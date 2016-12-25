2017: Stock Sector Winners And Losers

But let's get real. What are the key takeaways after dissecting the data for what it really is?

It is that time of year again. The calendar is about to flip, and with this exercise comes various reflections on the year that has passed as well as prognostications on the year ahead. One segment of capital markets that is full of daily analyst pontifications on the future is the stock market and what lies ahead for the coming year. As a result, it is worthwhile to take a look by stock market sector to see where the greatest opportunities supposedly reside for 2017.

Operating Earnings

In order to determine what the market believes are the best sector opportunities for the coming year, it is worthwhile to consider the operating earnings forecasts by sector in the year ahead. Given that we are now in the process of putting the 2016 Q3 earnings reporting season in the book and the results for the fourth quarter are still unknown, we will examine the forecasted annual operating earnings by sector for the period ended 2017 Q3 according to S&P.

The S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) is projected to see a 25% increase in operating earnings over the coming year. This is a robust earnings forecast to say the least (more on this in a moment). As for the sector breakdown, we have the following:

Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB): +66%

Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI): +6%

Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY): +5%

Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP): +9%

Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV): +30%

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF): +17%

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK): +31%

Telecom (NYSEARCA:IYT): +15%

Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU): +24%

Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE): -30%

Given that earnings are a primary determinant of stock prices, the fact that earnings growth is projected to be so robust across so many sectors in the coming year suggests that 2017 should be a bang up year for stock investors. This alone helps to justify the impressive stock market rally we have seen over the past couple of months.

Sure, industrials look to be among the laggards, which is a bit strange given all of the excitement about the infrastructure boom that is supposedly coming next year (maybe companies and analysts think it might take a little longer than the market is expecting . . . maybe). The consumer also looks a little light in the coming year, and real estate looks like an unmitigated disaster. But otherwise, these sector earnings forecasts look fantastic.

What about the energy sector? The energy sector in the S&P 500 Index generated an annual operating earnings loss of -$12.10 over the past year. But the good news is that current projects are for positive annual operating earnings of $14.25 from the energy sector by this time next year. Such is the acceleration in energy sector earnings that has so many investors excited today about the market's prospects going forward.

Please Pass The Halite

Click to enlarge

Before going any further, it is important to note that these earnings forecasts must be taken with an absolutely gargantuan block of salt. Indeed, the current earnings forecasts for 2017 do look terrific, and there is certainly no lack of analysts taking to the mainstream media airwaves to talk about current stock prices based on forward earnings for the coming year.

But it is worthwhile to go back to this same exact time last year at the very end of 2015 to see what these forecasts were predicting for these sectors in 2016 to see how well the forecasts for last year held up.

The following were the operating earnings forecasts by sector at the very end of December 2015 for the annual period ended 2016 Q3.

S&P 500: +16%

Materials: +53%

Industrials: +7%

Consumer Discretionary: +12%

Consumer Staples: +5%

Health Care: +32%

Financials: +2%

Technology: +13%

Telecom: +63%

Utilities: +2%

What is immediately notable is that last year's forecast for 2016 looks strikingly similar to this year's forecast for 2017. Consumer Discretionary looks marginally better, financials, technology and utilities look a bit weaker, but otherwise last year's forecast looks very much the same.

So how did last year's forecast for the just about to be completed period ended 2016 Q3 end up? The following are effectively the final results.

S&P 500: -3%

Materials: -4%

Industrials: -0%

Consumer Discretionary: +11%

Consumer Staples: +3%

Health Care: +9%

Financials: +0%

Technology: -5%

Telecom: +45%

Utilities: -17%

Put simply, last year's forecasts for operating earnings were not even close. In fact, they were off by a mile in virtually every case. Every single sector across the board came in significantly below expectations with the exception of the two consumer sectors that were only marginally lower.

What about energy? At this time last year it was projected to see annual operating earnings by 2016 Q3 of $14.43 per share (sound familiar? Once again, it is an almost exact match of the $14.25 per share being forecasted today). Where did it end up? Once again, at -$12.10 per share. Not even remotely close.

An Added Consideration

Another factor to consider is that these are operating earnings. One of the things that has been increasingly notable for years, particularly in the post crisis period, is the widening gap between "as reported" GAAP earnings and "operating earnings" that include various unusual and one time charges.

Put simply, it seems that more and more companies are having more and more unusual and one time charges. For example, operating earnings on the S&P 500 Index for the annual period ended 2016 were 14% higher than as reported earnings.

This trend is notable for the following reason. Investors should reasonably expect the gap between operating earnings and as reported earnings to run high at above 10% during recessions, as this is when more unusual and one time charges are expected to occur. But investors should question this gap widening during what is supposed to be a period of economic prosperity and the early years of a new secular bull market, as a gap well below 10% would be expected right now instead.

The critical question this current gap raises is the following: exactly when do "unusual" and "one time" items become "usual" and "recurring" items. Perhaps this is an item that regulators will work to clear up during the next market meltdown.

The Key Takeaways

All of this highlights an important point as you position your stock portfolios for the coming year. While you are likely to hear a lot of wonderful tales about the robust prospects and projections for the various sectors in the S&P 500 Index, it is important to take these assessments and do your own research and analysis. For while the energy sector may be poised to rebound sharply and support a sustained rise in earnings on the S&P 500 Index, then again it may not at all just as it did in the past year. The same may hold true for every sector in the stock market, for if it came to pass it would be nothing more than simply a repeat of the exact same thing as last year.

With that said, investors can extract a few worthwhile nuggets from the current forecasts knowing that all of these forecasts will likely fall short of current expectations to varying degrees.

First, all of the excitement about the prospects for the industrial sector related to infrastructure spending may be misguided. For if industrials turned forecasts for +6% earnings growth into an incrementally negative goose egg last year, all the supposed excitement about an infrastructure boom coming next year surely would have resulted in a more robust forecast for industrials along the way. Perhaps those infrastructure projects may not be "shovel ready" just yet.

Also, the recent excitement about financials coming out of the election may be justified given the vastly improved earnings outlook versus last year. But at +17%, it is certainly not the blow your socks off kind of earnings growth that the recently skyrocketing stock prices are implying. Moreover, while many financial institutions still represent reasonably attractive value, at more than 16 times earnings the sector can no longer be considered dirt cheap by any stretch.

In addition, if the price of oil ends up going down in 2017 instead of up, any earnings forecast for the energy sector is likely to be toast. The price of oil, after all, bottomed at the start of the year and subsequently doubled from its lows. Yet the sector still managed to turn a projected profit of $14.43 per share into a loss of -$12.10 per share over this same time period. Is the sector likely to register another -$12.10? Almost certainly not unless something really bad comes to pass for the global economy. But we could end up seeing a number in the $3 to $4 per share range for energy even if prices hold steady in their current range.

Moreover, the consumer sectors may not be great, but they may be a good destination to focus for potentially more steady and predictable results in the coming year.

As for technology, the far stronger forecast for the coming year versus last year at this time suggests that it should do at least somewhat better going forward than its -5% print for the annual period ended 2016 Q3. And given that the sector has lagged behind the broader market during the post election rally, it may have some room to catch up to the upside with the broader market for good reason.

What of telecom and utilities? I have found these earnings forecast data to be notably less useful for these two sectors. These two kids are doing their own things anyway, and the analysis for both resides in a different place than what one might even begin to extract from a sector earnings forecast.

Lastly, for all of the health care haters out there, at least the sector still managed to rack up a solid high single-digit profit growth over the past year. This came to pass with a heavy biotech albatross hanging around its neck along the way. And if it turns out that the regulatory ire of the President-elect turns elsewhere toward other industries like the high flying defense sector and the persistent worries about drug prices ends up getting focused on a select group of generic defenders, this sector may stand a better chance of landing at least somewhere in the neighborhood of its currently bubbly earnings projections for the coming year.

