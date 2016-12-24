Is The Shell Dividend Safe?

Usually, when an investor sizes up a dividend-paying investment, he likes to encounter a low dividend payout ratio. This is understandable for two reasons. If a business is only paying out thirty of each dollar in profits, it suggests room for earnings growth because the company can use that seventy cents on the dollar to expand existing operations, roll out new initiatives, acquire competitors, or even repurchase stock. Another reason why low dividend payout ratios are favored is because they suggest safety of the dividend payout--earnings can fall quite a bit and the incoming profits will still be able to cover the continuation of the stated income stream.

Of course, there can be often neglected benefit to owning stock in a corporation that pays out nearly all of its earnings as dividends. Philip Fisher explained it on page 87 of his classic work "Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits" when he said:

"There is another and more serious way in which earnings are frequently retained in the business without any significant benefit to stockholders. This occurs when substandard managements can get only a subnormal return on the capital already in the business, yet use the retained earnings merely to enlarge the inefficient operation rather than to make it better. What normally happens is that the management having in time built up a larger inefficient domain over which to rule usually succeeds in justifying bigger salaries for itself on the grounds that it is doing a bigger job. The stockholders end up with little or no profit."

Framing that concept in a more optimistic light, I would say this. Corporations with a large payout ratio have little retained earnings to offer growth and therefore must be quite selective with their future investments. The organic capital of retained earnings will only go towards the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th best ideas of management rather than 23rd, 24th, and 25th best.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)(NYSE:RDS.A) is one stock that traditionally deserved this type of respect because it paid out nearly all of its dividends and offers its shareholders a starting dividend yield of 6% throughout much of its trading history. It retained about a third of its profits each year, and used that money to increase its reserves by about 3% annually. When you factor in long-term rises in the price of commodities of about 3%, and you have a longstanding formula for 12% annual returns. Those returns are particularly attractive for an income-focused investment, and are made possible because Royal Dutch Shell are typically neglected as a minimal growth investment.

However, sometimes a business finds itself looking at an opportunity that costs more than is available through retained earnings.

This is especially true in the commodities sector, as the plunging price of commodities pressures the dividend but also provides the opportunity to merge with industry peers at prices that are more attractive than usual.

After Royal Dutch Shell reported a pitiful 34% reserve replacement rate from 2010 through 2015, management wisely knew that it needed to acquire an asset that would add to its reserves.

It satisfied this objective with the BG Group, which has the following total reserves as noted in Shell's annual report:

"In 2015, BG Group's total reserves and resources decreased to 16,220 million barrels of oil equivalents. This corresponds to a reduction of 3% excluding production. The Group's proved and probable reserves at year-end 2015 were 6,028 million barrels of oil equivalents. This represents a 4% year-on-year reduction excluding production. Proved reserves at year-end 2015 were 3,512 million barrels of oil equivalents giving a one year reserves replacement ratio of 61% allowing for price effect. The Group monetized 257 million barrels of oil equivalents through production and additions and revisions to proved reserves were 156 million barrels of oil equivalents including price effect."

This was a great boon for ensuring the long-term stability of Shell's production.

However, the $52 billion acquisition has occurred at the same time that Royal Dutch Shell is paying out over $15 billion in annual dividends while net annual profits have fallen to only $5 billion. With commodity prices so low, it goes without saying that this BG Group acquisition has strained Shell's ability to make the dividend payout.

Before the BG Group acquisition, Shell only had 3.1 billion shares outstanding. This means that the $3.76 dividend only required an annual $11.6 billion outlay of value. But after the BG Group acquisition, the share count is now over 4 billion. That increases the annual dividend payout to over $15 billion.

Meanwhile, Shell's debt has ballooned. Between 2000 and 2013, Shell's long-term debt load was never greater than $36 billion. That has changed now. In the past three years, Shell has borrowed over $50 billion in debt in addition to the nearly 1 billion shares in equity issuance. As of the September quarter, Shell found itself sitting on $97 billion in debt. That puts Shell in the domain of Anheuser-Busch, AT&T, and IBM for the nosebleed leverage applied to its balance sheet.

What should investors expect from a company with a nearly $100 billion debt load that is paying out triple its annual profits in dividends?

Well, there is some good news. Shell is sitting on $19 billion in cash, and most of the $97 billion debt burden does not need to be paid back until 2022. It only has to pay off about $30 billion of it in the next five years. But if you are paying out $10 billion more in dividends than you make, a day of reckoning ought to come within the next 18 months or so if commodity prices do not pick up.

My view is this. If commodity prices do not pick up over the next year, then you should prepare for Shell to cut its dividend in half to the $0.47 per share. That still wouldn't be enough to be covered by earnings, but it would be close enough for the borrowing to be minimal to ride out the recovery. This does not mean that Shell stock should be sold. The BG Group acquisition greatly improved Shell's reserves, and the analyst consensus calls for $7 per share in cash flows within the next five years which could support the current $3.76 per share rate. Your dividend strategy should not involve mandatorily selling this stock after a dividend cut.

However, as a short-term matter, a $10 billion shortfall between profits and dividend payments can only be kept up for another year or so. The high debt load and dividend payment that is substantially unsupported by current profits should brace shareholders for a dividend cut within the next few quarters if earnings don't perk up. I would expect this to happen at the end of 2017 or early 2018 and be as steep as a 50% dividend pay cut.