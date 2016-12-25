Nota Bene #5

First, two quick notes about Nota bene #4. There's a small correction, for starters: The sums done by Rebecca Goldin at George Mason (thanks again, Rebecca!) were based on children under 6, not children 6 and under.

Secondly, I got quite a lot of feedback about lead incidence over time, saying essentially that the levels of lead which we're very worried about today were commonplace if not ubiquitous 30 or 40 years ago. Which is true! I don't doubt that my own lead levels, when I was growing up in the early 1970s, were extremely alarming by today's standards. I'm also convinced that society as a whole is much less stupid and violent than it was back then.

My Twitter bio is a line from LCD Soundsystem: "I'm losing my edge to better-looking people with better ideas and more talent. And they're actually really, really nice." Narrowly, it's about my amazing colleagues at Fusion, and now at Gizmodo Media Group. But more broadly, it's about the way in which, as an Old Person, I'm very hopeful about a whole generation of smart, kind, well-adjusted individuals who are going to prove to be much better stewards of the world than my own Gen X is likely to be. And I can't help but think that some non-negligible part of the difference can be explained by childhood lead exposure.

A question for you, dear readers: given the enormous generation gaps seen in both the Brexit result and the US presidential election, can those results be explained at least in part by (a) the intellectual stunting of older generations, or (b) by their fear and resentment of a younger, smarter generation?

Anyway, on to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), HBO, and the economics of video consumption in a post-broadcast world, as prompted by a twitter exchange I had last Saturday.

I've been post-broadcast for longer than most: the last time I had a cable box (as opposed to just a cable modem) was more than 15 years ago. Back then, there wasn't a universe of streaming video available on demand; hell, there weren't even devices like Roku or Apple TV (NASDAQ:AAPL) which do such a great job of turning The Internet into television. Rather, I simply decided that the tiny amount of TV I watched each month wasn't worth anything near the amount of money I was paying for it.

Still, the physical TV remained; I've nearly always had one of those, and I've recently installed one in my new apartment. What I watch on that physical TV has changed, of course. It started with an old-fashioned DVDs-by-mail Netflix subscription, which eventually got replaced by the Netflix app on an Apple TV. (I even tried getting an Xbox once, but the user experience was so horrendous that I barely used it.) These days Netflix is probably the minority of my viewing, but the subscription remains.

I'm well aware that I'm far from typical in my viewing habits; I doubt I consume in an average week what the typical American manages in one day. What's more, I basically never watch in "flow mode", which is something Netflix is pushing very hard, and which is probably the main driver of Netflix's success.

For a long time, when thinking about Netflix, the distinction foremost in my mind was the one between TV shows and movies. That's a very important one, but the distinction between "stock" viewing and "flow" viewing is just as important. Flow viewing is what my parents used to hate me doing as a kid, which is to just sit down in front of the television and watch show after show after show. Stock viewing, by contrast, involves sitting down to watch something with a beginning, a middle, and an end - whether that's a movie or a TV series like, say, The Wire.

Flow viewing has been the basis of broadcast television for decades. Networks invest in shows, which can last more or less indefinitely while accumulating substantial brand equity. And while the most successful shows do attract a small but rabid following of fans who have watched every single episode, that's not the way they're designed to be watched, and that's certainly not the way that most people watch them.

Truth be told, even stock material is often consumed in a flow state, especially by people who have seen it at least once already. The way that people like me watch TV - sit down with an idea of what I want to watch, turn the TV on, watch the thing from the beginning to the end, turn the TV off - in many ways leaves us missing out on the very thing which has made television such a dominant medium for many decades. Historically, TV has been a lean-back experience with relatively low cognitive load: it's a way to relax, a voice to keep you company, not to mention a constantly-replenishing source of serendipitous discovery.

That's why Netflix and YouTube put so much effort into moving seamlessly from one video to the next: if they really want to replace TV, they can't make you work to find something else you want to watch, as one thing ends. The real secret of TV's success is its endlessness: because there's always something on, people don't turn it off. Similarly, the ultimate success or failure of Netflix will rest on the degree to which it becomes a habit: the button you press when you flop down on the couch with no real idea of what you want to watch, and which will then keep you reliably entertained for an indefinite amount of time.

If you're looking for a reason why Netflix has a market capitalization of $54 billion, you won't find the answer by looking at its p/e ratio or its discounted cashflows. Instead, the answer lies in the potential value of broadcast television itself, as a platform. If Netflix even comes close to replacing TV in a nation of cord-cutters, then, in much the same way as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has in many ways replaced the open web, it has the potential to become insanely profitable and valuable.

There are two other huge advantages to shepherding people effortlessly from one show to the next. The first is small children, for obvious reasons: YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Netflix have the babysitters that generations of parents have guiltily dreamed of. And the second reason for keeping the stream flowing is that it helps to distract from any paucity of content elsewhere on the platform. So long as you're binge-watching Ink Master, you barely notice that none of your six favorite movies of all time are available for streaming.

This was particularly important for Netflix as it transitioned from the long-tail world of DVDs-by-mail to the more treacherous world of streaming. Five years ago, Netflix was forced to pay $30 million per movie for limited streaming rights to a set of Dreamworks films - rights which kicked in only after those movies had been available to Netflix's DVDs-by-mail customers for some time, at much lower cost to Netflix. Netflix was spending all that money because the brand was closely associated with movies, and people wouldn't subscribe to Netflix if it didn't have at least some big-name movies they'd heard of and wanted to see.

That model wasn't sustainable, however: The movie studios would just keep on raising the cost of streaming well past the point at which it made any kind of economic sense for Netflix. Thus did Netflix enter the production industry itself, and start competing with HBO to produce a series of shows designed to be worth the cost of a subscription just on their own.

This part of Netflix's strategy is all about stock, rather than flow. Partly, it's an attempt to get new subscribers by being the only place that they're going to be able to watch House of Cards. Partly, it's an attempt to retain existing subscribers by giving them FOMO: if they give up their subscription, they won't be able to watch the next season of Sherlock. In both cases, there's an important behavioral insight: while most subscribers might spend untold hours in front of the TV in a System-1 flow mode, decisions about whether to subscribe or unsubscribe are made in a System-2 analytical mode, and are based not on the sheer quantity of forgotten hours but rather on a much smaller number of shows which are remembered or anticipated for their quality. That's how HBO became the juggernaut it is today; Netflix is explicitly attempting to rival HBO on that front.

My biggest question about Netflix, then, is not really about its strategy, which makes sense to me. Rather, it's about why the company hasn't put more effort into becoming a platform for amazing content.

If you're watching something on Netflix, it's because the company signed a rights deal with the owner of the copyright, which almost certainly involved a substantial amount of money changing hands. Netflix, in turn, decides whether or not those sums are worth the expense by looking at two main things: firstly, how popular will the content in question be, when consumed in flow mode? And secondly, how likely is it that the content is going to be so appealing, to any given segment of the population, that it will significantly increase their chances of either subscribing to Netflix or of remaining a subscriber? Let's say that Netflix values content at $a per person-hour in the first case, and at $b per person-hour in the second case, where b>a.

For various reasons, it doesn't make sense for Netflix to do tiny deals for individual movies or series which are unlikely to get a lot of traction. If the number of person-hours is so small that Netflix only values a piece of content at say $20,000, then it's not going to go to the trouble of licensing it for that sum.

But there are thousands of independent filmmakers out there who would happily license their content to Netflix for nothing, accepting only $b (or maybe even $a) per person-hour on an ex post basis. Many of them are documentaries, which have been a backbone of HBO's lineup for years; inevitably, a handful of those documentaries would really take off on Netflix, surprising everybody, and giving the filmmakers in question a lovely unexpected windfall. For everybody else, at least their films would be available - solving a real problem for documentary filmmakers today. After all, there's no point in making a great film if no one ever has the ability to see it.

Netflix started off in the long-tail world, when it was a DVDs-by-mail service; by becoming a platform, it could start moving back into that world. If anybody can make the economics of the long tail work, Netflix can. They should give it a try.