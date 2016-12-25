Should You Buy These Stocks That Missed Santa's Sleigh Ride?

In this episode, one stock to buy right now, two to put on your watchlist, and one to avoid no matter what.

Oh my, several stocks have been naughty this year, and Santa has punished them by not allowing them on his sleigh. As a result, they missed Santa's rally.

And if I'm right, one particular stock will probably miss many future Santa rallies, because it is overvalued.

I am talking about none other than Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Not only did FB miss the current rally, but it has also corrected by about 8% over the past 3 months. Yes FB has had a good run over the years, and rightfully so. However, when so many investors pile into a stock thinking that the party will continue forever, then it's probably a stock you want to avoid.

If I'm right, FB will probably reach its limit as far as user engagement over the next several quarters, and EPS growth will flatten out. So when investors come to grip with both of these issues -- on which FB's future valuation is based on -- then I think we might see a further correction in the stock.

Don't get me wrong, FB will continue to make a lot of money in the future, however user engagement cannot increase substantially from here. Also, money earned per user can only be increased by branching out to vastly different revenue streams. However even in a multiple revenue stream scenario, users cannot be on all these revenue streams at the same time. So even if Instagram proves to be as popular as FB, users can only be on one medium at a time.

Please consider: Facebook: Take The Money And Run

Another stock that has missed Santa's sleigh is Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Not only did GRPN miss the rally, but it has also corrected by 33% over the past 3 months.

To be honest, I like GRPN a lot. In fact it was one of my big winners last year (over 100% return). However I sold close to $6 a share, because my expectations were not met when GRPN reported Q2 results (please consider: Why I Sold Groupon). And then when Q3 results came out, the disappointment continued and I told you to buy the stock again when it reaches $3.5 a share.

Well folks GRPN is at $3.5 a share and once again and I'm buying. No I don't my expectations for the stock will ferment next quarter, however I am being compensated for that with a big discount.

See GPRN is a turn around situation stock in progress. I am a firm believer that current management will turn the company around in the future, and the stock will be a much higher levels.

So while I do not expect that to happen next quarter, I would be willing to sit on the stock at current levels, because the margin of safety is satisfactory, and the profit possibilities are extremely high.

Another company that was naught is Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY).

CRAY is another stock I like. It has corrected about 50% from its highs and the valuation is compelling at these levels. Over the past 3 months it has fallen about 16%, thus missing out on the recent rally.

CRAY has had combination of bad luck, and a recent slowdown in the sector has created a revenue shortfall. We do know if this slowdown in the sector will continue and establish a trend, therefore the market has put the stock on hold.

My guess is that revenue will once again pick up, especially after Q2'17 and beyond. However, until that time comes, I was hoping that investor fatigue would push the stock down to about $15 a share, where I could buy it with a very wide margin of safety.

So far this has not happened. I do not know if it will happen, but I do not intend to buy CRAY unless we see a generous correction, or we get guidance for higher revenue in the future.

Please consider: Put Cray On Your Watchlist

Finally, another stock on my watch list that has missed the current rally is Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Down by about 8% over the past 3 months, most of it during the same time when the market was in rally mode.

ZNGA is a very wired case. This is a very solid company and I have been buying it close to book value, and selling it higher over the past several years. Currently book value per share is about $1.85. The problem with ZNGA is mainly that its revenue has been falling for several quarters now, and that it has not made money in a while (it does not lose money either).

Recently the company received an upgrade from Mizuho analyst San Phan with a $3.50 price target, and there are a lot of expectations from the company's new game Dawn of Titans.

I however will wait a little to see if this new game will have much appeal. The company has had many games introduced over the years, but overall revenue and profitability have been going down.

However if the stock reaches the $2 threshold, I would be a buyer, because at that level there is very little risk.

Bottom line

As for FB, I advise holders of the stock to sell. If the market was not in an uptrend, with so much money entering the market via indiscriminate ETF buying, I think the stock would have corrected even more.

GRPN has reached my price target, and I have been buying around these levels. I have about half the position I want to have, and I am awaiting technical strength to buy more.

I do not have a position in CRAY. I am hoping for investor fatigue and for a further correction at around $15. I do not know if it will reach that low, but if it doesn't, there are many other fish in the ocean.

As for ZNGA, I also do not have a position. However the stock at current levels could be considered a buy if Dawn of Titans does well. I am hoping for a further correction to the down side, however if I see technical strength on the charts, I will probably be a buyer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.