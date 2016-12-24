Under Armour: Opportunity With The Confusing Ticker Changes

Despite a big rally, Under Armour (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA) is back below key support. The recent corporate action has done very little to change the business climate that is impacting the stock.

Now the investment question is probably more perplexing than the last research opinion. In fact, the recent shift in stock tickers likely confused the general investment community at a time when tax-loss selling possibly pushes the stocks to new lows.

Due to a huge discrepancy in the prices of the A and C shares, Under Armour made the corporate decision to change the ticker symbols and make the C shares previously under the UA.C ticker more appealing to investors. Of course, a prime reason being the wish of CEO Kevin Plank to sell the shares without losing voting power.

Effective December 7, Under Armour changed the tickers as following:

Class A shares shifted from UA to UAA - voting power

Class C shares shifted from UA.C to UA - non-voting power

Changing the C shares ticker made sense, but moving the shares to the original ticker made no sense. The logical move was to change that ticker to the available UAC.

The goal was to remove the discount gap between the two shares that in reality have no difference. Under Armour created the C shares without voting power back in April via splitting the Class A and B shares via an equal distribution of C shares.

CEO Kevin Plank controls the voting power in the stock so the voting power is only a useful right a decade or more away, if ever.

One possible reason to confuse investors with the ticker change is due to the CEO selling shares. At the end of August, Plank filed to unload 2.075 million Class C shares. Selling those shares at a huge discount has to be frustrating. See details on these moves and my opinion on those shares here.

The reason the A and C shares have no real difference is that Plank owns 34.45 million B shares with ten votes per share. For that reason, he controls 65.3% of the voting power of Under Armour.

The other downside pressure on Class C shares is that Plank owns over 32 million more shares that will be the first sold of what he owns. The shares traded at these following differences.

August 1: UAA $39.44, UA $35.50 = $3.96

September 1: UAA $39.75, UA $35.70 = $4.25

November 25: UAA $30.60, UA $24.14 = $6.46

December 6: UAA $30.47, UA $25.41 = $5.06

December 23: UAA $29.29, UA $25.23 = $4.06

The key dates being that the price gap was around $4 before the CEO entered a trading plan. The gap surged to around $6.50 prior to changing the ticker symbols leaving the current gap back closer to the previous levels. The gap was constantly on the rise since the symbol split back in April.

UAA data by YCharts

Logically the new Class C shares under ticker UA have nearly equal value to the Class A shares under ticker UAA, but the C shares have the additional selling pressure of the CEO. The amount of shares available for sale aren't a massive amount in comparison to the average volume of 1.9 million shares.

The key investor takeaway is that neither identified issues with the Class C shares justify the huge gap in the share price. Neither the CEO shares for sale or the lack of voting power should make one prefer the nearly $4 premium for the standard UAA shares.

The UAA shares broke strong support around $30 questioning whether one wants to jump into the UA stock before a bottom is reached. At the very least, investors should be willing to buy on any dips below this key support though the reference points are all jumbled up based on the constant switches in tickers.