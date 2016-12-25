Contender Dogs: Energy, Real Estate And Utilities Abound In December

Analysts reported 5.99% LESS net gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top yielding December Contender dogs than from $5k invested in all ten.

Ten yields ranged 6.69%-9.57% on 12/21/16. EEP was broker estimated top Contender for price upside while pursued by six more energy dogs, and three from real estate.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high dividend low priced equities are, in fact, "underdogs".

The Energizer Contender Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Contenders Index members listed as of 11/30/16 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of December 21 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below showed the top ten by yield represented four of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme. Listed were: energy (6); utilities (1); real estate (2); consumer defensive (1). These top ten stocks posted yields from 6.69% to 9.57%.

Actionable conclusions by yield, target price upsides and net gains were drawn from forty Contender dogs surveyed. Thirty one of the forty came from energy, real estate, or utilities sectors.

Click to enlarge

Actionable Conclusion (1) 10 Top Contender Dog Yields Averaged 7.77% December 21

Seeking Alpha reader requests prompted this series of index-specific articles reporting dividend yield plus price upside results for: Dow 30; S&P 500; S&P Aristocrats; NASDAQ 100; Russell 1000; Russell 2000; Champions; Contenders; Challengers; CCC Combined; and Global. Bonus reports cover Bad Boy AllStars, and Sector Leaders.

Top Contender Forty

This article was written to reveal bargain dividend stocks to buy and hold up to one full year. See Dow 30 article for explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991). Now named Dogs of the Dow, O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates has expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

40 Contender Stocks Sorted by Dog Metric Yield

Click to enlarge

David Fish's Contenders list (from here) as of November 30 paid increasing dividends for 10 to 24 years. Contender stocks below as rated by yield were ranked by yields calculated as of December 21 prices to reveal the top ten. Data was sourced from YCharts.com.

As mentioned above, four of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented in the top ten: energy; utilities; consumer defensive; real estate.

Leading the top ten Contenders by yield was the top energy dog, Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) [1].

Energy also captured the second, fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth slots: Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL) [2]; Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) [5]; Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) [6]; Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) [7]; TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) [9].

Finally, the remaining non-energy sector firms (utilities, consumer defensive, and real estate) placed third, fourth,eighth, and tenth: AmeriGas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) [3] the utility, Vector Group Ltd. [8] of consumer defensive, with Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) [4] , and W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) [10] from real estate. These completed the top ten contender dogs for December by yield.

Contenders And Dow Dogs Moved Assertively

Click to enlarge

Periodic strength of ten top Contenders by yield, graphed below as of 12/21/16 was compared to the strength of the Dow. Projected annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the total single share price history of those ten stocks created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (2) Contenders And (3) Dow Dogs Charged Bullishly

Dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each top Contender dog dropped 2% as aggregate single share price increased 10% after November. The Contenders thus, between November 7 and December 21, moved closer to a future overbought crossover. Dividend moved to within 1.97 times above the aggregate single share stock price.

Click to enlarge

Dow dogs also charged into December, as aggregate single share price for those ten soared as dividends dropped. From November December, price soared 15%, while annual dividend (from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten) fell 4.63% according to IndexArb.

As a result, the Dow dogs overbought condition (where aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested) raced to a new record gap.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Dow Dogs Grew Grossly Overbought

As of January 8, 2016, the overbought gap was $224 or 56%. In February the gap grew to $246 or 59%. A March charge put the gap up to $293 or 73%. April set a 2016 record expanding to $400 or 104%, May's price retreat brought the gap down to $350 or 91% and June put the gap at $342 or 90%.

A July surge put the gap at $414 or 114%. August pushed it to $418 but still 114% then September grew the gap to another record for the year, $471 or 128%. The October retreat brought the chasm down to $378 or 101%. November barely changed at $374 or 98%. December widened the girth to a record $505 or 139%.

Click to enlarge

The Dow Dogs remain overbought and overpriced. Meaning, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend grew to $28.06 for December.

Click to enlarge

Compared to the DOW, the Contender ten since February 2016, have brought the two data points, dividend over price, closer together. Recently, in greater contrast to the Dow, Contender Dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $13.18 as of December 21 or 47% of the Dow price per dividend dollar.

If Dow prices decline about 35%-45% they could again become as attractive dividend buys as the contenders! As it stands, the Dow has become an index of growth stocks as their dividends have been progressively devalued by market demand for safe stocks. When Dow prices plunge, their dividends will be attractive again. Unless the dividends plunge, too.

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Ten Contender Dogs Showed 15.04% Average Upside, While (6) Two Dropped To Down 5.26% & 12.88% Estimated To December 2017

Click to enlarge

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool used to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Forecast (7) 6.15% Upside & (8) 9.15% Net Gain Averages from Top 30 Dividend Contenders By December, 2017

Top thirty dogs from David Fish's Dividend Contenders list were graphed below as of December 21, 2016 and compared to analyst mean price target estimates for the same date in 2017.

Click to enlarge

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by predicted annual dividend amounts to find the return.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $30,000 invested as $1k in each of the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created data points for 2016. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2017 data points in green for price and blue for dividend.

Analyst data reported by Yahoo finance projected a 8.4% lower dividend from $30K invested as $1k in each stock in this group while aggregate single share price was projected to increase 8.5% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts had a better history of accurate estimates.

A beta (risk) ranking for each analyst rated stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposite of market direction.

Click to enlarge

Actionable Conclusion (9): Analysts Predict Dividend Contender Dogs To Net 9.06% to 38.14% By December, 2017

Five of ten top dividend yielding Contender dogs were among the ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. So this month the dog strategy as graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance into 2017:

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (not the same as the leader by yield) was projected to net $381.40 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for ENB.

Buckeye Partners LP was projected to net $305.39 based on dividends plus the median rates of twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was projected to net $224.71 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Holly Energy Partners LP was projected to net $199.38 based on a median target price estimate from four analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Omega Healthcare Investors was projected to net $198.66 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% less than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy LP was projected to net $197.79 based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% more than the market as a whole.

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) was projected to net $159.56 based on dividends plus the annual price estimate from fifteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was projected to net $113.18 based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 89% less than the market as a whole.

TC Pipelines LP was projected to net $93.59 based on dividends plus the lowest of annual price estimates from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was projected to net $90.59 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts combined with dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was 19.64% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (10): (Bear Alert) Analysts Showed Two Contender Dogs With Losses Of 3.39% and 10.68% By 2017

Probable losing trades revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance in 2017 were:

Click to enlarge

Gap Stores. (NYSE:GPS) was projected to lose $33.89 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was projected to lose $106.78 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was 7.03% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): "If Everyone Told The Truth, The Market Would Not Move:" ENB vs. OKE Price History

Click to enlarge

Three month price performance of ONEOK Inc. the Contender portfolio "loser" red-lined by analysts, showed strong 20.17% upside in contrast to the below zero -1.5% negative price history demonstrated by analyst tagged upside leader, Enbridge Inc. .

Momentum remains contrary to these two analyst projections, truth be told.

Dog Metrics Found No Small Dog Bargains

Yield (dividend / price) results from Yahoo.com and dripinvesting.org for Contender dividend stocks as of market closing prices December 21 did the ranking.

Click to enlarge

As mentioned above, four of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented: energy; utilities; consumer defensive; real estate.

Actionable Conclusions: (12) 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield Contender Dogs Showed Analysts 12.31% VS. (13) 13.09% Net Gains by All Ten Come December, 2017

Click to enlarge

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten contenders dividend kennel by yield were alleged by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 5.99% LESS net gain than the same amount invested in all ten. The highest priced stock of the ten, Buckeye Partners, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 23.69%.

Lowest priced five contenders dogs for December 21 were: Vector Group Ltd.; Sunoco Logistics Partners; Enbridge Energy Partners; Omega Healthcare Investors; Holly Energy Partners, with prices ranging from $22.51 to $32.50.

Higher priced five contender dogs for December 21 were:Genesis Energy LP; AmeriGas Partners LP; TC Pipelines; W.P. Carey; Buckeye Partners LP, whose prices ranged from $35.31 to $65.16.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see below the one year result of ten analyst target estimates for Contender stocks per YahooFinance data covering this Seeking Alpha article from late-January in 2016. These graded the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference. The Chart dates were mistakenly not changed from a previous article. Data was collected in mid-January, 2016.

Click to enlarge

The "basic method" top ten annual analyst accuracy score for The Top Ten Contenders by yield between mid-January 2016 vs. December 2016 was no losses, and eight price gains. Five small dogs were gainers, as were five big Contender dogs gainers. O'Higgins basic method completed this test at a 90% success rate. One stock, BHP Billiton, whose price did increase, however discontinued their dividend.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as reference points for your own Contender dog stock investigation in late December, 2016. These were not recommendations.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your index dog dividend stock purchase/sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

