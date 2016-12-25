General Electric: The Risk That Should Be In The Front Of Your Mind

There were mixed reactions from General Electric's (NYSE:GE) 2017 Annual Outlook meeting, as some analysts were cautiously optimistic about the company's future prospects while others were more bullish and actually raised their price targets/ratings for the stock. As I described in my latest article, I believe that the company is properly positioning itself to eventually reap the benefits from the investments that are being made today, especially in a few key industries, but there is no denying the fact that fiscal 2017 will be a challenging year, to say the least, for this storied conglomerate.

As the dust begins to settle from the highly anticipated investor outlook meeting, I wanted to spend some time talking about a risk factor that is somewhat flying under the radar --GE's financial leverage.

How Much Debt Is Too Much?

Going into 2016, I identified GE's debt balance, and more specifically the company's overall financial leverage, as a key metric to monitor throughout the year. There are obviously long-term ramifications for taking out too much debt, but, in my opinion, GE's financial leverage is not yet at a point that should cause investors to be overly concerned. That, however, does not mean that this risk factor should not be on the top of minds of the company's investor base.

GE's management team has made great progress at reducing the overall debt balance since the company announced its plan to sell the majority of GE Capital.

However, GE still maintains a higher-than-average long-term debt balance when compared to its industrial peers, even after the impressive progress that has been made since mid-2015.

The company's financing businesses that are still in the fold, for the time being, are muddying the water because a large amount of debt is needed for these operations. Therefore, GE's balance sheet figures are not as bad as one might think. To expand on this point, I created the table below to distinguish between GE (i.e. the industrial businesses) and GE Capital's debt balances.

September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 June 30, 2015 GE GE Capital Total GE GE Capital Total GE GE Capital Total Cash $10,591 $41,939 $52,530 $10,372 $60,111 $70,483 $17,022 $74,644 $91,666 S/T borrowings 18,940 24,444 43,384 19,792 48,617 68,409 4,687 64,138 68,825 Liabilities of discontinued operations 128 9,654 9,782 128 46,359 46,487 125 48,856 48,981 L/T borrowings 65,683 99,828 165,511 83,309 128,478 211,787 15,930 169,461 185,391 Total debt $84,751 $133,926 $218,677 $103,229 $223,454 $326,683 $20,742 $282,455 $303,197 Cash as a % of debt 12% 31% 24% 10% 27% 22% 82% 26% 30% GE Capital debt as % of total debt 61% 68% 93% Click to enlarge

(Source: GE's Q3 2016 10-Q and Q2 2015 2015 10-Q; full disclosure: Q2 2015 was the first quarter after the company announced the restructuring plan)

There are three main takeaways from the table: (1) GE Capital still makes up ~61% of the consolidated debt balance, (2) the non-financing portion of the business is taking on significantly more debt [i.e. the debt balance increased from $15.9b to $65.6b, or ~300%], and (3) the cash as a percentage of debt is down substantially when comparing Q3 2016 to Q2 2015. The second and third takeaway is concerning when considering the possibility that GE could be taking out additional debt in the near-future.

Over the past year or so, GE's management team has talked around the fact that the company could be increasing its financial leverage but it is now pretty much a done deal that additional debt will be added to the mix in 2017/2018. During the investor meeting, the management team spent a considerable amount of time discussing their strategic goals and they provided the slide below to disclose GE's capital allocation plans for the next two fiscal years.

Click to enlarge

(Source: GE's 2017 Annual Outlook Meeting --edited by author)

To unpack this slide, who better to hear from than the man running this great company:

"This is a busy page, capital allocation. Just because what I'm trying to do is march back to kind of what we talked about in 2015 and then at the same time allow you to see what some of the optionality of the Company is from when we stand here today. So if you look at 2016 through 2018 you basically have got $95 billion of cash through kind of our normal generation mechanism, CFOA, GE Capital dividends, divestitures, things like that, plus the $20 billion of leverage that we have talked about in the past. When you think about uses, the Company uses let's say $81 billion over that time period and that talks about parent cash, dividend, the buyback that comes from the GE Capital announcement, organic investments and pension funding. So when we finished last year and when we talked about kind of the GE Capital pivot, we talked about at that time $20 billion of leverage and an additional $10 billion of cash that the Company generated that could be used for incremental let's say allocation goals, either M&A or buyback or things like that. And that $30 billion is now $34 billion because now we have two additional divestitures, so the $30 billion now is $34 billion. So what I will now do is kind of walk you through the $34 billion." --Jeff Immelt, Chairman & CEO of General Electric during the outook meeting

Mr. Immelt also describes how the company intends to use the unallocated capital and how the additional leverage provides GE with a lot of flexibility in the years ahead. Contrary to what this management team was saying during the meeting, I do not believe that the additional financial leverage was a topic that was widely discussed with investors in the past, but the $20b should definitely sound familiar. Why? In August 2016, there were rumors floating around that GE had intentions of adding more leverage, specifically $20b, in the near future. Moreover, the Trian Fund's (lead by Mr. Nelson Peltz) white paper identified several steps for GE management to take in order to create shareholder value and one of the steps was to "commit to ~$20 billion of incremental net leverage (~1x EBITDA) at GE Industrial by 2018".

I believe that debt is never a problem, until it's a problem. GE already had its debt rating downgraded twice since early 2015 --Moody's in April 2015 and S&P Global Ratings in September 2016 --so adding more leverage does not seem like the best course of action, in my opinion.

Bottom Line

GE definitely has the capacity to increase its financial leverage but that does not necessarily mean that it should be done. It appears that Mr. Immelt and team are indeed caving to Mr. Nelson Peltz's demands so investors will need to closely monitor what type of impact the additional $20b of debt will have on the company. Interest rates are still low so now may be an opportune time to add leverage, but, in my opinion, adding too much debt could greatly limit management's ability to be flexible in the years ahead, which is opposite of what Mr. Immelt is trying to sell. Personally, I am not a big fan of management using additional debt to buyback more shares but I would be all for the company using debt to make strategic acquisitions.

The additional $20b of debt will not cause me to sell my stake in General Electric, but I would have to re-evaluate my overweight position to determine if it should be trimmed. GE shares are fairly valued based on 2017 earnings but I believe that the company has great long-term business prospects in place that will allow for the stock to outperform the broader market through 2018. As such, GE shares are a long-term buy at today's price.

