six months following the first 50%+ bullish reading. From there, it kept going throughout the late 1990s."

That occurred in the 1993-1994 time frame where sentiment stayed depressed for an extended period just as it is today.

The sideways action in the S&P was duplicated in the weekly survey from AAII, as bullish sentiment declined from 44.66% down to 44.61%.

Crude Oil

Normally, a strong dollar is like kryptonite for commodities such as crude oil, but even with the headwind of a stronger dollar, oil prices have held up remarkably well.

Source: Bespoke

As shown in the chart above, crude oil prices remain right near their highs of the year. An argument for the demand side of the equation being strong or just a coincidence?

The all important $52 level was broken to the upside this week, but unlike last week, the price held into Friday's close.

On August 20th I presented the possibility for a potential inverse head & shoulders pattern to form and showed a possible price projection based on the size of the pattern.

"I realize that this is voodoo to some, but technicians will look for the recent low to hold (so far it has) and for oil to make its way back up and cross above that black line, the neckline at $52. If that actually happens, it would almost be a textbook worthy pattern."

After 3 months and yet another test of the lows that held, this week's price action has kicked off that Inverse head and shoulders pattern as WTI now trades above the $52 level. This technical pattern is one of the most powerful and reliable patterns that exists.

WTI closed Friday at $53.02, up $1.06 on the week. Energy bulls would like to see the price remain above the $52 level for while longer to add more confidence that the bullish pattern is confirmed.

The Technical Picture

Can you say overbought? The DJIA is currently about 1,200 points above its 50 day moving average. To move back into a neutral range, the DJIA would either have to instantly fall more than 600 points, or trade sideways and let the 50 DMA average play catch up. Anyone that is bullish is rooting for the latter to take place. While the index may be overbought it is also showing good internal strength. The Dow advance/decline line made a new all time high on Monday, and that is not a bearish signal.

Conversely the S&P has never seen three straight inside days in its history. Looking at the definition of an inside day with the present uptrend in place, many technicians will now conclude we have reached a period of buying exhaustion.

Outside of the DJIA, the Russell 2000 and DJ Transports have been two market leaders since the election, and currently are also showing signs of taking a well deserved breather. The VIX is also at the lows last seen in September, just before the S&P pulled back from the old highs to test the 2131 breakout level. There is no magic formula to say when the overall market will pull back. At the moment it appears it has decided to embark on a sideways pattern until the recent move is worked off. I note that there is nothing in all of these signs that warrant any major concerns.

While all eyes are fixed on the new highs in the Dow 30, the resistance level around 2270 continued to be the ceiling for prices last week. Other than the quest for Dow 20,000 the overall market does not appear to have any conviction to go higher or lower. In other words, no dominance by either buyers or sellers. Given the holiday celebrations that are taking place, this isn't surprising at all.

The daily chart of the S&P shows the emerging sideways pattern after the breakout, very similar to what developed when the S&P moved above resistance in June.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The longer term view shows an interesting wedge pattern to keep an eye on.

The red resistance line drawn from the 2007 and 2016 highs is now in play. In addition to other short term factors it is one of the reasons the S&P is having problems breaking above the 2270 level. If the index does indeed move above that area with some conviction, it would be a very bullish signal, indicating this move is not over. The rising green support line was also tested as shown, and so far it has held. Which way the market breaks now is anyone's guess. These wedge patterns usually resolve to the upside. Of course if that was guaranteed, investing would be easy.

The numbers to watch for on the upside, a break and hold above 2271. On the downside, that green support line resides somewhere between the first breakout at 2131 and the second at 2193. Unless there is an event, I do not believe the 2193 support line gets taken out in the near term. If I am wrong there is huge support at 2131 and that represents the floor in the short term, and is approximately 6% from where the S&P closed this week.

My upside target for the S&P remains at 2350-2380. Short term support is at 2248, then 2236, with resistance at the 2270 and 2286 pivots.

Market Skeptics

When it comes to presenting the bearish viewpoint, many of the pundits that I chose to highlight in the past were shown to be incorrect for a long period of time. They continued to pound their negative stance on the equity market at every opportunity, while the market went higher.

This gentleman is very different, and he gives us all something to ponder. Wall Street's number one strategist for ten out of the last eleven years, Francois Trahan makes a bearish call. So, whether you are bullish or bearish, Trahan's perspective is important to evaluate.

Skeptics keep telling us that corporate share buybacks are fueling this market and once they subside the market will decline. If that is the case then how does the S&P break to new highs when buybacks were falling?

Factset Research Reports;

"Companies in the S&P 500 spent $115.6 billion on share buybacks during the third quarter, which marked the smallest quarterly total since Q1 2013. Aggregate buybacks in Q3 represented a 28% decline from the year-ago quarter, which was the largest year-over-year decrease since Q3 2009."

Will someone please set the alarm clock for these folks so they can awaken to what is really fueling the equity market rise.

It's time to once again dispel the overvaluation of the stock market based on CAPE valuation. It is one of the Bears favorite methods to warn investors that they are participating in a stock market that is trading way too high. I don't see it that way at all and have said so on many occasions. An excerpt for Josh Brown's recent article seems to agree;

"Since 1990, the S&P 500 has been trading above the average CAPE ratio during 307 out of 324 months - that's a total of 95% of the time. If you exited U.S. equities when the CAPE ratio was overvalued, you would have missed gains of more than a 1000% over that time."

That leads me to repeating a comment I have used when speaking about the use of this metric. When someone starts telling you about the Cape ratio being a reason to leave the stock market, do not walk, RUN the other way.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

The pattern that we have seen in the Financial sector over the years since 2007 is reminiscent of the pattern that was seen in the Technology sector following the dot com peak in 2000. After the March 2000 high, Technology declined 83% before finally bottoming in October 2002. From the housing bubble peak to the March 2009 lows, the Financial sector declined 84%.

Nearly ten years since the Financial sector's peak, it has underperformed the S&P 500 by practically the exact same amount as the Technology sector underperformed the S&P 500 in the ten years after its peak. If the pattern were to continue to hold, it would suggest inline to modest outperformance on the part of Financials in the next one to two years.

Quality stocks left behind by the Trump rally include two companies that I have on my watchlist. Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). Both have not participated in the post election rally, yet the fundamental picture that each presents is very solid. Global Consumer goods companies that will take advantage of a solid housing environment here in the U.S.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is another stock that has been left behind, but this one comes with the fear of interest rates soaring. This owner/operator of data center locations is structured as a REIT, and that sector is considered poison now. I'll take the other side here, and suggest that cloud infrastructure growth alone continues the demand for their services.

I have some company with that view as this SA article points out. With a 3.5% yield, an investor in these shares will be happy to sit and watch what I believe will be a growth story in 2017.

So to conclude, there is nothing wrong with putting on one's party hat to honor Dow 20,000 once we get there, but it should be viewed as a stepping stone more so than a finish line. What was once resistance can turn into support as we all witnessed when the Dow crossed 10,000.

Graphic courtesy of SeeItmarket.com

The event likely will have no effect on the markets in the long run, and should not be something to get overly concerned or excited about. The same can said for the Federal Reserve finally raising its target rate the expected 25 basis points recently.

I remain convinced that as long as the future rate path is gradual and supported by a strengthening economy, it will not on its own, derail this secular bull market.

However, not everyone is convinced of that scenario. We have been reminded constantly that this economic recovery is already the third oldest in U.S. history and this alone argues that recession risk is rising. For this reason, many investors are probably leaning toward more conservative, risk off allocations for the balance of this recovery.

It doesn't pay to use a cookie cutter approach to economic cycles, and here are more thoughts on why that may be an incorrect strategy now. In the past the stock market has experienced a period where animal spirits rule the day, as aggressive investor euphoria takes over. Along with other factors, it tends to warn us of an oncoming recession. In the meantime, as that mindset starts to take shape and settles in, cyclical, risk on investments will lead.

Investors now face a dilemma. Is what I just described waiting to emerge and take the market higher, or will this cycle end very soon as many are convinced it will. Way before we ever get to that point. The skeptics tell us we are already overdue for a recession. However, what normally happens in the ninth inning of a recovery would be a scene where the Fed has already raised rates aggressively over a long period of time due to a robust economy. In the markets, the cyclical stocks would be screaming higher, bond yields would have risen significantly and many defensive sectors would be on sale.

In contrast, we are just starting to see some signs of that. In essence the early innings of a long game ahead. With two rate increases in the last two years the Fed has hardly begun the tightening cycle. This recovery has not had the wild exuberance at previous market tops. Sorry, but I just don't see the euphoria present that ends a bull market. Defensive sectors are still overvalued on a historical basis. Check out the PE Ratio on the Utility and Consumer Staples sectors compared to historical norms.

After many years of shunning stocks, we could be at the dawn of the move to riskier assets and higher stock prices. This is occurring when interest rates are still below historical norms and the economy has returned to full employment. Looking ahead to 2017, investors could be surprised by the strength in the economy, and might have to significantly reposition their portfolios toward more cyclical investments. All of this happening at a time when the over exuberance for bonds slowly disappears.

With that backdrop, I plan to maintain a more aggressive posture than what is traditionally comfortable for an eight year old recovery. Market participants may wish to follow that train of thought as well. Of course each individual needs to asses their personal situation before embarking on any investment strategy.

Best of Luck to All !

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA,CONE,NWL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may enter into a position on MHK in the next week. The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time