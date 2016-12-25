Phillips 66 - Downstream Company With Impressive Cash Flow

Phillips 66 has taken this increased cash flow and given it back to shareholders. The company has raised its dividend and continues to buyback large amounts of shares.

Phillips 66 at the same time has managed to continue to invest in its business, seeing its cash flow increase since the start of the crash.

Phillips 66 has had to deal with an incredibly difficult oil environment. However, the company has continued to keep its utilization high and its expenses low.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), as a downstream company, has had a fairly consistent stock price since the start of the crash. The company's operation in consistently strong downstream oil markets means that the company has managed to consistently increase its dividends to investors. The strength of Phillips 66 cash flow combined with the company's future earnings and dividend growth potential shows how the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Phillips 66 is an American multinational energy company headquartered in Houston, Texas created by a spin-off from ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). The company has 14 thousand customers worldwide and is active in more than 65 countries across the world. With a market cap of just over $45 billion, Phillips 66 is one of the largest midstream and downstream oil companies in the world. However, despite its size, the company has impressive future growth potential.

Click to enlarge

Phillips 66 - New York 1

Phillips 66 has performed admirably well since the start of the market crash. The company's June 2014 pre-crash stock price peak of roughly $86 per share is a few percent below the company's stock present stock price of just over $87 per share. However, while the company's stock price has stayed fairly consistent, the company has managed to increase its dividend from $2.00 annually before the crash to present dividends of $2.60 per share.

Phillips 66 Operational Excellence and Oil Markets

Now that we have an overview of Phillips 66 along with a discussion of the company's dividend improvements, it is now time to discuss Phillips 66 operational excellence.

Click to enlarge

Phillips 66 Operational Performance - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

Phillips 66 has managed to keep the incidence rate on its assets fairly low. This low incidence rate, significantly below the industry average, means that the company has managed to run a top of the line operation. At the same time, the company has managed to maintain an incredibly high utilization of its refineries with minimal planned maintenance and turnaround expenses in the current quarter and lower operating costs.

Phillips 66 combination of low operating costs, high utilization, and low recordable incidence rates means that the company has managed to run a tip-top operation. This will result in additional earnings for investors and allow the company to continue to increase its future dividends.

Click to enlarge

Phillips 66 Margins - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

At the same time, in the face of falling Brent crude prices, Phillips 66 has had some difficulties as the result of the oil crash. Crude oil prices have fallen by more than 50% from 2014 average prices of $99 per barrel to a 3Q 2016 average to $42 per barrel. In the same space of time, global market crack spreads have dropped by $16.66 per barrel to $12.48 per barrel.

This drop in spreads, while intense, means that the company has been able to hold onto impressive earnings. This has allowed the company's stock price to remain fairly consistent in the face of dropping earnings and a difficult oil environment.

Phillips 66 Capital Allocation

Now that we have discussed Phillips 66 operational excellence and the oil markets that the company has operated in, it is now time to move on to a discussion of the company's capital allocation.

Click to enlarge

Phillips 66 Earnings and Spending - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

Phillips 66 has consistently earned large amounts of cash and in 2017 anticipates a total of $6 billion in cash from its earnings and (NYSE: PSXP) contributions. The company has ~$2.5 billion in adjusted capital expenditures and anticipates another ~$2.5 billion in dividends and share repurchases. That means that Phillips 66 anticipates earning more than its expenses while still being able to undertake capital expenditures, share repurchases, and pay out its increased dividend.

This shows Phillips 66 financial strength and how the company's earnings have actually increased since the start of the market crash.

Click to enlarge

Phillips 66 Equity and Debt - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

Now that we have an overview of Phillips 66 cash and spending obligations, it is now time to discuss the company's capital structure. The company, as of 3Q 2016, had roughly $24.3 billion in equity including a PSX noncontrolling interest attributable to PSXP. At the same time, PSX and PSXP have a total of $8.9 billion in debt. That means that PSX has managed to maintain a consistently low 27% consolidated debt-to-capital ratio.

On top of this low debt-to-capital issue, which means that Phillips 66 has minimal risk of going bankrupt, the company also has $7 billion in available liquidity. This liquidity would allow the company to undertake additional expansion projects should they present themselves. At the same time, the company is focused on a 3.5x debt/EBITDA target at PSXP. PSXP has a market cap of more than $5 billion and its focus on maintaining a low debt ratio while focusing on midstream assets shows PSXP's capital strength.

Click to enlarge

Phillips 66 Capital Program - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

Now that we have discussed Phillip 66's income and obligations along with the company's overall capital structure, it is time to move on to discussing the company's capital program. Phillips 66 capital program for 2016 is expected to be approximately $4.4 billion, or $0.9 billion below the company's 2017 budget. While the company's capital budget has dropped from its 2015 highs, the company is continuing to invest in its future with a higher capital budget than in 2012 or 2013.

As we can see, Phillip 66's consolidated budget is roughly evenly spread between the company's midstream and refining assets. Phillips 66 midstream capital budget of more than $1 billion represents a significant amount of assets that will be dropped down to PSXP, or Phillips 66 Partners. The drop down of these assets will represent immediate returns for Phillips 66 shareholders and help them with rapid profits that can be paid out as dividends or used to increase shareholder rewards.

Phillips 66 Shareholder Rewards

Now that we have an overview of Phillips 66, we have discussed the company's operational excellence and oil markets, and we have discussed Phillip 66's capital allocation, it is now time to finish up by discussing the company's shareholder rewards.

Click to enlarge

Phillips 66 Dividend and Distributions - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

Phillips 66 is focused on helping shareholders and has been rapidly increasing its annual dividend. The company's annual dividends have increased from $0.45 in the 2H of 2012 to $1.89 when the crash began in mid-2014, all the way to $2.45 for 2016. At the same time, the company has consistently spent massive amounts of money on share repurchases and dividends.

In fact, since the start of the crash, Phillips 66 has spent approximately $23 billion on share repurchases. Given that Phillips 66 has a total market cap just under $46 billion, the company's share repurchases over the past 3 years have been enough to repurchase roughly one-third of the company. Over the next 3 years, Phillips 66, with the same earnings, could cut the company's present share cap in half.

These share repurchases and increasing dividends shows how Phillips 66 is continuously committed to its shareholders.

Click to enlarge

Phillips 66 Shareholder Returns - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

In fact, this above graph of Phillips 66's total shareholder returns over the past 4 years, shows the impressive returns that the company has achieved. The company, in the midst of an oil crash, has managed to provide a 168% return to shareholders. That beats not only the company's peers but also the S&P 100 (NYSEARCA: SPY).

This shows not only Phillips 66 impressive history of returns but also the company's continued commitment to shareholders.

Conclusion

Phillips 66 has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the market crash. The company has managed to achieve record operation while keeping investments low. At the same time, in the face of a rapidly falling crude market, the company's spreads have remained high. That has allowed the company to continue to throw off massive amounts of cash flow and increase its earnings.

On top of increasing its earnings, Phillips 66 has remained committed to shareholders. The company has continued to increase both its dividend and its share repurchases since the start of the crash. These continual increases means that Phillips 66, if it continues its rate of repurchases, will be able to repurchase half of its company over the next 3 years. At the same time, Phillips 66 continues to pay shareholders a respectable dividend of just under 3%.

For these reasons, Phillips 66 is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX, COP, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.