Valeant Is Incorrigible

Drug prices will likely dominate the news cycle again in 2017. The year long investigation into drug pricing from the Senate Special Committee on Aging culminated last week in a 130 page report titled, Sudden Price Spikes In Off-Patent Prescription. The report was launched by Chairman Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), and focused on the business practices of four companies - Turing Pharmaceuticals, Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX), Valeant (NYSE:VRX) and Rodelis Therapeutics. These companies had acquired decades-old drugs, off-patent drugs and raised prices dramatically post-deal.

The Business Model

The business model of these companies had the following similar characteristics:

Ensuring the company was the sole source of a particular drug;

Making the drug the "gold standard" in the industry;

Entering a small market or a market for "rare" diseases;

Selling through a closed distribution system, keeping generics from obtaining the drug, and creating barriers to entry;

Increasing the price to whatever the market would bear.

The government's policy response was not to set drug prices, but to make it more difficult for companies to price-gouge on off-patent drugs they did not bear R&D costs in producing. The suggestions ranged from [i] prioritizing the FDA review of generic drug applications for certain off-patent prescription drugs to [ii] importing drugs in order to combat major price increases to [iii] preventing the misuse of patient assistance programs that steer patients to higher-priced drugs. I was pleasantly surprised by the streamlined and common sense suggestions produced by the study.

The Valeant Case Study

The Senate's case study of Valeant centered around prices for Cuprimine and Syprine -- drugs used to treat Wilson disease:

This company spiked the price of not one off-patent drug, but four. Valeant raised the price of Cuprimine and Syprine, two drugs that treat Wilson disease, the rare genetic inability to process copper, from about $500 to about $24,000 for a 30 day supply. Both drugs became supported via an exclusive patient assistance program designed to attract and retain high-value patients ... This program arguable left potential competitors with little prospect of making a profit if they entered. Valeant also raised the price of Nitropress and Isuprel, two hospital drugs that are life-saving in emergency cardiac cases, from approximately $2,000 to $8,800 and $17,900, respectively.

Valeant's price-gouging on Isuprel and Nitropress has been well-documented. The company dragged it feet on price rollbacks it had previously promised the Senate. The FDA approved a generic version of Nitropress earlier this month, while Isuprel is expected to lose exclusivity some time next year.

According to the Senate report Cuprimine was used to treat Wilson disease since 1956, and Syprine was developed in 1969 as an alternative to Cuprimine. Valeant acquired both drugs in May 2010 as part of its $318 million acquisition of Aton. An internal Valeant presentation on the strategic rationale for the deal was "Orphan designated drugs provide stable revenues from niche indications with limited competitors ... neither faced generic competition and API sourcing was a barrier for a potential competitor."

Orphan Drug Strategy

In late 2012 the company's Neurology and Others business unit was failing to meet its budget (despite price increases from Cuprimine and Syprine). Executives' compensation was tied to meeting the budget and potentially, the company's stock price, since not meeting Wall Street's expectations could have been damaging. Management then developed the Organ Drug Pricing Plan, which included price increases for Syprine and Cuprimine of 400% and 100%, respectively. According to a chart provided by the Committee, from 2010 to July 2015 Valeant increased the price of Syprine by over 3,100% and the price of Cuprimine by over 5,700%.

Valeant Is Incorrigible

Since the Philidor debacle of Q4 2015 Valeant promised to stop raising drug prices, stop acquisitions, repair its public image, and sell assets in order to pare debt. Current CEO Joe Papa told the Committee staff in August 2016 that not only had Valeant not lowered prices for Syprine and Cuprimine, the company had no plans to do so. As a consolation, Valeant would make changes to its patient assistance programs to ensure patients could obtain the drugs. Valeant's refusal to reduce prices for these drugs could actually burnish its publish image as a price gouger.

Secondly, the company's refusal to cut prices could be a de facto admission that its current business strategy could be failing. Valeant has no asset sales to speak of. In fact, it might have to sell core assets at a discount in order to attract buyers. VRX bulls argue that the company's prodigious cash flow will allow it to service its $30 billion debt. The company's revenue and earnings are slowing so it should generate prodigious cash flow. Inflows from collecting on receivables and inventory should exceed outflows from payables.

In Q3 the company generated cash flow from operations of $569 million. However, it suffered an outflow from working capital of $58 million. This implies the company could be having trouble collecting receivables and inventory. Secondly, 2017 is expected to be a down year for Valeant, particular for the U.S. Diversified group which will lose exclusivity for certain products and face generic competition in others. The company's earnings and cash flow from operations will likely be down.

According to SA Author Starfish Investing, Cuprimine and Syprine are part of U.S. Diversified and are generating combined revenues of about $200 million. U.S. Diversified has EBITDA margins of 79% versus 43% for the total company. Any reductions in price to these two drugs could have an outsized impact to Valeant's EBITDA and cash flow. That could be why Valeant has been reticent to cut prices.

Moreover, Valeant purchased several of its drugs with the sole purpose of raising prices post-deal. It also funded many of its deals with debt. If price increases were built into expected returns on those transactions, then by definition price rollbacks could make those deals unsuccessful. They could also render Valeant unable to service its debt.

Takeaway

Valeant's refusal to reduce prices for Syprine and Cuprimine could be a de facto admission that it might have to price gouge in order to service its debt. Continued price gouging and its $30 billion debt load -- at over 7x EBITDA -- are likely untenable. VRX remains a sell.