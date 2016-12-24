Rome Is Burning

My peers, lately, have found companionship through means of intoxication--it makes them sociable. I, however, cannot force myself to use drugs to cheat on my loneliness--it is all that I have--and when the drugs and alcohol dissipate, will be all that my peers have as well. -- Franz Kafka

It's a cold Friday night. Tomorrow is Christmas Eve I'm told, which must mean Sunday is Christmas. This year, they'll be no Courvoisier VSOP. No snifters of warm Grand Marnier to melt away that inescapable, pervasive chill that courses through your veins when your feet first touch the floor early on a frigid winter morning.

But that's all well and good. I've plenty to ponder as we coast, seemingly carefree into what promises to be a tumultuous 2017. I imagine my ruminations on black swans, tail risk, politics, and markets will be all the company I need this year.

I got a check in the mail on Friday. It's from the insurance company. I assume they're covering their end of some expense or other associated with my two week "vacation" to the ICU in November. When I opened the envelope it reminded me of a quote I used earlier this week in a discussion about the demise of the "2 and 20" hedge fund fee structure. "[I] protect clients from Rome burning [and] it is not terribly hard to buy fire insurance," Hugh Hendry of Eclectica Asset Management, a macro hedge fund said this month. That of course assumes that clients are "willing to keep paying for it," The Economist reminds us.

Well, I'm glad I was "willing to keep paying" for personal "fire insurance," because let me tell you, Rome burned for me last month - the tail event came calling, and at least when it comes to covering tens of thousands in medical bills, I had my hedges in place.

As regular readers are acutely aware, I have an abiding tendency to view markets as an extension of life and to view life as an extension of markets. A less convoluted way of saying that would be to simply assert that we can apply life lessons to markets and lessons learned in the markets to life. For instance, I now have an even greater appreciation for the importance of hedging tail risk than I did prior to late November.

Where I erred was when I failed to apply my accumulated market wisdom to my own health. Some tail events are predictable - we call these "grey swans." I've identified several for markets in 2017. I could have predicted my personal grey swan (an extended hospital stay) had I just been willing to open my eyes to the MANY unmistakable warning signs. I fear come Q3 of next year, there may be a whole host of investors, analysts, and money managers lamenting a similar refusal to read the writing on the proverbial wall.

As I was picking through some old sellside notes this evening I ran across a delightful compendium of writings by former SocGen macro whiz Dylan Grace (who has since defected to the buy side). Below are some excerpts that speak to everything said above.

Most people would see the macro strategist's role as timing macro events … switching between defensives and cyclicals, adjusting duration, risk-on/risk-off trades, and so on ... the only problem is that most of us are rubbish at seeing macro events coming, let alone timing them, as our evolutionary programming blinds us to events which are forecastable (and many are not even that). Perhaps we should embrace our limitations by accepting that 'outlier events' are actually quite regular, and use macro research to aid in the search for appropriate insurance strategies. One approach is to focus on the‚ grey swans‛ - the tail risks which are predictable - by devoting time to thinking about them and to finding effective and efficient protective insurance should they happen. Since risk assets should return more than cash over time the bias should be tilted towards owning them in preference to cash. Thus some of our clients are explicitly forbidden to allocate more than 5% of their portfolio to cash, while others with more flexible mandates nevertheless feel philosophically compelled to hold as little cash as possible. They feel that their clients don't pay them to sit in a supposedly 'dead asset'. But such mandates - perceived or real - effectively push investors towards owning risk assets at virtually any price, which is surely nonsensical. Moreover, the job of the investment manager is not to indiscriminately 'put money to work' but to exercise judgement in allocating it to the highest expected return for a given amount of risk. While that will generally be in risk assets, something which is generally true isn't 'always-and-everywhere' true. Cash has one important endowment which is too frequently unrecognized: a hidden optionality derived from its relative stability. In other words, the holder of cash has an effective option to purchase more volatile assets if and when they become cheap. Thus, a willingness to hold cash when there are no obvious alternatives is the simplest way to 'get long of the tails', and therefore the original 'long-vol' strategy.

Thought provoking, right? Now let's see if history can tell us anything important about the current state of geopolitics. You'll permit me another quote from Grice:

Niall Ferguson has given a brilliant example of how such ‚selective memory‛ can permeate the collective psyche. In his book ‚War of the World‛, his fascinating interpretation of the 20th century's rolling conflicts, he shows that pretty much any narrative of WW1 will painstakingly show how all the warning signs of an impending conflict were there and how inevitable the war must have seemed. Well yes, with hindsight perhaps, but no-one realised it at the time. Or at least, the bond market didn't. The chart below shows German bond prices (which were considerably higher than they had been a year earlier) had barely budged following the assassination of the Archduke, which ultimately triggered the ‚war to end all wars‛!

If you're a history buff or a political scientist and you've kept up with current events over the past two years, you probably couldn't help thinking about the Archduke earlier this week when the Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot dead in sparkling HD at a photo exhibition in Ankara. True, Andrey Karlov was no Franz Ferdinand, but Turkey is a NATO member and Russia is a member of the UN Security Council. Additionally, the two countries very nearly came to blows in November of 2015 when Turkish warplanes shot down a Russian Su-24 near the border with Syria, a move which led Russia to launch a blistering propaganda campaign that accused the Turkish government of, among other things, aiding and abetting the illegal ISIS oil trade.

And that's hardly where it stops when it comes to potential geopolitical tail events with the potential to send markets plunging. Like the shootings in Orlando and San Bernardino, and like the bombings in Brussels and the massacre in Paris, this week's attack on a Berlin Christmas market by a (now deceased) 24-year-old Tunisian man is undoubtedly tragic. Indeed it's difficult to comprehend how individuals can be driven to commit such horrific acts of violence against seemingly random targets.

But as righteously angry as we may be, it's crucial to remember that the real existential threat to Western civilization emanates not from Sunni extremists and those they inspire, but rather from the fringe politicians who seek to politicize these tragedies and exploit them for electoral gain. And make no mistake, that's exactly what's happened in the US and in the UK, and it could very well lead to a groundswell of support for populist candidates when France, Germany, and the Netherlands go to the polls next year.

If the world succumbs to a wave of impassioned nationalism and scapegoating xenophobia, you can expect the ground to shift quickly beneath investors' feet. Then, years later, hindsight bias will lead commentators to proclaim that everyone saw it coming - just as they did when retelling the story of World War I. This time around however, we'll be able to look back at the data in order to determine just how wrong-footed the market was caught - and just how reluctant investors were to buy insurance.

What's also important to remember here is that "professional forecasters" are generally horrible at their jobs. And it may not be entirely their fault. We're hardwired to view the world through the lens of a normal distribution even though we know that's the wrong way to look at things. Until we can break that habit, we'll have a difficult time accounting for tail events in our predictions. Here's Grice again:

The simplest way to see if something is mildly random - if it follows a Gaussian distribution - is through a QQ plot. You plot the variables of the series you're interested in on one axis with manipulations of the same variable (which ensures it is Gaussian by construction) along the other, and if the scatter plots a neat diagonal line, your distributions roughly match and your variable is likely normally distributed. If it doesn't you may have a wildly‛ random variable on your hands. The following chart shows a QQ plot of three-month changes in various dollar exchange rates from mid-2006 to the present. Simply eyeballing the data shows that we can't draw a neat straight line through the scatter plot, suggesting the data is non-Gaussian (more rigorous statistical tests show this to be true) and the ‚fat tails‛ are clearly visible. It has been known for some time that financial market variables were not mildly random, but LTCM demonstrated just how dangerous assuming away wild randomness could be. Now take a look at a similar plot below, only this time of forecast 3m changes (I calculated these using Bloomberg's history of quarterly forecasts relative to the 3m forward rates prevailing at the forecast date). Contrast the near perfect diagonal straight line below to the poorly fitting one above. Forecasts are mildly distributed along Gaussian lines (more formal statistical tests show this to be true). Thus, even though we know changes in financial market variables are non-Gaussian, our expectations of those changes remain Gaussian. We see the world in which we live as mild even though we know it's wild.

One also has to believe that the prevalence of non-Gaussian distributions in markets is exacerbated by algos and by systematic strategies (think risk parity, vol. targeting, and CTAs) that turn outliers into extreme outliers when they all chase down the same rabbit holes simultaneously.

I implore you to take a moment over the weekend to seriously consider all of the above.

We might well be headed for a tectonic shift in the global order that will reverberate for decades to come. The type of political turmoil and policy uncertainty that looms large on the horizon in Europe (and that has indeed already come to pass in the US and the UK) doesn't simply come and go with no consequences for markets. So whatever you're in - and this goes double for anyone who got into equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) anywhere near current multiples - hedge accordingly.

Oh, and on Sunday, have one for me.