KLA-Tencor May Be Poised For A Breakout

Having closed out my position in KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) in late November and given the fact that it is trading near its 52-week highs I believe it is a great time to investigate what is going on with this stock. After having freed itself from an acquisition by Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), the stock has steadily increased on its own merits. It has been a pretty good showing against the S&P 500 having been ahead of the index for pretty much the entire year. I don't own the stock in any of my portfolios but would definitely like to get back in the name eventually. I feel it is important to examine the specific valuation, financial, and technical situations of KLA-Tencor to see what is really going on with the stock right now.

Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

The company currently trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 15.92, which is fairly priced, but I mainly like to purchase a stock based on where the company is going in the future as opposed to what it has done in the past. On that note, the 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 13.71 is currently inexpensively priced for the future in terms of the right here, right now. Next year's estimated earnings are $5.77 per share and I'd consider the stock inexpensive until about $87. The 1-year PEG ratio (2.16), which measures the ratio of the price you're currently paying for the trailing 12-month earnings on the stock while dividing it by the earnings growth of the company for a specified amount of time (I like looking at a 1-year horizon), tells me that the company is expensively priced based on a 1-year EPS growth rate of 7.37%. In addition, the company has great long-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 21.2%.

Financials

On a financial basis, the things I look for are the dividend payouts, return on assets, equity and investment. The company pays a dividend of 2.73% with a payout ratio of 43% of trailing 12-month earnings while sporting return on assets, equity and investment values of 16.1%, 134.5%, and 21.5%, respectively, which are all respectable values.

The really high return on assets value (16.1%) is important because it is a measure of how profitable the company is relative to its assets, telling us how efficient a management team is at using its assets to generate earnings [for comparison purposes, KLAC is second highest in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry out of forty companies, behind Tessera Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:TSRA) which sports an ROA of 16.9%].

The really high return on equity value (134.5%) is an important financial metric for purposes of comparing the profitability, which is generated with the money shareholders have invested in the company to that of other companies in the same industry [for comparison purposes, KLAC is second highest in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry out of forty companies and just behind Atomera Incorporated (ATMR) which sports an ROE of 287.4%].

Because I believe the market may get a bit choppy here and would like a safety play, I believe the 2.73% yield of this company is good enough alone for me to take shelter in for the time being. The company has been increasing its dividends for the past seven years at a 5-year dividend growth rate of 20.6%.

Technicals

Click to enlargeLooking first at the relative strength index chart [RSI] at the top, I see the stock is moving slowly to overbought territory with a current value of 54.73 relative to the rest of the market. Usually a value of 70 indicates an overbought condition. I will look at the moving average convergence-divergence [MACD] chart next. I see that the black line is below the red line with the divergence bars increasing in height which tells me bullish moment is about to mount in the name. As for the stock price itself ($79.12), I'm looking at$84.45 to act as resistance and the 50-day simple moving average (currently $76.76) to act as support for a risk/reward ratio which plays out to be-3% to 6.7%.

Wrap Up

Fundamentally I believe the company to be inexpensively valued now on next year's earnings estimates and expensive on earnings growth expectations with great long-term earnings growth potential. Financially the company does pay a decent dividend and has great returns on assets and equity. On a technical basis the risk/reward ratio shows me there is more reward than risk right now.

To me it feels the stock can go higher from here if the black line can cross above the red line on the MACD chart. If you haven't initiated a position in the name yet then maybe writing the February $72.50 puts is a great way to enter if it gets exercised. By writing the $25.50 put an investor collects $1 in premium and if they want to use the proceeds to buy the $87.50 call for $0.85 I think that would be a great way to be long the stock. If the stock never sees the $72 .50 mark and moves up an investor can cash in on the premium while perhaps make some money off the call option.

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!