InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/23/16: FOLD, GTE

|
Includes: ACHN, AT, CDZI, CIEN, COCP, CP, FOLD, GOOG, GTE, HEB, MMAC, MTN, OFG, PEYE, PKTX, PLNT, SLG, SPWH, SQ, WBMD
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/23/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE), and;
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI);
  • Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT);
  • Precision Optics Corporation (OTCQB:PEYE);
  • Achillion Pharm (NASDAQ:ACHN);
  • SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), and;
  • Cocrystal Pharma (OTCQB:COCP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Sportsman's Whse (NASDAQ:SPWH);
  • ProtoKinetix (OTCQB:PKTX);
  • MMA Capital Mgt (NASDAQ:MMAC);
  • Hemispherx Biopharma (NYSEMKT:HEB);
  • Square (NYSE:SQ);
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Cn (NYSE:CP), and;
  • Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • WebMD Health (NASDAQ:WBMD), and;
  • Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN).
Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Water Asset Mgt BO Cadiz CDZI B $1,175,665
2 Perceptive Adv BO Amicus Therap FOLD B $854,835
3 Smith Clarence Edward CEO,DIR,BO Protokinetix PKTX JB* $160,000
4 Palter Gilbert Samuel DIR Atlantic Power AT B $63,200
5 Equels Thomas K CEO,PR,DIR Hemispherx Biopharma HEB JB* $50,000
6 Fisherman Jason S DIR Achillion Pharm ACHN B $39,600
7 Talbot Kevan P CFO,SEC Sportsmans WHse SPWH B $37,600
8 Hardy David Eldon VP,LO,GC Gran Tierra Energy GTE B $25,560
9 Hershey Strategic Capital BO Precision Optics Corporation PEYE B $15,567
10 Roberts Lisa Marie DIR Mma Capital Mgt MMAC B $5,529
Click to enlarge

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Page Lawrence CEO,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $53,324,452
2 Holliday Marc CEO,DIR Sl Green Realty SLG S $15,314,207
3 Smith Gary B CEO,DIR Ciena CIEN AS $2,820,225
4 Grondahl Marc DIR Planet Fitness PLNT AS $2,041,114
5 Redmond John DIR Vail Resorts MTN S $1,211,325
6 Lee Sam PR Cocrystal Pharma COCP JS* $968,000
7 Brougher Francoise O Square SQ AS $811,496
8 Wygod Martin J CB,DIR Webmd Health WBMD S $787,655
9 Macdonald Ubavka Rebecca DIR Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Cn CP S $560,235
10 Fernandez Jose R CEO,DIR Ofg Bancorp OFG S $457,079
Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.