Hundred-Year Treasury Bonds - Good Idea Or A Waste Of Taxpayer Money?

It would take an extremely long period of constantly rising interest rates for savings from lower debt refinancing costs could ever offset the higher initial costs of 100-year treasury bonds.

In 2016 the average maturity of the federal debt is about 5 years. This is the average of the outstanding amounts of the shortest maturity treasury bills all the way out to the longest maturity treasury bonds, namely 30 year bonds. Of the approximate $20 trillion of treasury debt outstanding, about $250 billion annually is being paid in interest or about 1.5% of GDP. Some of this is being remitted back to the Treasury by the Federal Reserve which currently holds about $4 trillion of marketable federal and mortgage obligations.

President-elect Trump has often referred to the sheer volume of outstanding treasury debt as a travesty even at one point inferring that debt holders might have to accept some discount from face value upon maturity. That inference was considered outrageous when first aired, and his economic advisors quickly renounced the thought.

Nevertheless, these same advisors, particularly the new treasury secretary-designate, have at various times hinted at the worthiness of lengthening the maturity structure of the debt by issuing more long term debt and less short term debt. The premise is that interest rates are historically low so it would be sensible for the federal government to lock in these low rates for as long as possible, just as a homeowner might lock in a low rate by adjusting the maturity of his mortgage.

The Treasury secretary-designate has even advocated the issuance of 100 year bonds or century bonds as a way to quickly increase average debt maturity and lock in what currently are perceived to be very low interest rates. The bonus, according to some advocates, would be a considerable saving in interest expense and thus more flexibility in setting budget priorities.

This would be great if valid, but it is not quite as simple. The market for U.S. treasury debt has an extremely efficient yield-duration frontier. And duration is what debt management is all about. The term duration is defined as a weighted average of a bond's cash flows to measure the change in the value of a bond given any change in interest rates. The longer is the maturity of the bond, the longer is its duration, and the more sensitive it will be to interest rate changes.

Interest rate risk is the only risk associated with treasury securities, assuming the President-elect was not serious about the possibility of a discount from face value upon maturity. To date at least, market participants do not seem to be building in an additional risk premium to account for this possibility. So we can assume that interest rate risk is the sole uncertainty in the market and duration quantifies the interest rate risk.

Except in extreme circumstances when the Federal Reserve is severely tightening credit, the treasury market has a positively sloped yield curve. Except in those circumstances the longer is the maturity of a debt instrument, the longer its duration will be and the higher will be its coupon. A professional debt manager would be keenly aware of the duration of his portfolio and the duration of all the securities that could be included in the portfolio in order to achieve a targeted duration.

For example, if the duration target were seven years, the manager could allocate his entire portfolio to seven year zero coupon bonds as a zero coupon bond has a duration equal to its maturity. This is not the case for coupon bonds. So, to reach a target duration of seven years the manager might allocate his portfolio to ten year notes which usually have a duration of seven years.

Just like any other security a treasury century bond would trade based on its duration. And the duration of a century bond would be about 27 years. Thus, in an efficient market like that for treasuries a holder would be indifferent to acquiring a century bond versus a 25 to 30 year zero coupon bond. The current yield on this long duration "zero" is about 3.35% so an auction of century bonds would carry a coupon approximating 3.35%.

In a static environment and given the current positive slope of the treasury curve the interest obligation on a century bond would be higher than any other maturity and it would result in a higher interest expense than the note it was being substituted for. Were there to be a steady and persistent rise in interest rates, eventually the issuance of a century bond now would be lower than the payment on the security for which it is substituting.

As an example we can assume the treasury decides to substitute a century bond for a two year treasury note. We will assume $10 billion of bonds is issued in place of $10 billion of notes and we will assume the Federal Reserve hikes rates in three quarter point increments per year for every year after the bond is issued. With the century bond having a 3.35% coupon, replacing a 1.25% note now but higher later, the bond coupon payment would amount to $1.34 billion over four years while payment on the defunct two year note would have cumulated to $0.80 billion. Thereafter, in any circumstance in which interest rates stabilize or continue to rise, the treasury would begin to reap savings by issuing the century bond.

The faster interest rates rise after a century bond is issued, the sooner the treasury would reap savings. Indeed if the Federal Reserve were hiking rates by more than 2.1 percentage points per year over the next four years, the immediate issuance of a century bond would be a fortuitous decision after four years. But of course the opposite would be true if interest rates actually fell for any period. Issuing a century bond in 2008 would have proved to be a big money loser for the treasury.

Whether or not century bonds make any sense then, like everything else, depends on the magnitude and direction of interest rate changes. But implicitly the Trump team would have to believe that interest rates are going to spike higher in the relatively foreseeable future, like during its term in office, to make the move to a century bond worthwhile.

Seemingly Dr. Lacy Hunt would be one who would frown on issuing century bonds given his position that excess debt will continually blunt economic growth and ultimately generate deflation and even lower interest rates. He could point to the fact that while interest rates have been rising in the United States lately, they are still negative in many areas of the world.

Dr. Larry Summers, a believer in secular stagnation, would probably favor issuing century bonds if it were allocated to finance a major infrastructure spending program even if it meant no saving in interest expense. His argument would be that infrastructure is a long duration asset that should be financed with long duration debt and that the growth derived from infrastructure would eventually pay for itself.

We would be biased against a century bond unless its main purpose was to facilitate a lengthening of the maturity of the debt rather than being promoted as a money saving measure. The reason simply is that we do not think Trumponomics would be inflationary, and that extreme stimulus of massive tax cuts and major infrastructure spending would be unlikely to be enacted by a republican congress.

Beyond this there is the business cycle which we do not believe has yet been repealed. Fed Chair Yellen has suggested that interest rates could easily slip into negative territory in the event of a downturn and the resulting deflation could produce negative rates for a lengthy period. In such a circumstance the premature issuance of century bonds would look foolish. Timing such an occurrence is of course is impossible which reminds us of a quip from John Maynard Keynes that in the long run we are all dead. Considering the average age of the new administration's policy team, the long run may not be far off - leaving everyone else holding the bag - or more aptly the debt.

