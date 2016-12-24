Monte Paschi Seeks Bailout After Private Deal Flops

Click to enlarge

Monte Paschi CEO Marco Morelli. Source: formiche.net

The drama at Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCPK:BMDPY), (OTCPK:BMDSD) ("BMPS" or "Monte Paschi") might have been quelled for now. The bank has reached out to the Italian government for a bailout:

The Italian government has agreed to a bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) after the world's oldest bank admitted that it had failed to raise €5bn (£4.25bn) from private investors as part of a last-ditch plan to rescue the bank. Paolo Gentiloni, Italy's new prime minister, announced in the early hours of Friday that his cabinet had agreed to the rescue and would be dipping into a €20bn fund that had already been approved by the parliament earlier this week in the event that MPS needed to be saved.

The first order of business is to shore up Monte Paschi's liquidity. After a run on the bank Monte Paschi's deposits (time deposits and current accounts) were an estimated EUR53.4 billion at mid-December - a reduction of nearly EUR13 billion since Q2 2016. The government is open to the idea of letting Monte Paschi sell state-backed bonds. The bailout could potentially stem the outflow of deposits.

Private Deal Appeared Silly

The announcement marked the end of a months-long attempt by Monte Paschi to raise as much as EUR5 billion in a private deal. The proposed debt-for-equity swap would have involved retail investors swapping about EUR2 billion in bonds in exchange for equity. A private investor - rumored to be Qatar sovereign wealth fund - and capital raised via a public offering was expected to make up the difference.

The private deal flopped after the bank failed to secure an anchor investor. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Mediobanca (OTC:MDIBF), (OTCPK:MDIBY), who were engaged to arrange the private investment, will not be paid fees for their efforts. In my opinion, the private deal appeared silly from the start. Even if the private deal had been executed there was a risk the bank would have had to seek government funds to fill its capital hole. In effect, the private investors risked having their equity investment diluted at a later date. Secondly, the government was not going to let Monte Paschi fail anyway. The smart money would [i] wait for the government to bail out Monte Paschi, potentially wiping out current shareholders and [ii] invest after the stock had been diluted and the bank was better capitalized.

Will Monte Paschi Become A Political Football?

Under EU rules the junior bondholders must take a financial hit before taxpayers step in. However, the Italian government has intimated junior bondholders would be protected - an affront to the EU. Beppe Grillo - leader of the populist Five Star Movement - is also in favor of both bailing out Monte Paschi and protecting retail investors.

The world is focused on the Monte Pachi saga. If junior bondholders are spared then its bailout could become a model for other impaired Italian banks - of even Spanish banks - if they seek bailouts in 2017. If Italy's defiance fractures the euro it could lead to Brexit-style volatility for global markets.

Conclusion

I'm net short the market and need all the volatility I can get ... here's to protecting Monte Paschi's junior bondholders and fracturing the euro. In the meantime, avoid Italian bank stocks.