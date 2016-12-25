Valeant: A Bad Investment In The Best Scenario

Valeant could still have $20 billion in debt by 2023. This debt load will strain the firm's liquidity.

I do not believe Valeant will be able to pay down its debts without selling assets. However, even when humoring a theoretical scenario, Valeant is uninvestable.

Investment Thesis

I have previously made some misleading statements suggesting I would consider going long Valeant. I take back these statements upon further analysis of the data.

Valeant is a roller coaster ride, but at the end of the day, the firm looks uninvestable. Both longs and shorts have significant risks going forward.

There are conflicting opinions on Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) ability to pay down its debts without selling assets. Even those who believe Valeant "has a clear pathway for managing debt" admit the stock will be left with a debt load of 4.5x its EBITDA - this is somewhere around $20 billion - by 2023.

According to the arguments expressed in this scenario, there is no real incentive to invest in VRX unless you are already a bag holder.

From 2017 to 2023, half a decade, Valeant will continue to be burdened by a massive debt load straining its liquidity. Less liquidity means less R&D spending, less advertising, and increases the impact of unfavorable litigation and headline risk on the stock price. This is not a fertile environment for creating competitive pharmaceutical products.

Economics of Holding Valeant

Two economic theories suggest investors should sell Valeant: the sunk cost theory and the opportunity cost theory.

Investments have an opportunity cost, and even if Valeant does not go bankrupt, there is a cost to holding stock in a company with such limited upside and such substantial risks compared to similar stocks in the market.

Investors who are already long on Valeant should view the investment as a sunk cost and not let previous losses cloud their judgment going forward.

Interest Expense

Interest expense is one of the most overlooked problems associated with debt. The author suggested Valeant could do the following to reduce its debt:

"Assumes coupon interest rates of 10%, 9%, 8.5% and 8% for the new bonds which replace maturing bonds in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively."

Seeing as interest payments already burden Valeant's FCF, adding higher interest rate bonds to the mix does little to improve the firm's situation - even if the total long-term debt is reduced to a still bad 4.5x EBITDA.

VRX Interest Expense (Annual) data by YCharts

Longs

Being long Valeant at a $14.00 cost basis may go well in the short-term because the company could sell assets and have a significant spike of 10-40 percent. A spike could also be triggered by approval of Brodalumab (until the market realizes that this will result in a $170 million cash payment to AstraZeneca).

In my opinion, these short-term spikes are the only good reason to hold the VRX and investors who are lucky enough to catch this upside should immediately sell and take profits.

Valeant has limited upside over the long term, even if it can avoid bankruptcy. Valeant's massive debt load will strain its liquidity and prevent it from making the sorts of research investments it needs to become a bonafide research-driven pharmaceutical firm.

For the next decade, Valeant will continue as an awkward, overleveraged rollup without strong pipeline growth drivers.

Shorts

Short sellers on Valeant have made returns of over 90% in a few years, and there may be some extra profits to be made - at great risk. The primary risk faced by Valeant shorts is volatility.

I am not short Valeant because I saw what happened after talk of a Salix sale boosted the stock by 30 percent, and I don't want to catch myself on the wrong side of that kind of movement. This being said, Valeant has several near-term catalysts that should make good entry points for short selling.

The Approval of Brodalumab

As with any FDA approval, Brodalumab's approval should boost VRX stock. This boost will likely be retail driven and short-lived. It will quickly correct downward when informed members of the market realize how bad Valeant's terms with AstraZeneca are. Quote:

"Under the terms of the agreement, Valeant will make an upfront payment to AstraZeneca of $100 million, as well as additional pre-launch milestones of up to $170 million and further sales-related milestone payments of up to $175 million following launch. After approval, AstraZeneca and Valeant will share profits."

Valeant agreed to these terms under the assumption that it would have more favorable price elasticity with the help of Philidor. Without Philidor, Brodalumab will do more harm than good to Valeant's bottom line.

2016 Annual Report

Evidence suggests Valeant's 2016 annual report and 4th quarter data will be worse than expected, leading to a decline in the stock.

Wellbutrin sales are in freefall, dropping 30% from Q315-16, and I believe with the end of Direct Success, we will see sales fall below $50 million for the 4th quarter based on lower prices and volume.

Valeant's Salix division will probably also underperform due to public discussion of a potential sale. This disruption leads to sales force demotivation and disrupts the distribution channels. It is also possible that Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) will use the data it gained from Salix to compete with Valeant in the gastro-market.

Source: Meme GeneratorClick to enlarge

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VRX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.