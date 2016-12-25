With 35% Gains In 2016 My Royal Bank Of Canada Recommendation Was Dead On. Should You Take Profits?

On October 19, 2015 Seeking Alpha published my PRO article: Royal Bank Of Canada: 35% Upside, 4.5% Yield, And $1 Trillion In Assets.

No surprise to my followers, I personally bought shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) alongside my positive analysis.

I was patient and bought my first tranche at $50.90 per share as shown above because I believe in transparency. As an advocate of RY, I bought more at $60.92 per share and reinvested all my dividends. So what is the timeline?

While I didn't get the exact bottom, from my $50.90 initial buy the stock recently reached the 35% capital gains target. Including the 4.5% on cost in dividends results in total gains close to 40% in less than 12 months. The fact the overall equity markets were already elevated, RY is in many ways a "boring" $92 billion large cap stock that isn't supposed to move much, and that the U.S. dollar appreciated substantially over the period makes the stock's gains that much more impressive. My assertion that the pessimism associated with the Canadian banks at the time was unjustified proved true as macroeconomic data continued to come in over the last year. The other components involved in my assertion that the stock was undervalued also proved true. That is nice but investing does not permit ourselves to pat ourselves on the back for very long - we have work to do.

Have RY's results indicated that there is more room to run or should we take some or all of the unrealized gains off the table? Individual investors tend to underestimate the influence portfolio management has in dictating long term performance. We can quickly discern that while RY has done well; the other major Canadian banks have traded similarly so macroeconomic factors are likely at least as attributable to RY's stock movement as its individual performance.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are all up approximately 20% over the time period. The risk associated with these gains, however, is not equal. I like BNS and own the stock, but its exposure to developing nations and other characteristics mean it has more business risk and general uncertainty than Royal Bank of Canada with its assets in excess of one trillion USD, 80% lower exposure to energy loans, and focus in the more stable nations of Canada (62% of revenue) and the U.S. (22% of revenue).

How Fortified Is RY?

Despite the majority of operations centered in a relatively small country economically, RY is among the world's largest financial institutions and has among the highest credit ratings. I have a relentless focus on cash generation as opposed to EBITDA or other metrics that allow management to paint a rosy picture and manipulate their financials (note: non U.S. GAAP metrics absolutely have their place in the right context). One of the most powerful implications of cash flow is distribution levels, and even more importantly, their durability over long periods of time. On this topic Royal Bank of Canada speaks softly and carries a very large stick.

How large? The firm has paid a dividend every year since 1870, or approximately when your great grandparents were born. It also increased distributions in the vast majority of those years at an average of 8% annually and did not reduce it one penny during the Great Recession when the bulk of large U.S. banks were literally rendered insolvent. Investors have to be careful not to fall for cherry picked results using performance from long ago.

In fact, RY's dividend has more than doubled since 2006 for a compound annual growth rate in excess of 8%. But even distributions can be misleading to the untrained eye. Payout ratios can be manipulated to increase distribution yields even when the underlying business performance has flat lined. Not with RY; the payout ratio is a conservative 48% and within the firm's long term target range of 40-50%.

It has also lowered its already minimal exposure to the oil and gas sectors which are likely to experience significant financial distress for at least another 12 months.

Click to enlarge

On a global level, 5.6% of European Union bank loans are non-performing. The United States is unsurprisingly healthier at 3% non-performing. What about Canada with its elevated housing market we constantly hear about and its high dependence on the oil and gas industry which has suffered for over two years now (both issues are legitimate concerns by the way)? 0.6% which is five times lower than the U.S.

Canada has its fair share of challenges. Its GDP growth is 300 basis points behind the U.S. while its inflation rate for 2016 is 200 basis points higher. Its unemployment rate isn't at the level of being troublesome but its 7% is a long ways from the U.S.'s 4.9%. RY is not overly sensitive to these shorter term metrics; it needs relatively healthy U.S. and Canadian economies. Compared to the rest of the world, I'd bet on North America even if it was a bit begrudgingly given the S&P's current earnings multiple.

Latest Results

So we've discussed Canada's current standing as well as RY's impressive historical performance, but has 2016 moved RY in the right or wrong direction?

Cash is king. RY's cash earnings rose from $953 million in 2013 to $1.248 billion for this year organically. This is already a worthy achievement, but combining this with its acquisition of City National, the firm's cash earnings rose to $1.656 billion for 2016. We knew the firm was performing well given the huge increase in its dividend yet moderate payout ratio of 48% but it is worthwhile to see the actual figures.

Not only has net income remained consistent over the past few quarters, but return on equity ("ROE") has stayed above 15%. For an income investor, a strong balance sheet and high ROE is mathematically required for a favorable and durable yield through market cycles. RY has achieved this not only long term but also in recent years. This is important because the regulatory and interest rate environment post the Great Recession is somewhat unique.

Conclusion and Valuation

RY's past few quarters demonstrate strong results in terms of ROE, net income, and dividend increases. Its risk management is effective and its various capital ratios are nothing less than top tier.

Back in Q4 of 2015 and Q1 of 2016 RY could be bought with a 4.5-5% yield compared to today's 3.6%. In addition, its shares have risen from the low $50s to near $70 per share in less than a year. We should not ignore these factors. RY's trailing twelve months price to earnings ratio ("TTM P/E") is 13. This shouldn't surprise us as the firm's financials through Q3 have been solid. My followers know that I do not use the P/E ratio very often because of its reliance on U.S. GAAP and other flawed accounting measures. For a firm like RY with consistent and meaningful net income, however, it is a reliable gauge of value. Its historical average is approximately in line with this depending on how far one goes back. Despite RY performing well in 2016, I would not recommend initiating a new position at current levels of $67-69 per share. Instead, a favorable and conservative entry point given the state of the broader equity markets and RY's financials is around $60 where the stock generates a ~4% yield and has 15-20% near term upside if the company continues to perform in line with expectations. I'd consider selling tranches at a TTM P/E above 15 which as of today is in the mid-to-high $70s. That being said, I am absolutely going to hang on to my full position until then as RY has relentlessly proven its focus on long term shareholder value creation and the reality is any RY investor over multiple market cycles is likely to experience favorable returns. This is not due to aggressive capital markets trading activity or exposure to emerging markets but instead because of the conservative yet profitable business model Royal Bank of Canada has built and refined over the last 152 years.