The Gold Market For 2017 (Video)

We discuss the fundamental and technical drivers for the gold market price action in 2017 in this video. There are a lot of factors to evaluate in the gold trade for 2017. And I didn't even touch on capital control issues going on in both China and India, which should be considered as well for as we have seen in Bitcoin strength lately, every action has an equal and opposite reaction in some related market. I am sure gold could be the beneficiary of some of these policies down the line as people lose confidence in government policy agendas in controlling the tax base, and stemming the outflow of capital from various markets.