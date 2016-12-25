InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/23/16: FOLD, GTE

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI);
- Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT);
- Precision Optics Corporation (OTCQB:PEYE);
- Achillion Pharm (NASDAQ:ACHN);
- SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), and;
- Cocrystal Pharma (OTCQB:COCP).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Sportsman's Whse (NASDAQ:SPWH);
- ProtoKinetix (OTCQB:PKTX);
- MMA Capital Mgt (NASDAQ:MMAC);
- Hemispherx Biopharma (NYSEMKT:HEB);
- Square (NYSE:SQ);
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG);
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Cn (NYSE:CP), and;
- Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Water Asset Mgt
|BO
|Cadiz
|CDZI
|B
|$1,175,665
|2
|Perceptive Adv
|BO
|Amicus Therap
|FOLD
|B
|$854,835
|3
|Smith Clarence Edward
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Protokinetix
|PKTX
|JB*
|$160,000
|4
|Palter Gilbert Samuel
|DIR
|Atlantic Power
|AT
|B
|$63,200
|5
|Equels Thomas K
|CEO,PR,DIR
|Hemispherx Biopharma
|HEB
|JB*
|$50,000
|6
|Fisherman Jason S
|DIR
|Achillion Pharm
|ACHN
|B
|$39,600
|7
|Talbot Kevan P
|CFO,SEC
|Sportsmans WHse
|SPWH
|B
|$37,600
|8
|Hardy David Eldon
|VP,LO,GC
|Gran Tierra Energy
|GTE
|B
|$25,560
|9
|Hershey Strategic Capital
|BO
|Precision Optics Corporation
|PEYE
|B
|$15,567
|10
|Roberts Lisa Marie
|DIR
|Mma Capital Mgt
|MMAC
|B
|$5,529
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Page Lawrence
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$53,324,452
|2
|Holliday Marc
|CEO,DIR
|Sl Green Realty
|SLG
|S
|$15,314,207
|3
|Smith Gary B
|CEO,DIR
|Ciena
|CIEN
|AS
|$2,820,225
|4
|Grondahl Marc
|DIR
|Planet Fitness
|PLNT
|AS
|$2,041,114
|5
|Redmond John
|DIR
|Vail Resorts
|MTN
|S
|$1,211,325
|6
|Lee Sam
|PR
|Cocrystal Pharma
|COCP
|JS*
|$968,000
|7
|Brougher Francoise
|O
|Square
|SQ
|AS
|$811,496
|8
|Wygod Martin J
|CB,DIR
|Webmd Health
|WBMD
|S
|$787,655
|9
|Macdonald Ubavka Rebecca
|DIR
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Cn
|CP
|S
|$560,235
|10
|Fernandez Jose R
|CEO,DIR
|Ofg Bancorp
|OFG
|S
|$457,079
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
