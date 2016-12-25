Final Update: Dugan Stock Scoring System's (DSSS) Late 2015 And Early 2016 Purchases Handily Beat The S&P 500

The Dugan Stock Scoring System (DSSS) is designed to identify high-quality stocks that will outperform the market.

About a year ago, I embarked on 3 public quests to beat the S&P 500.

Quest 1 was picking Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) as my top pick for 2016.

Quest 2 was picking, and buying, a portfolio made up of $4,000 worth of each of seven stocks which I thought would beat the S&P 500.

Quest 3 was picking, buying and monthly-reporting on SA yet another portfolio made up of very large dollar purchases of 9 other stocks, also believing the second portfolio would handily beat the S&P 500.

Quest 1

In an SA article dated 12/16/2015, here, I laid out the case for why I chose Lincoln National Corporation, a life and health insurance company as my 2016 top pick. LNC got off to a rough start after purchase on 12/16/2015 at $51.48/share. By the end of February 2016, it had sunk to $36.53, a 29% drop. But, it then started a gradual rise to its 12/23/2016 price of $67.59 providing a capital gain of 31% since purchase. This 31% gain compares to a roughly 13% gain for the S&P 500 during the same period. A great ending. But, a rocky road was traveled. See FASTGraph below. The red arrow shows approximate purchase date. The large inserted box and red line show performance from the 2/29 low point to 12/23/2016.

Click to enlarge

Quest 2

At the same time as buying LNC, I announced that I was building a small portfolio to try to beat the S&P 500, by buying $4,000 positions in each of seven stocks (including LNC).

You can see from the picture below, which is from my Quicken software, this portfolio also beat the S&P 500. The $822 in cash are the cumulative dividends received. Taking the $822 out of the calculation, the portfolio capital gain of 22 points beat the S&P 500's gain of about 13 points, by 9 points, a pretty impressive beat of 69% during the period.

Click to enlarge

Quest 3

As many readers are now aware, I wasn't satisfied that quests 1 and 2 would show my trust in the Dugan Stock Scoring System because together they didn't represent much skin-in-the-game.

So, in early January 2016 I bought significant dollar positions in nine more stocks that make up a large DSSS-selected portfolio designed to beat the S&P 500. I have been reporting on that portfolio's relative performance each month during 2016. Below is the final report before declaring victory and moving on to the new portfolio to beat S&P 500 for 2017.

Click to enlarge

In its eleventh and final monthly test, the DSSS-selected real 9-stock portfolio again blew away the S&P 500, outperforming by 98% (down from 121% last month).

For reference, 2016 was truly an outlier. In normal times, I would be quite happy to beat S&P 500 by 10%. Clearly, some good fortune enabled 2016's outstanding results for all 3 quests.

In spring 2015, I created the Dugan Stock Scoring System (DSSS) to be applied to David Fish's All-CCC stocks. David's all-CCC list contains almost 700 long-term dividend-paying stocks (not including REITs and MLPs) with histories of raising dividends for a minimum of 5 years to over 50 continuous years). You can find David's December CCC list here. Click on the "Excel Spreadsheet" link in the U.S. Dividend Champions section. Alternatively, you can type in David's name in the "search by" box in the upper right corner of any SA page and "follow" David and you will then receive a notice each month when he publishes the CCC list.

I introduced the stock scoring system in a Seeking Alpha article on 8/21/2015. Toward the end of 2015, I made some formula changes, most of which were suggestions that came from SA readers.

The Dugan Stock Scoring System is a tool to identify the overall quality of CCC companies. Those companies' stocks earning high Dugan Scores are high quality stocks which should produce better investing results than otherwise would be attained by simply filtering for desired characteristics. In this context, highest quality means companies which have:

STRONG CURRENT CONDITIONS, as exemplified by: great value as measured by relative Graham number, low payout ratio, low debt/equity ratio and high Most Recent dividend increase %

EXCELLENT PROSPECTS, as exemplified by: high EPS growth forecasts for This Year, Next Year and 5 years out; and excellent dividend growth histories.

DSSS isn't a popularity contest. It is a disciplined, systematic and dispassionate approach that evaluates each CCC stock based on a wide variety of investment criteria from four broad categories: Risk, Value, Past Performance and Future Performance Expectations. So, the purpose of the Scoring System is to determine the all-around quality of a stock for buying, holding or selling purposes. No stocks, like no people, are perfect. Therefore, even high quality and high scoring stocks have weaknesses. So, a Dugan Score is a balanced, holistic picture of a stock, which includes its strengths and weaknesses.

You can see from the above explanations, DSSS calculates a score based on the current state, and expected future performance, of a company's stock; not necessarily the company itself. And, it doesn't matter how well a company's stock had performed for its owners in the past. What only matters are the current condition and expected future performance of the stock.

The table below is a summary of the metrics used in the 2017 Dugan Stock Scoring System, along with each metric's relative weighting in the overall formula. The weightings are my assessment of each metric's relative importance in calculating the company's overall quality. The formula for 2017 was changed slightly and announced here.

To gain an understanding of how the system applies the formula for each metric in the system, please see this article.

In addition to the base scoring system there can be a small bonus, or penalty, applied to the earned score for each CCC stock. It is based on a few brokers' recommendations for sector weightings. The base bonus or penalty calculation is simple: market weight for a sector earns zero points, overweight earns 1 point, underweight earns minus 1 point.

Every month I apply the scoring system to David's "All CCC" spreadsheet. After scoring all 750 or so companies, I eliminate REITs and MLPs, then throw out the bottom-scoring 50%, leaving 350+ companies which are the best-of-the-best. I then filter those 350 companies by characteristics which I believe align well with SA readers' needs.

The filters might include something like:

Minimum 8 years on the CCC list

Minimum $5 to $10B market cap

Maximum relative Graham number of 80

Maximum payout ratio of 70

Minimum most-recent dividend increase of 6%

Minimum estimated EPS growth next year of 6%

Minimum estimated EPS growth for the next 5 years of 6%/year

Minimum yield of 2.3%

The result of filtering those best-of-the-best CCC stocks is a list of +/- 15 companies that have strong current conditions, excellent prospects and have been filtered for characteristics which I, and I believe SA readers, value. The difference between my system and a usual filtering process is that I only filter companies which meet the test for being high quality and whose strengths far outweigh their weaknesses. I believe this difference produces better investing results, while still meeting my individual requirements.

Each month I present those 15+ stocks to SA readers for consideration as possible due diligence/purchase candidates. The articles which present those lists usually carry titles like "December's top 15 CCC companies" or "December's top large-cap CCC companies." They can be found by searching for my name in the search box in the upper right corner of the SA site.

Believing in the efficacy of the DSSS to identify excellent companies to purchase, in January and early February of 2016, I bought significant dollar amounts of 9 stocks. All 9, except AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), are stocks which came from then-recent "top 15 stocks" lists in my "Best of …" series of articles, mostly in December.

Since March, I have been reporting the relative performance of this actual 9-stock portfolio to the S&P 500. Below is the information for the final calculation:

Click to enlarge

Asterisk from WestRock (NYSE: WRK), above. Earlier this year, WRK spun off part of itself into a separate publicly-traded company called Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT). To calculate the 61% gain, I added the current market value of my positions in WRK and NGVT, and divided by my original cost of WRK.

The monthly outperformance historical numbers are:

As said many times in the last few months, I realize that 9-stock purchases is too small a sample set and that 11 months of relative performance is too short a time to draw final conclusions. But, I'm very happy with the significant outperformance in all 3 quests so far.

I have completed the process of selecting and purchasing the stocks for 2017's "Beat the S&P 500" challenge based on articles and tables recently published in SA and using the DSSS, CCC, FASTGraphs, and Schwab. You can see 2017's entries here. Relative performance so far is very encouraging.

I hope you enjoyed this journey. Comments are encouraged. Successful investing.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. We do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor as to the suitability of such investments for his specific situation. (Borrowed from Chuck Carnevale).