Bed Bath & Beyond Continues To Struggle

Click to enlarge

Photo credit

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been a repeated disappointment for a long time running. At times in the past I've been drawn in by its ludicrously cheap valuation and juicy yield but thus far, that has proven to be nothing more than a trap. The stock has been stagnant for all of 2016 after a huge selloff to end last year and even the moderate rally that took place heading into Q3 results has been rebuffed and then some. BBBY is cheap (again) and the stock seems to be making a bottom but I don't think I'm brave enough to try and pick it up here.

Click to enlarge

Sales were flat for BBBY in Q3 as it continues to struggle with its physical stores. The transition to digital sales has been a long and arduous journey and but for all of its progress on that front - digital comp sales were up better than 20% in Q3 - the physical stores continue to struggle. Comps were down 1.4% this quarter on top of a 40bps decline in last year's Q3 as BBBY can't seem to figure it out. This has been the case for some time so no one is surprised, but I'll be honest and say that I thought we'd have seen something positive by now.

BBBY has invested heavily in trying to compete in the digital space and it is working to be sure; success in digital sales is indisputable. But that success has come at a high price not only in terms of investments that have made it possible but also in the simple fact that digital sales seem to just be coming from purchases that would otherwise have been made in the stores. The simple fact is that while BBBY's stores aren't losing comp sales at a catastrophic rate by any means, they are losing them steadily and there is no end in sight. I worry about the stores over time because even small nicks can cause a retailer to bleed to death as store costs are largely fixed and constant deleveraging of those costs can be disastrous.

And speaking of those potentially disastrous costs, BBBY's operating margins fell drastically in Q3. Gross margins were down 81bps in Q3 as the constantly promotional environment combined with weak comp sales continues to take its toll on product margins. In addition, as sales levels fall, distribution costs and the like are deleveraged and hurt gross margins as well. I think it is safe to say that BBBY has more than one gross margin issue these days and again, things seem to be getting worse, not better.

SG&A costs followed suit and deleveraged a whopping 197bps in Q3, crushing operating profits. There is only so much any retailer can withstand in terms of maintaining support infrastructure during times of falling revenue and it seems we are finding out that level for BBBY. The push for digital sales is great but it is only possible if BBBY can figure out a way to drive revenue. It hasn't, and SG&A costs are suffering mightily for it. In addition, the One Kings Lane and Personalization Mall acquisitions aren't helping, although they are small potatoes compared to the loss of store productivity.

With operating margins down 277bps in Q3 and comps continuing to suffer, there isn't a lot to like. But to be fair, this quarter looks rather much like other recent quarters from BBBY so I can't say anyone should be surprised. Nonetheless, analysts were caught off-guard anyway and have subsequently slashed estimates for this year and next. EPS growth for next year is now slated to be under three percent and that would certainly warrant the multiple for which BBBY is trading these days.

BBBY is still going for what has become a fairly normal price for the stock, 8.6 times forward earnings. In today's frothy market it is difficult to find anything trading for that kind of price; banks are going for 13 times forward earnings for goodness sake. That alone seems to make BBBY enticing but it just hasn't worked of late and it isn't enough in the face of perpetually declining fundamentals.

The buyback continues to be the only real driver of growth for BBBY as its diluted share count is down by 10% Y/Y. With the stock price back to under 9 times forward earnings, one would hope management is out using its nearly $2B authorization to reduce the float some more. After all, there is literally nothing else that will help with EPS growth on the horizon, but Q3's effort of just $76M in buybacks won't cut it. We have to see more in terms of the buyback in the next couple of quarters or BBBY could go for an even lower multiple.

Expectations are still low for BBBY but they continue to go lower simply because its fundamentals continue to fail to perk up. I have lost faith that a turnaround is coming and as more and more revenue flows away from the stores and towards digital sales, the company's deleveraging of costs is only going to get worse. That will crimp operating margins more than it already has and until that is fixed, BBBY is going to struggle. Yes, the stock is cheap, but it is cheap for some very good reasons. If you want a retailer, you can do a lot better so I'll remain on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.