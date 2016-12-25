The Cancer In The China Banking System Will Metastasize Globally

There is only one solution that will be right for China but it will be devastating for the rest of the world.

What is the problem and how big can it be? The size of nonperforming loans relative to capital is many times worse than the U.S. banking problem in 2008.

The China Banking Problem

The problem is really quite simple. Too many of the loans being made by Chinese banks, especially to SOEs (state-owned enterprises), are being used to service existing debt. Official information is hard to come by from China unless the data paints a rosy picture. But here are a few pieces of data that tell a good part of the story.

The graph below (from a McKinsey report) illustrates part of the problem: China has increased its debt to GDP ratio by more than 80 percent since before the financial crisis. Yes, China has experienced strong growth in GDP during that period but the amount of new GDP created by all that new debt is about half what it was before 2008. Stated another way, each new dollar of additional GDP requires twice as much debt as it once did. China is getting far less bang for it incremental debt. The trend is getting worse over time. Most investors are ignoring the mounting debt in China. I think that may be a very big mistake at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Let us put that into a little better perspective with this quote from The Guardian, " The consulting firm McKinsey Group said earlier this year that the country's total debt had quadrupled since 2007 and was likely as high as $28 trillion by mid-2014." That would imply that by now the total debt in China would be in excess of $30 trillion from under $10 trillion in 2007. Such a rate of increase is not sustainable. According to the site "Trading Economics," China's GDP has grown from $4.56 trillion in 2008 to $10.87 trillion in 2015 which translates to an increase of 138 percent over a period when debt has grown by nearly 300 percent.

Another quote from the same article adds additional perspective, " The country's debt has ballooned to almost 250% of GDP thanks to Beijing's repeated use of cheap credit to stimulate slowing growth, unleashing a massive, debt-fueled spending binge."

The official rate of NPLs (non-performing loans) in China is reported to be only 1.75 percent as of Q1 2016, but many believe that number masks a lot of NPLs held by banks backed by the Chinese government. According to an article in Forbes, "… the market estimates of the true position reaches as high as 15-19% of the loan book ( from CLSA) which is very high, if true, but SocGen goes higher and estimates the overall exposure to loss within the banking sector amounts to as much as 12% of 2015 GDP."

In an interview by Grant Williams of Real Vision, Kyle Bass (a billionaire hedge fund manager who spotted the mortgage crisis in 2007) states that the mismatch of assets to liabilities in excess of ten percent. In the U.S. in 2007 our banks had an asset/liabilities mismatch of about 2.5 percent. So, the problem is four times as bad in China as it was in the U.S. prior to our financial crisis.

Another point that Bass makes in the full version of the interview (audio presented by Revengeance Economics here) is that the reason most frequently given as to why a financial crisis cannot happen in China is because it would be too devastating to the global economy and therefore cannot be allowed to happen. That was the same excuse before the financial crisis hit. Such logic is inherently illogical to me. For my money, if things are this bad (and they are) it is no longer a matter of if but when the bad ending will come.

What is the solution!

The solution for China is to devalue its currency by a significant amount. The Yuan has already devalued by nearly seven percent, but that is no more than a down payment relative to the underlying problem. Thus far China has only treated the symptoms but the cure will be require a much larger dose.

A devaluation makes its foreign reserves much more valuable relative to the size of its internal problem denominated in Yuan. A devaluation makes the necessary moves to recapitalize its banks much more manageable. In the end, China will be a little worse for wear but will also be able to weather the storm by introducing inflation into its economy while exporting deflation to its trading partners. Then the growth can continue again but from a somewhat smaller size, in terms of GDP, than the nation enjoys today.

The Chinese people will not enjoy the inflationary tactic, but will probably bend to the will of their leaders. Of course, those leaders would prefer to control the process and stretch it out over several years, but I have huge doubts that they will be able to pull that off. My reason is that as the USD (U. S. dollar) continues to strengthen against other major currencies it will put additional strain and pressure on the Chinese to devalue. By maintaining a quasi-peg to the USD and gradually lowering the relative value of the Yuan, Chinese goods become more expensive all across the globe outside of the U.S. That will result in slower growth, lower revenues and higher losses for those companies that are already faltering. The stronger the USD becomes and the longer the Chinese prop up the Yuan the faster the speed at which this train wreck approaches.

So, it is my opinion (for what it is worth) that China will not be able to "manage" a soft landing this time around as is assumed by the majority of the financial world. Just because the resulting trauma to the global economy would be too much to bear is not a good enough argument to justify putting one's head in the sand and hoping for the best.

The Global Economy is Unprepared

But the heads of central banks, financial institutions and governments are not prepared for what is likely to come. The central banks have already spent most, if not all, of the monetary capital in feeble attempts to combat a deflationary environment. The Fed (Federal Reserve Bank of the U.S.) and its global brethren have been attempting to introduce inflation back into the various economies ever since 2008 with very little positive results. They have flooded the world financial networks with trillions of dollars in an attempt to create more demand but have thus far failed to revive stagnant economies in developed nations. The central banks will use ever more drastic measures to combat deflation if necessary but the efficacy of such measures will be muted by the impact of a devaluation by China.

As China devalues it will introduce significantly higher inflation into its economy. But what happens to its trade partners around the globe? China will become a major exporter of deflation. Here is how that works.

As the Yuan devalues against other currencies, China's imports will cost it more causing inflation in China. But the reverse is true of how the devaluation impacts its exports. As the Yuan devalues its exports become much cheaper for its trading partners to buy. The U.S. consumer will probably benefit to a degree but the real winners could be the U.S. multinationals with extensive outsourcing contracts with Chinese manufacturers. I will mention my favorite in this category in a moment.

Deflationary pressures of the magnitude that such a substantial devaluation could bring (assuming a 20-30 percent devaluation is necessary to stabilize the Chinese financial system) is likely to slow consumption in many developed nations. That seems illogical, I know. But why would we begin buying much more than we need of something just because it is suddenly cheaper? And if the deflation takes more than a few months to work its way through the system, prices will be falling month after month. As prices keep falling consumers will instinctively put off buying as long as possible hoping to get a better price next month or the month after that and so on. It is the psychological conundrum of a deflationary spiral that holds people back from consuming any more than needed.

In addition, the sudden drop in costs of U.S. imports from China will make all U.S.-manufactured goods that compete with those imports drastically more expensive. The same will happen in Europe and all around the globe. Demand for products and services originating in the trading partner countries of China will most likely drop causing reductions in GDP rather than economic growth. That will lead to losses of jobs which results in even lower demand. All the while people continue to put of major purchases as they wait for a lower price hoping to catch the bottom. But the bottom never comes; or least it will feel that way for a while. The bottom will eventually come and then all the economies of the world, developed and otherwise, will begin to grow.

During the chaotic deflationary spiral the weakest companies with excess debt will finally be put out of their misery and the stronger competitors that survive will pick up the pieces (additional market share) and emerge with much better prospects for future growth than has been seen in over a decade.

In the interim period, before the China reset, multinational companies based in the U.S. will have to deal with headwinds cause by the stronger USD. Foreign revenue and profits will need to be converted to USD terms for reporting purposes and will suffer currency losses.

During and after the China reset some U.S. based companies will prosper and others will fail. It will be more important than ever to be diligent in choosing investments. Caution and patience are the best advice I can give at this juncture. But here is one example of how a U.S.-based multinational company could prosper from the event, during and after.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is not unique in its business model in terms of outsourcing most of its production to Chinese manufacturers and assembly plants. Cheap labor will become even cheaper. Costs of producing and iPhone will go down and the company will be able to either lower its prices or increase its margins, or both. Its cost of producing products to be sold in China will also fall keeping it competitive in that vital market. But its costs relative to competitors that produce competing products outside of China will provide an advantage. It may not reap advantages in all directions, but in many of the markets that count (China, U.S. and Europe) is could find significant competitive benefits.

Other companies that outsource manufacturing and assembly to China could also benefit. Those that export to China from manufacturing operations outside of China will find competing more difficult, not only in China but globally. Thus, I believe that taking a hard look at what one owns and discerning the potential outcome, whether benefits or risks, is a prudent activity at this time.

I do not profess to know when such an event will take place. I do not know how long it will take. If, as most pundits believe, China will be able to manage the process and extend the devaluation over the next decade, it could become a major drag on global growth. That, in addition to the aging populations of many developed nations, could cause a stronger deflationary undercurrent than that which already exists today making the job of central banks even more difficult. I do not believe that those institutions are up to the task if that happens. Of course, that is just my opinion and should be weighed against your own understanding of monetary policy effectiveness.

The one thing I do believe (where I derive my convictions) is that the problem in China will not go away, nor will it turn into something positive until it is over. The pain, again I believe, is unavoidable. The timing and form it will take are unanswerable questions. But, combined with the fragility of the European banks and economic growth of that region, I (one again) believe that this coming event could be more devastating to the global economy than the financial crisis of 2008.

After it is behind us and as the U.S. demographics begin to improve with the millennial generations hitting its stride I believe that the future growth prospects for investors will once again be poised for another great ride to new highs. The opportunities will abound. Until then, I intend to hold my core portfolio positions for income and hedge.

