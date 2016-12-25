Are You Delusional?

Don't forget that at the end of the day, you truly "don't know.".

If so, you may want to consider the fact that the future is never, ever certain.

Are you inclined to believe that steadily rising markets are indicative of a natural equilibrium?

Eventually something will happen, we will have a correction, and it will be followed by business as usual. Heisenberg, you can then point to any of your many 'the sky over Rome is falling on chicken little who is on fire' [posts].

That's from a reader who apparently didn't appreciate my admittedly gloomy holiday missive on tail risk, swans of various colors, insurance, and Courvoisier.

I was grateful for the comment however, because it reminded me of a few more memorable quotes from former SocGen strategist Dylan Grice. The only problem was, I had long since deleted the note where those quotes can be found, so I did what any detached, withdrawn, self-absorbed macro addict would do: I spent five hours out of my weekend looking for it.

Finally, at around 3 p.m., I found it.

The following words were published in 2009, but it should be fairly obvious how/why they apply to the excerpted comment above and to the current state of markets (emphasis mine):

The future is always uncertain. The natural state of the mind is to see order even where there is none, a happy delusional equilibrium tricking us into seeing what cant be seen. And if equity volatility is a proxy for market visibility, then current equity volatility at its historical average suggests we are in such a delusional equilibrium right now. And thanks to Taleb's insights, which teach us that this delusional equilibrium is merely a neurological sleight of hand and not based on anything fundamentally true, the current confidence exhibited by the average level of equity volatility today isnt based on anything fundamentally true either. Its based on the tricks of our collective minds. Events which are unexpected enough to disturb the delusional equilibrium must happen, because truth outs eventually. Yet these surprises are the events which create opportunity. CEOs refusing to forecast, analysts complaining they have no visibility, risk appetites declining across asset classes and equity vol spiking, like some sort of collective mental breakdown, is the least risky time to invest. The illusion of predictability is shattered, and the reality of uncertainty temporarily fairly priced. Temporarily because we know that our brains are hardwired to reassert the delusional equilibrium. The next chart shows valuations in November of last year and March of this. On each occasion volatility was historically high. With the collapse of Lehman (November) and concern that governments were about to go bust (March) the market then knew that it didnt know. Volatility more closely reflected the reality that we never know whats around the corner and risk prices reflected the emotional discomfort such realisation causes. It was a good time to be active. In November credit was cheap while in March equities were a bit cheap. Today volatility is low/average. Weve forgotten that we dont know. Weve once again found our happy, delusional equilibrium which allows us to pretend our world is ordered. Its fun and its comfortable, but its not the time to be making aggressive bets.

You see, when a reader says something like "we will have a correction, and it will be followed by business as usual," what that really means is that particular person is confusing reality with delusional equilibrium. The reality is that there is no "business as usual" - everything is uncertain. The investor who perceives a comfortable stasis is deluding himself.

Meanwhile, there are signs that investors are beginning to worry about what might be around the corner. Take, for instance, the VXV/VIX ratio which compares expectations for volatility (NYSEARCA:VIXY) over the next three months to predictions for volatility in the coming month:

As you can see, the ratio is the highest it's been since 2012.

Here are some other warning signs via Bloomberg:

Volatility trading has reached new peaks. The volume of VIX futures has climbed to more than 212,000 contracts on average each day this year, surpassing the previous record of about 190,000 in 2014.

The number of shares outstanding on the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures and the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN -- which generate twice the daily return of a gauge tracking CBOE Volatility Index futures -- has soared by more than 1,000 percent this year, with trading surging more than sevenfold. The iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has attracted the most money, amassing almost $2 billion in inflows.

In Europe, a record volume of VStoxx Index futures in December pushed the number of annual trades to a daily average of 40,000, almost 40 percent more than last year. Strategists say current implied volatility isn't pricing in risks related to next year's French election.

The moral of the story: before you get comfortable with the idea of "normal" markets, just remember that the distribution is not Gaussian and those who imagine that it is may be delusional.

