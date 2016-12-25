Simon Property Group: Investors Continue To Focus On The Wrong Metrics

While many assume these fears are what drove Simon Property Group down in 2016, the reality is other issues have weakened the medium-term outlook.

Both of those fears are misplaced and have little impact on the long-term story for the company.

Long-term capital compounder Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has been a weak performer in 2016, and looks set to continue that trend in 2017. Pessimism is palpable: "Malls are dying!", "Department stores will go bankrupt!", "Interest rates are rising!" are just a few of the exclamations you'll hear from bearish investors. These are all misconceptions that investors have correlated with the stock price fall this year, but correlation does not imply causation.

While Simon Property Group has its fair share of problems, investors have the story all wrong. The goal in this research is to dispel two common myths associated with Simon Property Group (and mall REITs in general), while pointing out where investors should actually be focusing their attention when they are considering building (or eliminating) a position in this company.

Myth #1: Department Store Anchor Tenant Importance

For years, the mall business model has been built upon the so-called "anchor tenant". The premise was simple: Historically, large department stores such as Macy's (NYSE:M), Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) have provided consistent streams of visiting shoppers, many of whom would provide ancillary foot traffic to other areas of the mall. In return for renting out large amounts of square footage and providing that draw, these tenants would get sweetheart deals when it came to rent.

Structurally, the model has changed, and has been doing so for years. Department store same store sales comps are slipping by mid to high single digits, and the traffic is not necessarily going to e-commerce retailers, but is also being won by specialty retailers. Non-anchor stores are increasingly drawing their own traffic, and are becoming less reliant on anchor stores to provide a base. Consumers are increasingly saying, "I'm going to the mall to go to The Gap (NYSE:GPS) or Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU)".

How does that impact Simon Property Group? Honestly, the company does not have much to lose. Despite the top three anchor tenants (Macy's, Sears Holdings, J.C. Penney) renting out 46.5M square feet in Simon's domestic operations, they contributed the same amount of minimum base rent as Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), which rents just a touch over 1M in square footage. While Simon does not break down tenant reimbursements by tenant (where tenants reimburse for common area maintenance and real estate taxes), these recoveries have historically been less than a third of revenue, and are not a profit source.

The general retort here is that Simon Property Group has spent billions developing these malls, and with department stores fading into obscurity, there is a limited supply of available parties to replace that square footage. Sweetheart deals will need to get sweeter to lure in these parties. I think that is a little short-sighted.

Department stores may be on the way out, but that does not mean the end of the mall and the anchor store tenant model. Grocery stores (Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Publix (OTC:PUSH), Wegmans) and general shopping (Target (NYSE:TGT)) are more than willing to step in to fill the void. As an example, Wegmans plans to open a retail location at Boston's Natick Mall next year, which is being vacated by J.C. Penney. Mixed use developments (retail shopping, grocery, housing) are hot right now, and that trend is only going to accelerate with time. Simon has not pushed this way just yet (vacancy rates are low, even among distressed department stores), but it will be a viable option in the future.

Myth #2: Overleveraged

There is plenty of confusion around the debt load with Simon Property Group. The company has $16.6B of unsecured debt and $13.3B worth of non-recourse mortgage debt (both consolidated and the company's share from joint ventures). The knee-jerk reaction is to assume interest coverage is pretty marginal ($2,097M operating income, $648M consolidated interest expense = 3.2x coverage YTD in 2016), but the reality is much more favorable.

Once share of joint venture income is included ($259M YTD), interest coverage grows to 3.6x, which is weighed down heavily by GAAP non-cash depreciation charges. There is a reason why credit agencies rate the company highly favorably (A/BBB+ ratings), and that the company is well in excess of debt covenants on its revolving and supplemental credit facilities (fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.8x).

The company does have a fair amount of debt expirations upcoming, but Simon Property Group will likely be able to refinance these at highly favorable rates, even after the recent upward move in short-term interest rates.

*Author-created graphics, sourced from SEC filings

As a proxy, Simon Property Group's $600M of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2024, originally offered back in September of 2014, still trade basically at par. Surprised? You shouldn't be, even after considering the recent increases in the federal funds rate that have happened since then. As of yet, those actions have only impacted the bottom of the yield curve; 30-year Treasury rate yields are basically the same today as they were in October of 2014.

Unless this changes meaningfully over the next two to three years, Simon Property Group should have no problem refinancing the large chunk of its unsecured debt at similar rates to now. Weighted average interest rates on its entire debt portfolio is 3.3%; this shows just how strongly the institutional bond market feels about the company's long-term health.

Where You Should Focus: Tenant Results and Releasing Spreads

I don't want to paint Simon Property Group as all sunshine and rainbows. There are real problems that have begun to escalate in 2016. Investors have assumed the collapse in 2016 has been driven by increasing interest rates, but that is just happenstance.

*Author-created graphics, sourced from SEC filings

What investors should be concerned about is incrementally rising occupancy costs and collapsing releasing spreads. Both of these are self-reported measures by Simon Property Group, and you can find them in every earnings release, although they do not seem to get much focus from analysts or retail investors.

Occupancy costs are calculated as the trailing twelve-month base rent (plus tenant reimbursements and overage rent), divided by the total sales for these tenants over the same time period. This is a reflection of tenant health; if rents are going up and sales are flat-lining or falling, then tenant operating margins are likely to be contracting. Investors don't want to see this measure increase, and it has been incrementally increasing over the past several years, indicating all is not necessarily well for tenants. With weakening sales results, these tenants are going to be less willing to bear annual rent escalations, and this is often a forward-looking measure that helps point out higher potential vacancies down the line.

Likewise, releasing spreads are collapsing. Simplistically, this compares the initial opening rate when both new leases are signed or tenants renew, versus what was paid prior. Simon Property Group traditionally has roughly 7-8M square feet of its property portfolio come up for lease renewal quarterly (~4%/quarter). The high spreads present between early 2013 and end of year 2015 were indicative of the massive appetite the company was experiencing for its properties (once again, a forward-looking measure for how little vacancies the company would have). Re-leasing at significantly higher prices was a big boost to earnings and was a large contributor as to why FFO increased so drastically from 2012 to 2015. That tailwind has disappeared, and the collapse in releasing spreads does not bode well for large increases in FFO (or the distribution, unless management is willing to reduce distribution coverage).

Takeaway

There are challenges to Simon Property Group, and I don't disagree that the common equity had gotten a little ahead of itself at $225/share. At $175/share, however, things are definitely starting to become more appealing to value investors. The company should have no problem putting together $11.50/share in FFO for 2017 (6% growth over 2016 guidance), or 15.2x 2017 FFO.

While the preferreds look cheap, the extreme likelihood of them being called in 2027 immediately when that option becomes available to management makes them unattractive. Buying today would lock in ~3.3% annual returns until then, or basically what investors would otherwise earn in the company's bonds. Income plays are not an area I typically shop in within the market, but Simon Property Group is starting to look attractive and has earned a spot on my watchlist.

For a deep-dive research on asymmetric risk/reward plays in the Industrial and Basic Materials sectors (particularly small and mid-caps), consider investing alongside me and other subscribers within Industrial Insights. Get cutting-edge information with proven results.

This new offering doesn't mean I will be cutting down on quality or my allocated time towards my free offerings on Seeking Alpha. Follow me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive general stock market research and commentary, especially on under-followed small/mid-caps across a wide variety of sectors and industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.