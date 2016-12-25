Pondering Petrodollars

As 2014 drew to a close, there was quite a bit of hand-wringing about the collapse of oil (NYSEARCA:USO) prices.

The Saudis effectively decided to take the petrodollar into a back alley and shoot it when the kingdom blocked a proposal to implement production curbs that would have helped keep prices stable.

Riyadh had two things in mind: 1) ensuring that the benefits producers derive from higher prices would not accrue to geopolitical rivals such as Iran and Russia, and 2) hobbling cash flow negative US producers which rely heavily on capital markets to plug large funding gaps. The latter objective, if realized, would help the Saudis preserve market share.

As prices continued to plunge, analysts and other observers debated the possible consequences of a perpetual $50 handle (at the time, a plunge into the $20s still seemed far-fetched). But what we didn't hear enough about was the effect lower prices would have on the petrodollar recycling system that had underwritten decades of global dollar dominance.

This chart, distributed by BNP in 2014, vividly demonstrates the problem:

Collapsing prices meant that producers would no longer be net exporters of capital. In other words, flows into USD-denominated assets like US Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) were set to dip into negative territory for the first time in nearly two decades.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but that's a big deal, and if you understood why, you were much better prepared to quickly ascertain the consequences of China's move to devalue the yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB) some nine months later. Here's a visual that helps to illustrate the relationship between petrodollar flows and prices:

All else equal, this sharp reversal of petrodollar flows presages upward pressure on core bond yields as producers no longer have excess capital to export.

Just how big of a deal is this? Well, consider the following from Goldman:

Our estimates imply that the 'breakeven' level of oil prices for petrodollar flows - i.e., the level of oil prices at which oil-producing economies (in aggregate) switch from running current account surpluses and capital outflows to running current account deficits and capital inflows - is around $40pb and that every $10pb increase in oil prices from this level results in an increase in capital outflows from these economies of around $80bn per year. These findings are broadly consistent with our colleagues' previous estimates. Exhibit 4 displays our estimated breakeven levels for capital flows for individual oil producing economies. For the major EM oil producers, our capital flow breakeven estimates range from a low of around $15-20pb for Russia and Kuwait to a high of around $45-$50pb in the case of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. The breakeven estimates are typically lowest in countries that have consistently run current account surpluses over a number of different oil price cycles.

As an important aside, note that Saudi Arabia's relatively high breakeven price is due in no small part to the cost of subsidies for everyday Saudis. "The level at which Saudi Arabia has historically started to run a current account surplus and capital outflows is relatively high, because the level of public sector service provision in that economy has been predicated on the assumption that high oil prices would be sustained," Goldman goes on to note, adding that "this underlines the need for public sector reform in that economy and has been a driving force behind the political changes that are underway." Here's the latest on how Riyadh is seeking to soften the blow from lower subsidies (via Bloomberg):

Saudi Arabia is weighing plans to raise retail fuel prices again next year and will start a cash-transfer program to compensate all but the wealthiest for cuts in universal subsidies as it pursues an unprecedented plan to overhaul the economy. The government is expected to announce the increase in retail gasoline and diesel prices before the end of the year, a person familiar with the matter said. Families affected by the measures can register for cash transfers from Feb. 1 and the payments will start in June, according to two people familiar with the plan. The plans come as the kingdom prepares on Thursday to announce its annual budget, showing how much progress has been made to repair public finances hammered by low oil prices. The budget deficit surged to 15 percent of economic output in 2015. The kingdom raised retail gasoline prices by about 50 percent last year for the first time as part of a plan to restructure energy subsidies.

Getting back to the bigger picture, it's important to note the bolded passages from Goldman. What the bank is saying is that for every $10/bbl that oil rises above $40, producers will recycle an additional $80 billion into global capital markets.

It gets still more interesting. Because producers realize that oil prices are volatile, producing countries will generally save more than oil-consuming countries. Thus, when oil prices suffer a sharp move to the downside, not only do petrodollar flows dry up, but the rate of global savings falls as well. This, in turn, suggests that global bond yields should be driven upward. Here's Goldman again:

One would expect a reduction in the supply of savings - represented by a northwesterly shift of the savings schedule in Exhibit 6 - to result in an increase in global real bond yields, all else equal.

One could argue that this effectively works to offset QE (much as China's liquidation of US paper does). Goldman estimates that "between 2006 and 2014, capital outflows from oil-producing EM economies averaged $330bn per year." That's $330 billion that's not flowing into core paper.

Combine that with the pressure exerted by China's efforts to manage the RMB's depreciation towards a market clearing rate and you have to wonder what happens to global bond yields if central banks are indeed prepared to try and stick a decidedly difficult policy dismount.

