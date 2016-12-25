Achillion Pharmaceuticals - Taking Its First Steps After HCV

Company Overview

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with drugs being developed primarily in the hepatitis C virus and complement factor pathway disease areas. Its lead products in the hepatitis C area, ACH-3102 (odalasvir), ACH-3422, and sovaprevir, have been sold to Janssen, a subdivision of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) back in May 2015 via a worldwide partnership agreement. Janssen has taken over the trials and development plans for Achillion's HCV drug candidates, leaving Achillion to refocus its plans on developing the next round of drug candidates in the complement factor inhibition field.

Company Pipeline and Current Projects

Achillion has been developing a large portfolio of complement factors inhibitors over the last few years (currently standing at over 1700 molecules), with a specific focus on complement factor D inhibition. Its lead product from this extensive portfolio is ACH-4471, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of complement factor D, that works by blocking the alternative pathway in the complement system. The complement system, if unregulated, can lead to several rare diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), C3 glomerulopathies, and dry Age Related Macular Degeneration. As a brief introduction to one of the diseases listed above, PNH currently has about 8-10 thousand patients with the disease in the US and Europe, with only one approved treatment (Soliris' eculizumab) with sales of over $2.6 billion in 2015. Eculizumab is IV administered, and has several adverse effects/warnings that Achillion hopes to remedy with the orally administered ACH-4471 if successful, not to mention its greater ease of administration via the oral route compared to the IV route.

In February 2016, Achillion initiated a phase 1 trial for ACH-4471 to determine its safety in healthy volunteers at different dosing levels, along with determining levels of complement inhibition in vivo. 4 study groups were used in increasing single administration dosages (200 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg and a 1200 mg BID dose group). All groups achieved 100% inhibition of complement activity between 1-2.5 hours post dosing, with no serious adverse effects, and prompted management to initiate a second phase 1 trial (MAD) to assess multiple ascending dosing, starting in June 2016, along with plans for a phase 2 trial of ACH-4471 in PNH and C3G by the end of 2016. The plans for the phase 2 trial did not end up materializing in the given timeframe, which we will get into below.

The June 2016 phase 1 MAD trial had its results announced November 3rd 2016. The goal of the MAD study was to further determine appropriate dosage levels for safety and tolerability, as well as determine the dosage needed to reach appropriate and effective drug levels in the body. Three dosing groups were used, 200 mg, 500 mg, and 800 mg given BID (every 12 hours). There were no serious adverse events reported, however, two patients did develop higher than normal alanine aminotranferase (ALT) levels in the 500 mg, and 800 mg study groups. These higher ALT levels are typically indications of liver damage, and resulted in some apprehension from the market, which sold off the shares 33% on the day of the announcement.

The company has responded to these results by clarifying that the raised ALT levels in the two patients were dose dependent, with the 800 mg dosage resulting in a more serious (grade 4) ALT increase relative to the 500 mg dosing (grade 3). Both patients had no signs of complications from the dosages received, and returned back to normal levels without intervention shortly after. These results set back the plans for a phase 2 trial launch before the end of 2016, as now the company plans on doing another phase 1 trial to explore lower dosage groups of ACH-4471. It is also key to note that the 200 mg had no adverse effects and achieved satisfying levels of complement inhibition.

Taken together, ACH-4471 is far from dead, and is going through the motions of finding both its safe and effective dosage levels from the multiple phase 1 trials. Going into 2017, the plans for ACH-4471 include release of more detailed preliminary results from the MAD phase 1 trial (H1 2017 expected) along with another phase 1 trial to explore lower exposure levels needed to proceed to phase 2 trials.

HCV JNJ Partnership Progress

Following up on Achillion's 2015 partnership with Janssen, one of the treatment goals was recently achieved with drug combo JNJ-4178. On September 23, 2016, it was announced that preliminary data from the phase 2a trial looking at the effectiveness of a triple combination of simeprevir, AL-335, and odalasvir (named JNJ-4178 for short) on sustained viral response rates in patient with genotype 1 HCV was successful. For both 6 and 8 week treatment durations, this combination resulted in 100% SVR measured at 12 weeks in this patient population. Achieving these results at 6 weeks treatment duration was a key goal for Achillion and its partnership with Janssen. There are already a slew of approved drugs on the market for HCV, but the companies believe having a 6 week treatment option will be a differentiating factor for prescribers due to increased compliance rates in the patient population. Currently the shortest treatment duration is 8 weeks, although some may say that a further reduction from 8 to 6 weeks is not that significant, it will likely come down to pricing levels and compliance if efficacy and safety are not different from market competitors. Based on these positive results, Janssen is proceeding with a phase 2b trial planned to begin in Q4 2016 to further gather and assess data for JNJ-4178.

On top of the HCV trial plans mentioned above, there is also an ongoing phase 2b trial looking at a combination of odalasvir and simeprevir in the treatment of HCV genotypes 1-6 (with and without cirrhosis) with results expected to be announced in July 2017. This trial will look to expand upon HCV indications treatable by odalasvir and simperevir, with a similar goal of attaining 100% SVR after 6 and 8 weeks of treatment.

Continued success in the HCV space is crucial for both Achillion and its shareholders. There are still $905 million in milestone payments up for grabs if Achillion hits its pre determined partnership targets for its HCV drug candidates. The $905 million is broken down with $115 million being awarded for specific developmental/enrollment/drug trial results, majority of which hinges on one dosing study that has not been disclosed. The other $790 million is broken down by $290 million being awarded for successful regulatory registration and first sales in specific regions, and $500 million to be awarded when certain sales targets are reached worldwide. So far, trial results for Achillion in HCV have been successful, and management believes hitting the specified global sales targets should not be an issue if its drug candidates receive regulatory and market approval.

Risks

As with any drug candidate, there is always the highly likely chance something goes wrong in a clinical trial. If Achillion doesn't hit its targets with its HCV pipeline, its partnership with Janssen and milestone payments will become moot. Due to the fact that its HCV products are late entrants into the field, there is no guarantee that they can hit their sales targets if HCV prescribers do not see enough of a benefit to a shorter treatment duration. Its complement factor D inhibitor ACH-4471 may not pass safety and efficacy levels need to proceed with further trials. Although Achillion does have ample supplementary small molecule candidates in its portfolio, these candidates would be starting from very early drug trial levels and it could be many years before one successfully makes it through the rigorous approval and developmental process. Not to mention there are over a dozen other companies competing in the complement factor field, with several others in the specific complement factor D inhibition field that Achillion is targeting (Novartis and Genentech).

Summary

Achillion's stock price has dropped significantly in the last few months on mixed phase 1 safety results from its ACH-4471 exploratory trial. There is still a good chance that at lower doses, the same efficacy levels in complement activity inhibition can be seen, without the adverse ALT levels. If this happens, we can expect a phase 2 trial to continue investigating the suitability of ACH-4471 in treatments of PNH and C3G, which will give the pipeline new life. Achillion also is looking into other disease fields and drug candidates with its complement factor inhibiting portfolio, such as dry AMD and aHUS, giving it a few shots on goal for finding a new successor to its HCV drugs. Achillion has ample cash on hand, $409.5 million as of September 30th 2016 to carry it forward without imminent financial worries, along with the potential for significant milestone payments down the line if its HCV drugs stay on track. Lastly, over the last few months, company insiders have started making small purchases of stock, most notably with director Jason Fisherman buying 10 000 shares on December 23rd. This likely caused the spike of ~10% in share price that day, as some may see this buying as a signal that positive results/news are coming for Achillion. When looking at these insider buys, it is important to note that the size of the purchases is not that large, so these are small votes of confidence if anything for the share price. Achillion could be viewed now as an early stage developmental drug company with a promising complement field drug candidate and a hefty cash reserve tied to a large option on milestone and royalty payments from its sold HCV franchise.